The new BMW 5 Series Saloon

• Eighth generation 5 Series fuses advanced technology with elegant and sporting saloon style, generous space and exceptional refinement

• All-electric drive arrives in the BMW 5 Series Saloon for the first time – BMW i5 eDrive40 offers up to 356-mile range*, BMW i5 M60 xDrive delivers scintillating performance with 0-62mph in 3.8s

• Pushing in-car technology to new levels – the new BMW Interaction Bar joins the BMW Curved Display and the first BMW to feature in-car gaming with AirConsole

• The first BMW in the UK to offer the latest leather free interior, Veganza, as standard, from launch

• High standard specification – M Sport offered as standard in the UK, with M Sport Pro and BMW i5 M60 xDrive models available

• Plug-in hybrid models offered from November 2023

• BMW 5 Series range is priced from £51,000 OTR

More dynamic than ever, featuring a wealth of digital innovations and all-electric drive for the first time, the eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series Saloon continues to stand for advanced technology combined with sporty, elegant design and hallmark driving pleasure.

The new generation of the world’s most successful business saloon also intensifies its commitment to sustainability, significantly reducing its carbon footprint by 20 to 25 per cent in the supply chain, and up to 58 per cent across its life cycle compared to its predecessor.

Model Max

Power

(hp) Peak

Torque

(Nm) Acceleration

(0-62mph)

(secs) Top Speed

(mph)** Electric Range

(WLTP) (miles)* CO 2

Emissions

(WLTP)

(g/km)* Fuel Consumption

Combined

(WLTP) (mpg)* Electric Power

Consumption

(WLTP) kWh/62

miles* OTR Price* BMW 520i 208 330 7.5 143 N/A 140 – 132 45.6 – 48.7 N/A £51,000 BMW 530e 299 450 6.3 142 58.4 -63.4 17 – 14 403.5 – 470.8 21.4 – 20.0 £59,455 BMW 550e 489 700 4.3 155 52.8 – 55.9 22 – 20 282.5 – 353.1 22.9 – 21.6 £76,550 BMW i5 eDrive40 340 400 6.0 119 312.5 – 356 0 N/A 18.7 – 16.2 £74,105 BMW i5 M60 xDrive 601 795 3.8 142 284.6 – 315.7 0 N/A 20.5 – 18.4 £97,745

*These figures may vary depending on the wheel/tyre size and items of optional equipment selected.

**Electronically limited.

The exterior design of the latest generation reinterprets the sporty elegance of a BMW 5 Series Saloon in the brand’s current design language. Its proportions make the character of the dynamic business saloon instantly recognisable. As a performance model from BMW M GmbH, the all-electric BMW i5 M60 xDrive comes as standard with specific exterior features that visually underline its outstanding sporting potential.

The road presence of the new BMW 5 Series Saloon is enhanced by its athletic proportions and the larger exterior measurements compared to its predecessor. The eighth generation vehicle has grown in length by 97mm to 5,06mm, in width by 32mm to 1,900mm and in height by 36mm to 1,515mm. The wheelbase has been increased by 20mm to 2,995mm for improved seating comfort, especially in the rear.

In addition to a pure-electric drivetrain, the latest generation BMW 5 Series debuts several firsts for the iconic saloon. It is the first BMW in the UK to feature Veganza upholstery as standard from launch, encompassing the seats, dashboard and door panels while the striking BMW Interaction Bar first seen in the BMW 7 Series is now incorporated in the new BMW 5 Series. Furthermore, the saloon is now available with a panoramic roof – the first time in the model’s history – and the digital experience is taken to a new high with cutting-edge additions of AI-driven servicing notifications and the introduction of in-car gaming.

Like all previous model generations, the new BMW 5 Series Saloon is manufactured at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. In 1973, the first vehicle manufactured at the plant was a first-generation BMW 5 Series Saloon.

Available in three exceptionally well specified trim levels in the UK – M Sport, M Sport Pro and the exclusive BMW i5 M60 xDrive – the new BMW 5 Series Saloon is available to order now priced from £51,000.

The BMW 5 Series Saloon range has expanded further with the introduction of the BMW 530e and BMW 550e xDrive plug-in hybrid models, which offer an electric range of up to 63 miles (WLTP) and 55 miles (WLTP) respectively. Set to also join the model family in spring 2024 is the next generation of the BMW 5 Series Touring, which will also be available with all-electric drive for the first time, as well as with plug-in hybrid drive and pure combustion engine drive.

Modern interpretation of classic signature styling

The front view of the new BMW 5 Series Saloon is characterised by a modern interpretation of the brand’s signature twin headlights and BMW kidney grille. The LED headlights show the hallmark four-eye face in a modern and reduced form. Daytime driving lights and turn indicators are generated by two nearly vertical LED elements arranged on the outside. The Adaptive LED Headlights incorporate both the cornering light and the Matrix High Beam including the glare-free High Beam Assist BMW Selective Beam. M Shadow Line lights with black trim for the inside of the headlight housings are standard on M Sport Pro models.

