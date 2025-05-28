Renault 4 E-Tech electric to start from only £26,995 OTR

Versatile Renault 4 E-Tech electric will be available from £26,995 OTR

£150 R Pass available to buy, where customers can purchase the vehicle ahead of general public

R Pass comes with the exclusive offer of three years’ free of charge servicing, when financed via MFS (Mobilize Financial Services)

References to the original Renault 4 are seen throughout, with unique single-piece illuminated grille, a modern take on the three-part rear lights, and countless other touches

Extended wheelbase delivers generous cabin space especially for rear-seat passengers

Exceptional boot space of 420 litres complete with bag hooks and storage compartments – including a 55-litre underfloor area for the charging cable

52 kWh battery with 150 hp motor offers a driving range of up to 247 miles *

Charging at up to 11kW AC and 100kW DC, allowing an 80% charge in just 30 minutes *

Three version range comprises evolution, techno, and iconic

“plein sud™” electric opening canvas roof versions to follow after launch

Ordering set to open on 1 st July for R-Pass customers and more widely on 15 th July

Recently named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ at the TopGear.com Electric Car Awards

The Renault 4 E-Tech electric, a modern reinvention that retains all the practicality and versatility of the iconic original, will be priced from £26,995 OTR when order books open in July.

Available in three trim levels from launch – evolution, techno, and iconic, with the option of the electric “plein sud™” canvas roof on the latter two, from a later date – the Renault 4 E-Tech electric continues the original Renault 4’s sense of go-anywhere practicality, with its increased ground clearance and suspension optimised for a smoother, more comfortable ride.

A VIP access R Pass is also available. Priced at £150, the R Pass offers customers the opportunity to order the Renault 4 E-Tech electric ahead of the general public. Three years’ free servicing will also be provided to R Pass customers when they finance their new Renault 4 E-Tech electric via Mobilize Financial Services**.

In the first of many nods to the original Renault 4’s design, the front grille is made from a single 1.45m-long piece and illuminated with a continuous surround (available from techno trim). Likewise, the original’s iconic three-part rear lights are given a new lease of life, with modern lines and a distinctive signature.

Other retro-inspired touches include the bonnet lines that continue to the bottom of the grille, the rear quarter window, the three lines sculpted into the doors that bring to mind the plastic protectors of the original, and the distinctive forms in the roof, now adorned with roof bars.

Larger than the Renault 5, the Renault 4 E-Tech electric offers impressive interior space thanks to its 2.62m wheelbase. At 4.14m in length, rear seat occupants benefit from 16.4cm of knee room, while headroom of 85.3cm is particularly generous for a B-segment vehicle.

Exceptional boot space of 420 litres (revealed by a hands-free power tailgate on iconic models) is made easily accessible by the wide, high opening and low load sill. Various ingenious touches such as the four lashing hooks, two bag hooks, rubber bands to hold objects in place, and clever storage compartments – including a 55-litre underfloor area perfect for the charging cable – make everyday life a breeze for busy families. With the rear seat folded down, this versatile space grows to 1,405 litres.

Renault’s award-winning OpenR Link system is standard across the range, with wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® connectivity, accessed via a 10.1-inch central touchscreen. Techno and iconic models go further with Google services built-in, including Google Maps with charging-optimised route planning and a variety of apps from the Google Play store. On these models, the central screen is joined by a 10-inch digital driver information display.

Evoking the original, the “plein sud™” electric opening canvas roof (due to be available on techno and iconic trim levels) will bring the spirit of the outdoors into the cabin. It opens at the touch of a button or by voice control to reveal an 80×92 cm view of the sky that can be enjoyed by all passengers. This option will follow after launch.

The 52 kWh battery powers a 110 kW (150 hp, 245 Nm) electric motor that accelerates the Renault 4 E-Tech electric from 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds, with a driving range of up to 247 miles*.

The new One Pedal function (available from techno) optimises regenerative braking, decelerating smoothly when the driver releases the accelerator pedal and coming to a stop without the driver having to apply the brake. Equipped with a 100 kW DC charger, the battery can be replenished from 15 to 80% in just 30 minutes*, or an 11 kW AC 0-100% charge in 4 hours 51 minutes*.

MODEL POWER (kW/hp) TORQUE (Nm) BATTERY CAPACITY (kWh) WLTP RANGE (miles) CONSUMPTION(kWh/62 miles) 0-62mph (secs) TOP SPEED (mph) Renault 4 E-Tech electric 150hp comfort range 110/150 245 52 241-247* 15.6 – 15.9 8.2 93

Up to 26 advanced driver assistance systems are available, many on a par with the best in the segment above, including rear occupant safe exit alert, active driver assist combining adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go and lane centring assist, as well as blind spot monitoring and hands-free parking. Renault 4 E-Tech electric includes My Safety Shield, which allows drivers to activate their preferred settings at the touch of a button.

Six body colours are available from launch, including an exclusive new shade – Hauts-de-France Green – that pays tribute to the Île-de-France Blue of the 1960s. It joins Glacier White, Urban Grey, Diamond Black, Carmin Red, and Cumulus Blue, while the option of a contrasting Diamond Black roof – with or without a matching Diamond Black bonnet – is available on techno and iconic models. All models in the range wear 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels as standard.

Already the recipient of the highly coveted ‘Electric Car of the Year’ award in the TopGear.com Electric Car Awards 2025, the Renault 4 E-Tech electric will be available to order from 1st July for R-Pass customers with prices starting from £26,995 OTR.

