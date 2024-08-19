Record-Breaking Results for Students at Reigate Grammar School

At Reigate Grammar School, Sir Keir Starmer’s story began withhis school report describing him as “a promising boy” and he was commissioned to be happy and successful; to make the world a better place. Today’s RGS students carry that same moral purpose, and just as much promise!

This year, an impressive 97% of our students achieved A*-B grades, with 44% securing the top A* grade and 77% earning A or A*. Over 95% of our student applicants have secured offers from world-class universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Russell Group institutions, and medical schools.