The new BMW 5 Series Saloon offers customers an appealing welcome and goodbye display. Among other things, the headlights and the light carpet projected from the vehicle sill are atmospherically orchestrated.

The BMW kidney grille, inspired by the “Sharknose” and projecting far forward, functions as the visual centre. With its wide surround and BMW Iconic Glow standard on M Sport Pro and i5 M60 xDrive models, the BMW kidney grille gives the 5 Series a distinctively sporty appeal.

Flowing lines enhance the sporty side profile of the traditional saloon design

The clear and reduced design language is also expressed in the side view of the BMW 5 Series Saloon. Its elongated proportions, long bonnet and almost upright BMW kidney grille are clearly visible. The sporty character of the Saloon’s typical three-box design is also expressed in the steeply sloping A-pillar, the gently flowing roof line towards the rear and the slightly sloping luggage compartment line.

The side profile has a pronounced athletic look thanks to a high shoulder line, powerfully modelled surfaces and two precisely drawn character lines. Black side skirts provide a visual contrast to the rest of the bodywork, while the door openers are integrated flush with the surface. The counter-swing at the base of the C-pillar, known as the Hofmeister kink, is highlighted by a graphic element with the number 5 embossed on the side window surround.

At the rear, the shoulder and roof lines flow harmoniously into the contours of the lights. The flat rear lights interpret the brand’s hallmark L-shape with modern appeal. Inside, four narrow, horizontally aligned LED strips generate the lighting functions, divided by an L-shaped chrome strip. Similar to the headlight units, strikingly designed LED units also function as daytime running lights.

Exclusive design features for BMW i5 M60 xDrive and M Sport Pro models

Individual design features give the BMW i5 M60 xDrive a striking look and emphasise its dynamic performance. A front apron with black surfaces in its centre and large air intakes, a BMW kidney grille with contour line lighting, horizontal slats and M logo, side skirts and exterior mirror caps finished in high-gloss black, a unique 20-inch M light alloy wheels and a rear apron with a pronounced diffuser insert signal the top-of-the-range model’s sporty character. An M rear spoiler lip is also standard on M Sport and i5 M60 xDrive models.

M Sport Pro variants of the BMW 5 Series Saloon stand out with the illuminated BMW kidney grille with black surround, the dynamic light carpet, high-gloss black exterior mirror caps and a black-painted M rear spoiler. In addition, there are also the M Shadow Line lights for the front and rear and red-painted brake calipers.

Optimised aerodynamics deliver real-world range improvements

Combined with EfficientDynamics measures such as air flap control, an AirCurtain in the front apron, aerodynamic wheels and a smooth underbody, the new BMW 5 Series Saloon achieves an outstanding Cd value of 0.23.

The air flap control can increase the electric range of the new BMW i5 by up to 16 miles, by only opening the cooling air intakes in the BMW kidney grille, the lower cooling air intake, and brake cooling ducts as required. The Air Curtains, meanwhile, direct the airflow from the front apron past the front wheels, thereby reducing turbulence at the wheel arch, increasing range by up to 1.25 miles.

The light alloy wheels with optimised inserts combine optimum aerodynamics with low weight. Their design makes a significant contribution to reducing air resistance and increases the electric range by up to 6 miles.

In the new BMW 5 Series Saloon, the underbody is closed off as far as possible thanks to the optimised panelling and air control elements, reducing air resistance. At the rear, the rear axle cover and aerodynamically shaped diffuser contribute to optimising the underbody airflow. These efforts can achieve an additional reduction in CO 2 emissions and increase the electric range by up to 6 miles.

New EfficiencyCoach generates suggestions for more efficient and sustainable driving

With EfficientDynamics, the BMW Group has been developing technologies to increase the efficiency of its vehicles and reduce their emissions for many years. However, the driver is still a significant factor influencing efficiency. By driving economically, up to 25 percent of fuel or electrical energy can be saved. The new EfficiencyCoach in the My BMW app provides tips to make driving more efficient and sustainable. The assistant analyses the current consumption and compares it with the previous month as well as that of the community and makes suggestions for driving more economically.

Driving pleasure and exceptional comfort combined with innovative style

Generous space, modern functionality, a high level of acoustic comfort as well as high-quality, precisely processed materials, fine workmanship and advanced digital services characterise the new BMW 5 Series Saloon. The fully digital BMW Curved Display represents the heart of the interior redesign. Other innovations include the BMW Interaction Bar in the instrument panel and door area, My Modes for a customisable driving and interior experience, and the new gear selector switch on the centre console.