For more information, please visit https://www.renault.co.uk/electric-vehicles/r4-e-tech-electric.html

Pricing

MODEL BIK (2025/2026) BASIC PRICE VAT 20% TOTAL RETAIL PRICE VED YR 1 DELIVERY CHARGE FRF OTR PRICE evolution 150hp comfort range 3% £21,858.33 £4,371.67 £26,230 £10 £700 £55 £26,995 techno 150hp comfort range 3% £23,525.00 £4,705.00 £28,230 £10 £700 £55 £28,995 iconic 150hp comfort range 3% £25,191.67 £5,038.33 £30,230 £10 £700 £55 £30,995



Grade walk

evolution standard equipment

18-inch ‘Sixties’ black diamond cut alloy wheels

automatic high/low beam

automatic windscreen wipers with rain sensor + sensitivity setting

adjustable door mirrors, manual folding

electric front and rear windows with one touch

heated windscreen washer nozzles

rear wiper

keyless entry

dual-zone climate control

grey quilted textile upholstery with tricolour stitching

grained mottled light grey dashboard

front centre storage console with armrest

60/40 split-folding rear seats

10-inch OpenR Link central touchscreen multimedia system

wireless Android Auto + Apple CarPlay smartphone replication

7-inch digital driver information display

multifunction steering wheel

2x front USB-C ports

cruise control with speed limiter

rear parking sensors

rear view camera

active emergency braking system; urban, pedestrian + cyclist

driver attention alert

emergency brake assist with collision avoidance braking

lane departure warning

lane keeping assist

safe front stopping distance warning

vehicle dynamic control + hill start assist

vehicle sound for pedestrians

my safety switch

electric parking brake

isofix child seat anchor points (2x rear + 1x front passenger)

techno standard equipment (in addition to evolution)

10-inch OpenR Link central touchscreen multimedia system with Google built-in (supporting electric route navigation)

wireless induction smartphone charger

Reno, the official Renault avatar

10-inch digital driver information display

2x rear USB-C ports

adaptive cruise control with stop & go function

front, rear and side parking sensors

multisense driving modes – sport, comfort, perso and eco

frameless electrochromic rear view mirror

safety coach + safety score

hands-free parking

ambient interior lighting with 48 colour combinations

cloth/synthetic leather seat upholstery: mixed 100% recycled textile denim copper stitching /dark blue refined textile

fabric dashboard with grey stitching including touches of textile denim

synthetic leather steering wheel

paddle shifters with 4 levels of regenerative braking and one pedal driving

shark fin antenna

heated electrically adjustable door mirrors with electric folding

privacy glass

roof rails

electric parking brake with auto-hold

bidirectional charge adapter (V2L)

iconic standard equipment (in addition to techno)

18-inch ‘Parisenne’ black diamond cut alloy wheels

electric power hands-free boot opening

front seats with manual height adjustment + 6-way driver’s lumbar

heated front seats

heated steering wheel

cloth/synthetic leather seat upholstery: 100% recycled upholstery/black quilted refined textile/grey houndstooth textile with yellow ribbon

synthetic leather dashboard with yellow stitching

illuminated ‘Renault 4’ on dashboard

active driver assist: adaptive cruise control + lane centring

contextual adaptive cruise control

blind spot warning

intelligent speed assistance inc. sign recognition and speed alert

rear cross traffic alert

rear occupant safe exit alert

Technical Specifications

Motor 150hp comfort range Electric motor technology synchronous motor with coiled rotor Approval protocol WLTP Maximum power (kW) 110 Maximum power (hp) 150 Maximum torque (Nm) 245 Battery Usable capacity (kWh) 52 Battery type lithium-ion (NMC) Total voltage (v) 400 Battery weight (kg) 297 Number of battery modules / cells per module 4/46 Performance Maximum speed (mph) 93 0-62 mph in seconds 8.2 Standing 1000m (s) 31.2 Acceleration 50-75mph (s) 6.4 Range & consumption WLTP driving range (miles) 241 – 247 Combined cycle consumption (kWh/62 miles) 15.6 – 15.9 Steering & suspension Steering type Power assisted Front suspension type Pseudo McPherson Rear suspension type Multi-link Turning circle kerb to kerb (m) 10.8 Steering turns lock to lock 2.6 Wheels & tyres Tyre size 195/60 R18 96H Tyre brand Goodyear Brakes Front: vented discs dia./thickness (mm) 296/26 Rear: discs dia./thickness (mm) 280/9.6 Weight Kerb weight (kg) 1462 Gross vehicle weight (kg) 1980 Gross train weight (kg) 2730 Max. trailer weight braked/unbraked (kg) 750/750 Max. roof load (kg) 80 Charging Charging capability (adaptable for single or three phase power) AC 11kW + DC 100kW 2.3kW domestic socket (10A single phase) 15-80% / 0-100% 17hr 13mins / 28hr 27mins 7.4kW wallbox (32A single phase) 15-80% / 0-100% 5 hr 11 mins / 7hr 47mins 11kW charging point (16A three phase) 15-80% / 0-100% 3 hr 13mins / 4hr 51mins DC rapid charger 15-80% / 0-100% 30mins / 55mins

Dimensions

Dimensions (mm) Wheelbase 2,624 Overall length 4,144 Front overhang 766 Rear overhang 753 Overall width with unfolded/folded door mirrors 2,020/1,808 Unladen height with/without roof rails 1,572/1,552 Open tailgate height 2,055 Boot sill height 607 Ground clearance unladen 181 Front elbow width 1,385 Rear elbow width 1,371 Front shoulder width 1,369 Rear shoulder width 1,317 Knee room in 2nd row 164 Front headroom 889 Rear headroom 853 Interior width between wheel arches 1,006 Volumes (VDA/litres) Boot volume 420 Cable storage volume [under boot floor] 55 Maximum boot volume with seats folded down 1,405

*WLTP certified.

**Full details TBC.