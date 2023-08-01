Regional tech awards Dynamites23 are open for entries

THE touchpaper has been lit for the region’s tech awards – Dynamites 23. Now in their tenth year, the Dynamites are the North East’s most highly anticipated IT and Tech awards. Since 2014, 3842 Dynamites attendees have celebrated the industry; 111 companies or individuals have been awarded the cherished Dynamites trophies and more than 786 nominations have been considered by the judges. Nominations are now open for this year’s awards, which will be held on Thursday, November 16, at their usual venue in the Banqueting Suite at Newcastle Civic Centre. The Dynamites are organised by regional tech network Dynamo and are once again sponsored by Nigel Wright Recruitment. The company’s Director Ben Debnam, said: “We are delighted to return as headline sponsor of the Dynamites awards for 2023. After the overwhelming success of last year’s event we can’t wait to play our part in the recognition and celebration of the outstanding achievements of the North East’s tech sector.” There are 11 categories this year, including: · Best Use of Data · Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by Gateshead College · Growth Explosion – sponsored by LDC · Innovator of the Year – sponsored by Raymond James Monument · Project of the Year (Corporate) – sponsored by Oliver Wyman · Rising Star – sponsored by the North East Business Resilience Centre (NEBRC) · Skills Developer – sponsored by Sage · Sustainability in Tech – sponsored by BJSS · International Success – sponsored by Leighton · Tech for Good – sponsored by tombola · Tech Champion – sponsored by Nigel Wright Recruitment The deadline for entries for Dynamites 23 is Tuesday, September 5 – finalists will be announced on Thursday, September 28. Dynamo has split the judging of this year’s awards into panels – category panels will create long lists to put to the main judging panel. Judges are still being added, but the main judging panel already consists of Judging Chair Charlie MacDowall, Engagement Director at Monstar Lab; Chris Dresser, Managing Consultant at Nigel Wright Recruitment; Dylan McKee, Co-founder and CEO at Nebula Labs; Jill McKinney, Head of Skills at Sunderland Software City; Mike O’Brien, Founder and Co-Chair at Opencast and Ruth Plater, CEO and Founder at Radial Path. Last year’s awards night attracted a record 520 attendees and more entries than ever before. Major award winners included Success4All (Tech for Good); Iamproperty (Innovator of the Year); Waterstons (Best Use of Data and People’s Choice); Aspire Technology Solutions (Skills Developer) and Connected Energy (Sustainability in Tech). Tom Lawson, Chief Executive of Opencast, who won last year’s Growth Explosion award, said: “We were thrilled to be the winner of the 2022 Dynamites growth explosion award. We were extremely proud of the incredible Opencast team for the Dynamites award win. Thanks to Dynamo North East and the Dynamites for all the brilliant work they do in promoting and celebrating regional technology business.” Dr David Dunn, CEO of Dynamo and Sunderland Software City, said: “The Dynamites are the region’s most anticipated tech awards and allow us to showcase what a hotbed of talent we have here in the north east. We look forward to being swamped by entries in all of our categories and I have no doubt November 16 will be another great night!” Individual tickets and bookings for tables of ten are available, with discounted rates available for Dynamo members. Tickets can be booked via the Dynamo website, https://www.dynamonortheast.co.uk If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities email info@dynamonortheast.co.uk or ring 0191 691 3457 / 07741 741702