Fully digital BMW Curved Display with new graphic display and optimised touch operation

With its frameless glass surface slightly inclined towards the driver, the BMW Curved Display consists of a 12.3-inch Information Display behind the steering wheel and a Control Display with 14.9-inch screen, which merge into a single fully digital high-resolution display unit. The BMW iDrive experience, based on BMW Operating System 8.5, offers a new graphic display with a particularly clear start screen and “QuickSelect” access for simple and intuitive touch operation. The latest-generation operating system introduces new functionalities, including video on demand via YouTube for the driver and front passenger when stationary (SIM card reader and separate data plan required).

The advances in digitalisation make it possible to reduce the number of buttons used in the cockpit. They continue to be used only where they are the ideal solution for fast and intuitive operation. A large interior trim strip for the instrument panel highlights the BMW Curved Display and the BMW Interaction Bar. With an Aluminium Rhombicle Dark Silver finish, it is also optionally available in the Carbon Fibre variant with high-gloss silver threads and in several fine wood finishes.

In-car gaming with AirConsole premieres in the new BMW 5 Series

In cooperation with gaming platform AirConsole, BMW presents a new form of in-car gaming in the new BMW 5 Series Saloon. The driver and passengers can play casual games while the vehicle is stationary, for example to bridge waiting times while charging the high-voltage battery of the BMW i5.

Setting up the experience with AirConsole is seamless. Players’ smartphones act as a controller, with the connection established by scanning a QR code on the Curved Display. With instant delivery of games over-the-air, players can start playing right away. The selection of games at launch includes racing, sports, quiz, simulation, strategy, jump-and-run and puzzle games. The portfolio of 20 or so titles is continuously expanding and includes “Go Kart Go”, “Golazo”, “Music Guess” and “Overcooked”.

BMW Interaction Bar with touch function and lighting effects

The BMW Interaction Bar was first presented in the new BMW 7 Series and is now also available in the new BMW 5 Series Saloon. The backlit unit with crystalline surface extends below the trim strip across the width of the instrument panel far into the door panels and includes touch-sensitive control panels for controlling ventilation and air conditioning. Part of the standard Ambient Light, its lighting design is based on the selected My Modes and can be customised. Getting in and out of the car is accompanied by a welcome and farewell scenario, staged with lights on the BMW Interaction Bar. The BMW Interaction Bar interacts with the passengers in the form of dynamic light animation and indicates incoming telephone calls, among other things. It also indicates to the driver and front passenger when it is safe to get out the car thanks to the Safe Exit function.

Fresh designs for steering wheel and centre console control panel

The newly designed steering wheel has three spokes and a rim that is flattened in the lower section, with contrast stitching in BMW M GmbH colours. With BMW i5 M60 xDrive, a red centre marker on the steering wheel emphasises its sporty character. A steering wheel heating function is offered on all models as part of the Comfort Pack.

The control panel on the centre console has also been redesigned. The iDrive Controller, new gear selector switch, start/stop button, My Modes buttons, volume control and other buttons are clearly arranged on the centre panel. With the CraftedClarity option, crystal glass applications for selected controls add a luxurious touch. A wireless charging tray is included as standard on all models.

The first BMW to feature Veganza upholstery as standard from launch

As standard, the new BMW 5 Series Saloon is the first model in the UK to feature Veganza upholstery from the initial launch. The new BMW 5 Series Saloon includes black seat surfaces in the leather­like Veganza finish, with the material also extending to the dashboard and door panels. Optionally, the leather-free surface material is also available with a decorative perforation and in three other colours. Further optional equipment includes BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in several bicolour variants.

The newly designed seats offer increased comfort and optimised adjustment options. Sport seats are included as standard and incorporate electric height and inclination adjustment as well as a heating function. Active seat ventilation is available as part of the Comfort Plus Pack.

The backrests of the outer rear seats extend far into the door areas, increasing comfort. The rear seats can be heated as part of the Comfort Plus Pack. The entire rear seat backrest is now divided as standard in the ratio 40:20:40. The luggage compartment of the new BMW 5 Series Saloon has a total storage volume of up to 520 litres (490 litres on i5 models). Despite their drive units being integrated in the rear axle, the all-electric BMW i5 models have a luggage compartment volume that is almost equivalent to the other variants.

The Travel & Comfort System, available as part of the Comfort Pack, adds ambient lighting elements to the backs of the front seats to emphasise the atmospheric ambience.

The standard M Sport specification includes an anthracite-coloured roof lining, while M Sport Pro models also feature M seat belts.

Enhanced air conditioning with almost invisible seam vents, heat pump technology in the BMW i5

The standard equipment of the new BMW 5 Series Saloon includes automatic air conditioning with an extended range of features. In the instrument panel area, seam vents are used instead of conventional air vents, positioned at the height of the BMW Interaction Bar.

To maximise range, BMW i5 models have energy-efficient heat pump technology as standard. A 4-zone automatic air conditioning system with separate control panel in the rear, air vents in the B-pillars and nano particle filters is available as part of the Comfort Plus Pack. For the first time, the air conditioning makes it possible to separately regulate the temperature in the front footwells. A second solar sensor is used to regulate the temperature in the rear. Preheating is standard equipment in the BMW i5.

