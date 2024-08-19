Record-Breaking Results for Students at Reigate Grammar School

44% of Grades at A* | 77% A*-A | 97% A*-B Across All Subjects
At Reigate Grammar School, Sir Keir Starmer’s story began withhis school report describing him as “a promising boy” and he was commissioned to be happy and successful; to make the world a better place. Today’s RGS students carry that same moral purpose, and just as much promise!
This year, an impressive 97% of our students achieved A*-B grades, with 44% securing the top A* grade and 77% earning A or A*. Over 95% of our student applicants have secured offers from world-class universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Russell Group institutions, and medical schools.
Shaun Fenton, RGS Headmaster said: “I could not be prouder of these young people, not just for their results but for the individualsof great value they have become. These young people will shine for much longer than the glow of exam grade success because they truly are people of great substance, of great worth. What they have achieved so far is testament to their amazing teachers and RGS staff, the supportive families in our community and, of course to the hard work and nurturing ethos of the student community here at RGS.”