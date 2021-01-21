Follow in the footsteps of Grand Prix legends and drive a Jordan F1 race car once driven by motor sport legend Takuma Sato

TrackDays.co.uk is offering race fans the chance to fully experience a genuine F1 race car that cost £4.5 million to build

It is the only genuine Jordan F1 driving experience of its kind anywhere in the world

F1 fans and petrolheads alike now have the rare opportunity to drive a Jordan F1 single seater, one of the most powerful race cars in the UK.

The all new experience, available from TrackDays.co.uk, actually allows participants to get in the very same cockpit that was once graced by race legend Takuma Sato in 2002, as he battled fellow F1 legends such as Michael Schumacher, David Coulthard, Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello.

The legendary car itself, still sporting the instantly recognisable DHL yellow exterior, cost a cool £4.5 million to build. It is also to date the only EJ12 chassis in existence available to drive.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “It’s very rare to have the chance to drive a genuine F1 race car that was driven in anger in the world’s foremost motorsport championship.

“However, it’s not for the fainthearted, as it boasts 600 bhp, an engine that can spin to an astonishing 10,500 rpm courtesy of a 3.0 litre Judd engine, while reaching 60 mph in under five seconds.”

TrackDays.co.uk is currently offering Jordan F1 packages at Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire. The entry level is called the Jordan F1 Driving Experience, while even more intense options include the Jordan F1 Suzuka Legend Experience and the ultimate Jordan F1 Grand Prix Experience, which includes 30 driving laps and many other extras.

Dan added: “Unsurprisingly, our Jordan F1 driving experiences are some of the most premium packages we offer.

“However, when you consider that it could cost up to £250,000 to own a genuine model, plus the astronomical running costs, then these driving experiences in them are a real bargain while still enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime thrill.”

To learn more about TrackDays.co.uk, including other single seater race car experiences, visit www.trackdays.co.uk, while to discover more about the Jordan F1 experience, which can be booked as a 10 month open voucher, visit https://www.trackdays.co.uk/driving-experience/formula-1/jordan/