A first for the BMW 5 Series: panoramic glass roof now available

The optional panoramic glass roof is a first for the new BMW 5 Series Saloon. It covers almost the entire roof surface, extends without interruption from just behind the windscreen to almost the rear window. With a length of 841mm and a width of 818mm, the viewing area is almost 90 percent larger than the sunroof of the predecessor. An optional interior sunblind provides shading of the interior.

High payload and trailer load for all versions, strengthening suitability for long-distance travel

The long-distance capabilities of the new BMW 5 Series Saloon are underlined by the high payloads it can carry. For example, the total payload of the BMW i5 eDrive40 Saloon is 610kg. An electrically-deployed towbar is available as an option for all models, with a towing capacity up to 2,000kg.

Exceptional sound experience via high-quality audio systems and BMW IconicSounds Electric

The standard Harman Kardon Surround Sound System provides a high-level sound experience with 12 speakers and a 205 watt amplifier. With 18 speakers and amplifier output boosted to 655 watts, the optional Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System guarantees an outstanding acoustic experience. A seven-channel digital amplifier creates a clear sound experience in all seats. Illuminated metal panels for the loudspeakers in the doors emphasise the exclusive character of the sound system.

Two USB-C ports are fitted as standard in the front of the new BMW 5 Series Saloon and two further USB-C ports in the back. Optionally, a further USB-C port is available in the backrests of the front seats.

The Travel & Comfort System is also available to provide customised entertainment in the rear. With plug-in couplings installed in the backrests of the front seats for attaching multifunction holders from the Original BMW Accessories range, tablets and other devices can be attached to serve as entertainment screens. The system includes mounting options for clothes hangers and fold-out tables.

A special soundscape can be experienced in the new BMW i5. The BMW IconicSounds Electric accompany every movement of the accelerator pedal. Depending on the My Mode selected, the sound is staged in different ways, with SPORT mode particularly powerful. The BMW IconicSounds Electric were developed in collaboration with renowned film music composer Hans Zimmer.

Introduction of all-electric powertrains to the BMW 5 Series for the first time

The new BMW 5 Series Saloon is to be offered for the first time with the choice of all-electric models. The new BMW i5 is being launched with two model variants: the BMW i5 M60 xDrive performance model is positioned at the top of the model series. Both it and the BMW i5 eDrive40, are equipped with enhanced fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology.

BMW i5 eDrive40: Advanced BMW eDrive technology, traditional rear-wheel drive

The BMW i5 eDrive40 combines advanced BMW eDrive technology with traditional rear-wheel drive. The electric motor is located directly in the rear axle and generates maximum output of 340hp and maximum torque of 400Nm or 430Nm with the Sport Boost or Launch Control function. The zero-to-62mph sprint is covered in 6.0 seconds, while maximum speed is electronically limited to 120mph. Its combined power consumption is between 18.7 and 16.2kWh per 62 miles.

BMW i5 M60 xDrive: All-electric driving pleasure at the top of the model range

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is the new top model and combines a 601hp (with M Sport Boost or M Launch Control) electric drive with hallmark M performance and specific design features. Two highly integrated drive units on the front and rear axles form the electric all-wheel drive system. The rear motor generates 340hp, while the front motor produces 261hp. The system torque generated by both motors is 795Nm or 820Nm when M Sport Boost or M Launch Control is activated. This enables the new BMW i5 M60 to accelerate from zero to 62mph in 3.8 seconds. The maximum speed is electronically limited to 142mph. Its combined power consumption is 20.5 to 18.4kWh per 62 miles.

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive and BMW i5 eDrive40 feature a shift paddle marked with “Boost” near the left steering wheel spoke. If the paddle is pulled for more than 0.8 seconds, a Sport Boost indicator appears on the Information Display, and maximum acceleration is triggered by the accelerator pedal. At the same time, the drive sound changes to that assigned to My Mode SPORT.

High-voltage battery with compact design and high energy content

The high-voltage battery used in the all-electric variants is derived from the latest fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology. It is composed of four modules with 72 battery cells each and three modules with 12 cells each. The battery has a particularly flat design and is fitted in the underbody of the BMW i5 to save space. It provides a usable energy content of 81.2 kWh. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive has a range of 282 – 320 miles (WLTP), while the BMW i5 eDrive40 has a range of 296 – 362 miles.

The latest version of adaptive recuperation helps to conserve or recover energy. The system can use navigation data and information from the driver assistance systems to adjust how much power is recuperated according to traffic levels. The driver can also select high, medium or low braking energy recovery in the BMW iDrive menu. Low recuperation triggers the coasting function – the BMW i5 rolls along without drive torque as soon as the accelerator is released. Efficiency is further enhanced by combining the heat pump technology for the interior and the drive units and battery.

