A leading managed service provider has appointed a familiar face, bringing an industry expert to its board to drive growth in the business applications market.

Microsoft Gold Partner razorblue, which boasts seven offices and completed its second acquisition in as many years earlier in 2021, has welcomed back Chris Gill as its Managing Director of Business Applications.

Chris was a founding director of the business and has since held senior roles working within the Business Applications space, as well as Supply Chain Management and Warehousing.

His return marks an exciting focus on growth of this division which helps businesses improve profitability and efficiency through digital transformation.

Working closely with businesses, razorblue support with application integration, data analytics, industry-leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Financials, ERP and CRM solutions, as well as bespoke application development.

Chris said: “It’s a great joy for me to be returning to razorblue, and to be given the opportunity to develop the Business Applications division. It feels very much like coming home, and the familiarity of ethos and company values will mean I can hit the ground running.”

Chris will primarily be based at the company’s Wynyard office and is tasked with leveraging the huge market opportunity in this field, harnessing the reach and capability of razorblue in supporting the digitisation of SMEs across the UK.

Dan Kitchen, CEO of Razorblue Group said: “It’s great to have Chris back in the business, with his vast knowledge and expertise. He was an asset previously and I know he will be again, not least because in the last few years he has been developing an even wider skill set and understanding of the exact areas that we wish to focus on as a business.”

razorblue now has a headcount exceeding 140, with plans to recruit over 25 additional team members in the next 12 months to support its plans to continue expanding its nationwide coverage and adding more products and services to the current offering.

As part of the new structure, Jonathan Anderson has been appointed as Technical Director of Business Applications.

razorblue specialises in managed IT, business applications, cybersecurity, super-fast connectivity, and cloud and hosting solutions across a broad range of industries.