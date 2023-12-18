Rare Frazer-Nash BMW with rich racing history to be auctioned

A rare 1936 Frazer-Nash BMW 319/55 Sports heads to auction at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton on 29 November.

This example has an extensive competition history, racing at iconic venues including Brooklands, Shelsley Walsh and Donington.

One of just 26 ever made, this racing icon is estimated £150,000 – £180,000.

H&H Classics is set to offer a rare 1936 Frazer-Nash BMW 319/55 Sports at its upcoming auction at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton on 29 November. Expected to fetch between £150,000 – £180,000, the car is steeped in rich motoring history, being one of just 26 319/55 Sports crafted by Frazer-Nash.

This example is recognised as the second Frazer-Nash BMW 319/55 Sports to arrive on UK shores and boasts an extensive period competition history. Originally supplied to C.G. Fitt Esq., a wealthy and accomplished amateur racing driver, ‘DHX 347’ distinguished itself at revered racing venues such as Brooklands, Shelsley Walsh, and Donington. It has also been a proud participant in numerous rallies since its acquisition by the current vendor in 2006, when it became part of a cherished private collection.

Paul Cheetham and Lucas Gomersall, the motorcar specialists at H&H Classics who consigned the car between them, commented: “The 1936 Frazer-Nash BMW 319/55 Sports is a rare motorsport heritage gem. Its storied past on iconic tracks and its imminent appearance at our Buxton auction demonstrate the timeless allure of true racing classics. The car is eligible for a host of prestigious events and ready to be campaigned again after being well kept in a private collection.”

One of the standout attributes of this 1936 Frazer-Nash BMW is its wire wheels, a specification added upon its creation. Over the years, the car has undergone thorough maintenance and mechanical attention, ensuring it remains ‘on the button’. Today, the vehicle showcases a combination of White finish offset by elegant Red leather upholstery.

Included with the car is a comprehensive history file, complete with ‘in-action’ period photographs and significant documentation. This includes correspondence from the original owner, detailing aspects of the vehicle’s vibrant racing history including a first-in-class at the 1939 Brooklands J.C.C Rally, and a competitive finish at the London to Exeter Trial.

The 319/55 Sports is regarded as one of the most desirable Frazer-Nash BMW models. With better road-holding than anything else in its class and far nimbler than a contemporary Bentley or Lagonda, the lightweight two-seater quickly distinguished itself on rallies, sprints, hillclimbs and racetracks around the UK.

“We believe this is the first time in many years that one of these rare models has been put under the hammer so we expect a significant level of interest,” concludes Cheetham.

Potential buyers and automobile enthusiasts are invited to experience this iconic model and delve into a significant chapter of motoring history. Bidding can be done online, via telephone, commission bid or in person. To view all the cars going under the hammer, visit www.handh.co.uk.