My Mode EFFICIENT with new MAX RANGE function

When driving in My Mode EFFICIENT, the range of the BMW i5 can be increased by up to 25 percent by limiting drive power and top speed, combined with reduced comfort functions.

The MAX RANGE mode was designed for situations where a planned charging stop is no longer possible. The maximum speed is limited to 60 mph; the air conditioning is deactivated; rear window heating is reduced; steering wheel and seat heating and ventilation are deactivated. The range gained in this way is shown on the Control Display, the speed and power scales are adjusted on the Information Display and the additional range is taken into account in the range forecast.

Combined Charging Unit and intelligent charging software minimise charging time

The Combined Charging Unit (CCU) of the BMW i5 enables AC charging up to 11kW as standard and optionally up to 22kW (standard on the i5 M60 xDrive). The battery can be charged with DC up to 205kW. This allows the charge level to be raised from 10 to 80 percent in around 30 minutes. In addition, the range can be increased by up to 97 miles in 10 minutes at a DC fast-charging station when starting with a charge level of 10 percent.

Charging efficiency is optimised using the latest version of the charging software. The system continuously adjusts the charging power instead of delivering a “staircase curve” thereby making charging times even shorter. The waste heat generated by the electric motors is used to control the temperature of the battery in the BMW i5 for the first time, significantly reducing the energy required to preheat the battery on the way to a charging station.



When the navigation system is active, the battery is automatically pre-conditioned before a planned charging stop. Pre-conditioning can be manually activated at any time. In addition, it is possible to save charging settings for individual charging points. They are then automatically restored on the next visit. The cloud-based navigation system in the BMW i5 calculates charge-optimised routes and will become even more precise as time passes.

Four-cylinder petrol engine with 48-volt mild hybrid technology

The four-cylinder petrol engine is equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid technology that uses a crankshaft starter generator to produce a spontaneous response to every accelerator movement, both when starting off and during acceleration, and increases comfort when using the Auto Start Stop function. The energy required is stored in a 48-volt battery located under the luggage compartment. It is charged by means of recuperation during overrun and braking. In addition to the electric motor, the 48-volt battery also supplies the vehicle’s 12-volt electrical system via a voltage converter.

The four-cylinder petrol engine in the new BMW 5 Series Saloon comes from a new modular generation that uses the Miller combustion process, which shortens the opening times of the intake valves. It also features redesigned intake ducts and combustion chambers, as well as innovations in camshaft control, fuel injection, the ignition system and exhaust gas routing.

In addition, the latest version of the fully variable valve control VALVETRONIC is able to stop gas exchange when required, thus reducing the engine’s frictional torque in overrun phases by about two thirds. This leads to braking energy being more intensively recuperated.

In the new BMW 520i Saloon, this engine produces 190hp and 310 Nm of torque, increased to 208hp and 330Nm with the support of the 48-volt mild hybrid technology – 24hp and 40Nm more than its predecessor. The new BMW 520i Saloon takes 7.5 seconds to accelerate from zero to 62mph.

New 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with Sport Boost function as standard

A new 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission is standard, with shift paddles on the steering wheel and a Sport Boost function activated by the left paddle. The new transmission includes the electric motor and the 48-volt mild hybrid power electronics in its housing. In addition, the internal efficiency of the transmission has been optimised, as have vibration damping and torsional irregularity decoupling. A new electric oil pump and a torsional damper system increase efficiency and shift comfort.

Chassis and steering honed for sporting precision and optimum refinement

Both the double-wishbone front axle and the five-link rear axle of the new BMW 5 Series Saloon have undergone extensive development. To optimise the acoustic properties, the front axle support received an elastic steering gear mount. In the BMW i5 M60 xDrive, noise from the electric drive is insulated by large powertrain mounts, while the all-wheel drive variants feature an aluminium stiffening plate under the front axle support. The rear axle support combines low weight with high rigidity. The vibration damping and acoustic insulation of the BMW i5’s electric drive unit are optimised by a large bearing and specific rubber mounts for the rear axle support.



All new BMW 5 Series Saloons are equipped with the latest electromechanical power steering as standard. The standard sport steering now includes a direct and steering angle-dependent ratio. Its range of functions also includes the Servotronic speed-related power assistance.

The advanced Integral Active Steering is also available for the new BMW 5 Series Saloon as part of the Adaptive Suspension Professional. Depending on vehicle speed, the rear wheels are turned either against the front wheels or in the same direction by up to 2.5°. At low speeds this aids manoeuvring in and out of parking spaces, while the turning circle is reduced by more than 0.6 metres to 11.7 metres.

Lowered M sport suspension as standard, stroke-dependent dampers for the BMW i5

The new BMW 5 Series Saloon is equipped with M sport suspension as standard. It includes a firmer tuning of the springs, dampers and anti-roll bars, combined with a lowering of the vehicle by 8mm.

