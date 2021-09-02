Leading North East accountancy and advisory firm MHA Tait Walker has welcomed 40 new recruits during the pandemic, in a move that is set to strengthen the firm ahead of a surge in new business wins.

From graduates and apprentices to executives and managers, the firm has appointed staff in a range of roles across its key services including accounts, tax, corporate finance and wealth management.

Lesley Stabler is the latest member of the senior team and has joined the firm from Azets as an Associate. Lesley will be supporting clients and revenue growth particularly in Teesside, with a focus on nurturing the company’s reputation for talent retention by mentoring new staff in the Stockton office.

Having worked in the North East throughout her career, Lesley has gained her experience working with a wide range of clients, including those in the agriculture and pharmaceutics sectors. Her role at MHA Tait Walker focusses on building the firm’s portfolio across the region, overseeing the Stockton office to make sure all new staff are reaching their full potential.

Lesley said: “I joined MHA Tait Walker because their guiding principles are in line with my own. I always strive to offer the best service and cherish my relationships with clients and colleagues alike.”

The expansion of the Stockton office is also a key strategic focus for the firm, solidifying MHA Tait Walker’s investment in the area’s future. Lesley said: “The Stockton office has some really exciting times ahead and I am looking forward to being a part of the expansion. The new appointments are important to that growth. It’s a dynamic and ambitious team and investment into their training and development will maintain that level of expertise for years to come.”

Andrew Moorby, managing partner of MHA Tait Walker said: “The growth of the Stockton office is integral to the firm’s plans for expansion and will support the already evolving business community in the region. The area has a bright future, and we are focused on supporting the region’s business owners and the community with an locally based, highly skilled team.”

Lesley joins Mike Williams, who was recently appointed as corporate finance manager within the Stockton office. The Corporate Finance team celebrated a record year in 2020, completing over £100m in deals for North East businesses. Now the team is nominated for multiple awards at the Insider North East Dealmakers Awards 2021.