The BMW i5 also features stroke-dependent control of the dampers on both axles. The additional hydraulic damping calms the body when compensating for vibrations caused by uneven road surfaces. The damping is spring-travel-dependent, so that vibrations are initially damped linearly and then additionally absorbed by a second piston in the event of greater deflection. This prevents excessive bouncing or rocking of the body when driving over large bumps.

The BMW i5 is also equipped with rear-axle self-levelling air suspension as standard. This ensures optimum vehicle height, even when heavily loaded. The air supply to the suspension is regulated individually for each wheel and can compensate for uneven loading.

Adaptive Suspension Professional

The Adaptive Suspension Professional with electronically controlled dampers is optionally available across the range. Infinitely adjustable valves enable wheel-specific regulation of the damper forces. The rebound and compression stages of the dampers are infinitely variable. Using My Modes, two different maps can be activated for the dampers. The damper control takes into account longitudinal and lateral acceleration, speed, steering angle, and body and front wheel acceleration, in order to activate the required damper force within a few milliseconds.

Adaptive M Suspension Professional with additional Active Roll Stabilisation offered exclusively on the BMW i5 M60 xDrive

The Adaptive M Suspension Professional with additional Active Roll Stabilisation is offered exclusively on the BMW i5 M60 xDrive as standard. This system uses the new control logic to optimise sportiness and comfort and the damper forces are controlled using M specific characteristics.

The Active Roll Stabilisation deploys 48-volt electric swivel motors to ensure particularly fast and precise compensation of lateral inclination forces. Active Roll Stabilisation benefits agility and driving precision, while at the same time enabling a dynamic steering response by providing better roll support. It also increases comfort when driving straight ahead by decoupling the anti-roll bar, reducing body roll caused by road unevenness. The Active Roll Comfort function ensures that the system not only reduces body roll, but also builds up a counter-torque to keep the body horizontal, especially when the road surface is uneven on one side. In this way, the driver and passengers hardly notice any bumps in the road.

Directly controlled wheel slip limitation for fast and precisely optimised traction

The new BMW 5 Series Saloon now features directly controlled wheel slip limitation to deliver maximum agility and control in demanding driving situations. With this system, the traction control is integrated into the engine control unit. This eliminates the long signal paths to the control unit of the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control), so that the control interventions take place up to 10 times faster.

Larger light alloy wheels introduced across the range

The standard equipment of the new BMW 5 Series Saloon includes 19-inch light alloy wheels on M Sport models, while M Sport Pro models receive 20-inch light alloy wheels as standard. The enlarged diameter over its predecessor gives the vehicle an even more sporty presence. 20-inch and 21-inch light alloy wheels are available ex-works and in the genuine BMW accessories range. The range also includes the option of aerodynamic wheels, whose design and construction methods reduce both weight and air resistance.

In addition to the tyre pressure display, the new BMW 5 Series Saloon features a digital tyre condition monitoring system as standard, making it possible to detect tyre issues earlier. This is made possible by a diagnostic function using artificial intelligence (AI) in the BMW backend. A loss of pressure is reported to the driver by the My BMW app and, depending on the market, also in the vehicle, together with a recommendation for taking action. Predictions allow a forecast to be made of the remaining life of the tyres until the recommended minimum tread depth is reached.

Driving Assistant Professional

Driving Assistant Professional, available as part of the Tech Pack Plus, includes Distance Control with Stop & Go function and Steering and Lane Control Assistant. The combination of these two features enhances the level 2 automated driving experience.

Further components of the system are Side Collision Protection with active return, Road Priority Warning and Wrong-way Warning, the front and rear Crossing-traffic Warning with braking function as well as the Emergency Lane Assistant and Emergency Stop Assistant functions in selected countries.

The central area of the cockpit display is reserved for an augmented reality representation of the vehicle and its surroundings. Camera images are combined with additional graphics and information to provide the driver with a precise overview of the surroundings.

Launching initially in Germany, the United States and Canada, this package also includes the new version of the Active Lane Change Assistant, available for the first time in the new BMW 5 Series Saloon. This system can automatically carry out lane change manoeuvres with corresponding steering movements and speed adjustments. As a world first, the Active Lane Change Assistant can be controlled by eye activation. The vehicle suggests a lane change and this can be carried out by looking in the exterior mirror to confirm. The Active Lane Change Assistant makes the necessary steering movements automatically up to a speed of 85mph. It is no longer necessary to confirm the lane change with the turn indicator. The launch timeframe for this functionality in the UK market is not confirmed.

Driving Assistant with advanced front collision warning and Lane Departure Warning

The new BMW 5 Series Saloon offers a comprehensive safety package as standard equipment with the Driving Assistant. The scope of the front collision warning now includes detection of oncoming traffic when turning left and of pedestrians or cyclists when turning left. The Lane Departure Warning with active lane return now also reacts to oncoming traffic that poses a potential collision risk.

Active lane return has been added to the Lane Change Warning, and a braking function has been added to the rear Crossing-traffic Warning. Further components of the Driving Assistant are the rear collision warning, exit warning, Evasion Assistant and Crossroads Warning with brake intervention. Cruise control with brake function and manual Speed Limit Assist is also standard.

Parking Assistant including Reversing Assistant as standard

The standard Parking Assistant includes start monitoring and the Trailer Assistant, as well as a Reversing Assist Camera that creates panoramic images of the area behind the vehicle. Parking Assistant assists the driver in selecting parallel or perpendicular parking spaces. In addition to the steering tasks, it also takes over accelerating and braking as well as the necessary gear shifts.

The standard Reversing Assistant enables automated reversing in narrow environments such as multi-storey car parks. It stores the steering movements when driven forwards at up to 22mph, which the system can then repeat in reverse for up to 50 metres.

Parking Assistant Plus, part of the Tech Pack, additionally includes the Parking View, Panorama View front and 3D View functions. This shows a 360-degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings on the Control Display. In addition, the Remote 3D View function allows the driver to view a live image on their smartphone (available for Apple iPhone from iOS 16.2). The BMW Drive Recorder and anti-theft recorder are also included.

Parking Assistant Professional: Control parking manoeuvres via smartphone

In conjunction with the optional Parking Assistant Professional (part of the Tech Pack Plus), the Reversing Assistant can take over steering for up to 200 metres. The system can now orient itself to marker lines and kerbs as well as other vehicles when parking automatically. In tight spaces, the driver can now control the manoeuvre outside of the vehicle using the My BMW app (available for Apple iPhone from iOS 16.2).

Also included is the BMW Manoeuvre Assistant which uses GPS and trajectory data to store and replay complex parking manoeuvres. Up to ten manoeuvres of up to 200 metres each can be recorded up to 600 metres in total. From the starting point, the BMW Manoeuvre Assistant takes over all steering, accelerating, braking, and gear shifting. Just like automated parking, the driver can control the BMW Manoeuvre Assistant either in the vehicle or from outside using the My BMW app on Apple iPhone.

BMW iDrive featuring “QuickSelect” for faster function selection

To make selecting the numerous functions more intuitive, the latest-generation BMW iDrive offers a redesigned start screen with “QuickSelect” access that allows functions to be called up directly without switching to a submenu. In addition to the Home symbol, there are now also the symbols for direct access to the Air conditioning menu, the All Apps menu, Navigation as well as Media, Telephony and Apple CarPlay® and Andoid Auto™, if activated.

BMW Maps with route guidance optimised for charging

The cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps is part of the standard BMW Live Cockpit Plus. It offers fast and dynamic route calculation based on real-time traffic data. In addition, the new BMW Maps system allows drivers to use improved route planning optimised for charging on long-distance journeys with the BMW i5, both in the vehicle and via the My BMW app. Charging stops are planned so that the destination is reached as quickly as possible. The driver’s preferred final charging status can be set in five-percent increments and the system can give preference to charging stations from selected providers. Detailed information can be provided on charging stations en route. Availability, supported plug types and payment options are listed, as well as the availability of bathrooms, catering or playgrounds in the vicinity. How long the charging will take and estimated cost can also be shown.

Personalisation with BMW ID and My BMW app

Functioning as a universal digital interface, the My BMW app provides information on the vehicle’s status, charge and available range. Via remote access, it enables vehicle location, door locking and unlocking and recording the vehicle’s surroundings. The driver can view a live image of the vehicle’s surroundings using Remote 3D View and Remote Inside View. In conjunction with the BMW Digital Key Plus, Remote Control Parking functions are also available when in the vicinity of the vehicle.

In addition, the My BMW app can be used to send destination addresses from the smartphone to the vehicle’s navigation system and to initiate, purchase or extend ConnectedDrive upgrades. Charging for the BMW i5 can also be controlled via the My BMW app. The My Journeys function provides data and evaluation of distances travelled, consumption, average speed and the eDrive share on the smartphone and can even provide tips for more efficient driving.

Proactive Care: highlighting servicing needs via AI to offer prompt solutions to customers

With Proactive Care, BMW is creating a new platform for customer exchanges. The focus is on recognising the vehicle’s service needs by using artificial intelligence to proactively offer solutions to the customer without them having to take action themselves.

From Condition Based Service to digital tyre diagnostics and Battery Guard to accident detection as part of the automatic emergency call, the new BMW 5 Series Saloon identifies servicing or assistance needs and reports them to BMW according to the customer’s preferences. BMW then contacts the customer and proposes a suitable solution. Should the vehicle need servicing urgently while on the road, the customer receives suggestions for a nearby dealership.

Communication takes place via different channels: an in-car message on the Control Display, a message in the My BMW app, by e-mail or – in the event of a collision or breakdown – a Roadside Assistance call. Remote diagnosis is possible with problem solving via software update or online appointment scheduling. In the event of a breakdown, BMW will activate Mobile Service or a tow truck and inform the customer when assistance will arrive.

BMW ID allows parking fees to be paid directly from the BMW 5 Series

Using the BMW ID, the driver can now pay parking fees directly from the vehicle. The new Park Payments function can initially be used in Germany and Austria, with other European countries following during 2023. The vehicle automatically detects whether the service is available and displays the payment function if the parking zone is covered by one of the connected providers. The parking stay can be paid for using the credit card stored in the My BMW app. When the vehicle leaves the parking space, the parking stay is automatically terminated.

Natural dialogue with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant

With the new generation of BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, naturally spoken instructions can now be used to adjust the seat position, start the Parking Assistant or activate the IconicSounds Electric in the BMW i5, among other things. A text overlay shows the customer the command the voice assistant has just understood. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant also now responds to instructions from rear-seat passengers. In addition, the digital companion can recognise user behaviour and make suggestions on how to use the vehicle.

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is accompanied by new graphics on the displays that emphasise the system’s interactive character. The digital assistant is visualised so that it ‘leans’ towards the active speaker and shows that it is listening. In addition, the new BMW 5 Series Saloon offers the option of integrating with Amazon Alexa, , to for example, make shopping lists, play music or control your smart home remotely. At home, you can also check on the BMW i5’s battery status or activate pre-conditioning using an Alexa capable device.

BMW Digital Key Plus as a fully-fledged vehicle key

The optional Comfort Access function also includes the BMW Digital Key Plus. It offers the option of unlocking and locking the new BMW 5 Series Saloon via security-optimised Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology using iOS or Android smartphones or the Apple Watch. Approaching or moving away from the vehicle triggers unlocking or locking. The smartphone can remain in the customer’s pocket. The vehicle owner can also share access with up to five other users.

Smartphone integration as standard

The standard equipment of the new BMW 5 Series Saloon includes smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. The services are integrated into the operating system via a Wi-Fi connection between the smartphone and the vehicle. The driver can view all important information from the apps on the Control Display, the instrument cluster and the optional Head-Up Display available as part of the Technology Pack.

Individual driving experience with My Modes

My Modes can be called up by voice command or via a button on the centre console, which takes the place of the previous Driving Experience Control button. The My Modes PERSONAL, SPORT, EFFICIENT as well as RELAX, EXPRESSIVE and DIGITAL ART are available in the new BMW 5 Series Saloon. They can be used to activate settings for the drive, suspension, displays, and interior lighting including the BMW Interaction Bar to suit personal preferences.

Interior camera for image and video recording

The Tech Pack includes an interior camera in the roof area that allows passengers to take photos and record video and sound to capture special moments and share them with friends or family. The recordings can be transferred by scanning a QR code in the control display. In addition, the customer can use the remote function in the My BMW app to request footage from the interior camera on their smartphone. The interior camera is also activated when the anti-theft recorder is triggered.

“Over-the-air” updates: Remote Software Upgrade and BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades

With more than 5 million vehicles on the road, the BMW Group has the world’s largest over-the-air upgradeable vehicle fleet. With the Remote Software Upgrades function, the new BMW 5 Series Saloon always stays up to date with the latest software. Upgrades may include free quality improvements or even additional features and functions.

With BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades, customers can test selected functions free of charge for one month and then book them for a specific term. The BMW ConnectedDrive Store for the new BMW 5 Series includes Remote Engine Start, Parking Assistant Professional and Welcome Light projection.

Fixed kilowatt-hour prices for public charging

The main advantage of BMW Charging’s public charging offer is the fixed and attractive kilowatt hour prices for AC and DC charging. For drivers of a BMW i5, the monthly fees for the bp pulse and the IONITY Plus package are waived for the first twelve months in the UK. These packages fix the cost of charging, for example IONITY high-power rates are currently 0.26 GBP / kWh and bp pulse DC charging is 0.55 GBP / kWh (for stations up to 149 kW, under 90 minutes of charging). BMW Charging ensures that every charge uses renewable energy, while providing access to more than 466,300 public charging points in 29 countries in Europe with just one registration. For further information, visit https://bmw-public-charging.com/.

New BMW 5 Series Saloon meets premium standards of sustainability

The new BMW 5 Series Saloon makes a significant contribution to achieving the company’s ambitious climate goals by reducing the carbon footprint in the supply chain by 20 to 25 per cent and by up to 58 percent across the entire life cycle compared to its predecessor.

The new BMW 5 Series is the brand’s first model in the UK to offer Veganza upholstery as standard from launch. Innovative Frozen paints produced using the Biomass Balance process are now available. In the BMW i5, the waste heat from the electric drive can be used for the first time to warm the battery while the new MAX RANGE function, the range can be increased by up to 25 percent if required.