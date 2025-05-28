Renault 4 E-Tech electric to start from only £26,995 OTR

- Versatile Renault 4 E-Tech electric will be available from £26,995 OTR
- £150 R Pass available to buy, where customers can purchase the vehicle ahead of general public
- R Pass comes with the exclusive offer of three years’ free of charge servicing, when financed via MFS (Mobilize Financial Services)
- References to the original Renault 4 are seen throughout, with unique single-piece illuminated grille, a modern take on the three-part rear lights, and countless other touches
- Extended wheelbase delivers generous cabin space especially for rear-seat passengers
- Exceptional boot space of 420 litres complete with bag hooks and storage compartments – including a 55-litre underfloor area for the charging cable
- 52 kWh battery with 150 hp motor offers a driving range of up to 247 miles*
- Charging at up to 11kW AC and 100kW DC, allowing an 80% charge in just 30 minutes*
- Three version range comprises evolution, techno, and iconic
- “plein sud™” electric opening canvas roof versions to follow after launch
- Ordering set to open on 1st July for R-Pass customers and more widely on 15th July
- Recently named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ at the TopGear.com Electric Car Awards
The Renault 4 E-Tech electric, a modern reinvention that retains all the practicality and versatility of the iconic original, will be priced from £26,995 OTR when order books open in July.
Available in three trim levels from launch – evolution, techno, and iconic, with the option of the electric “plein sud™” canvas roof on the latter two, from a later date – the Renault 4 E-Tech electric continues the original Renault 4’s sense of go-anywhere practicality, with its increased ground clearance and suspension optimised for a smoother, more comfortable ride.
A VIP access R Pass is also available. Priced at £150, the R Pass offers customers the opportunity to order the Renault 4 E-Tech electric ahead of the general public. Three years’ free servicing will also be provided to R Pass customers when they finance their new Renault 4 E-Tech electric via Mobilize Financial Services**.
In the first of many nods to the original Renault 4’s design, the front grille is made from a single 1.45m-long piece and illuminated with a continuous surround (available from techno trim). Likewise, the original’s iconic three-part rear lights are given a new lease of life, with modern lines and a distinctive signature.
Other retro-inspired touches include the bonnet lines that continue to the bottom of the grille, the rear quarter window, the three lines sculpted into the doors that bring to mind the plastic protectors of the original, and the distinctive forms in the roof, now adorned with roof bars.
Larger than the Renault 5, the Renault 4 E-Tech electric offers impressive interior space thanks to its 2.62m wheelbase. At 4.14m in length, rear seat occupants benefit from 16.4cm of knee room, while headroom of 85.3cm is particularly generous for a B-segment vehicle.
Exceptional boot space of 420 litres (revealed by a hands-free power tailgate on iconic models) is made easily accessible by the wide, high opening and low load sill. Various ingenious touches such as the four lashing hooks, two bag hooks, rubber bands to hold objects in place, and clever storage compartments – including a 55-litre underfloor area perfect for the charging cable – make everyday life a breeze for busy families. With the rear seat folded down, this versatile space grows to 1,405 litres.
Renault’s award-winning OpenR Link system is standard across the range, with wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® connectivity, accessed via a 10.1-inch central touchscreen. Techno and iconic models go further with Google services built-in, including Google Maps with charging-optimised route planning and a variety of apps from the Google Play store. On these models, the central screen is joined by a 10-inch digital driver information display.
Evoking the original, the “plein sud™” electric opening canvas roof (due to be available on techno and iconic trim levels) will bring the spirit of the outdoors into the cabin. It opens at the touch of a button or by voice control to reveal an 80×92 cm view of the sky that can be enjoyed by all passengers. This option will follow after launch.
The 52 kWh battery powers a 110 kW (150 hp, 245 Nm) electric motor that accelerates the Renault 4 E-Tech electric from 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds, with a driving range of up to 247 miles*.
The new One Pedal function (available from techno) optimises regenerative braking, decelerating smoothly when the driver releases the accelerator pedal and coming to a stop without the driver having to apply the brake. Equipped with a 100 kW DC charger, the battery can be replenished from 15 to 80% in just 30 minutes*, or an 11 kW AC 0-100% charge in 4 hours 51 minutes*.
|MODEL
|POWER (kW/hp)
|TORQUE (Nm)
|BATTERY CAPACITY (kWh)
|WLTP RANGE (miles)
|CONSUMPTION(kWh/62 miles)
|0-62mph (secs)
|TOP SPEED (mph)
|Renault 4 E-Tech electric 150hp comfort range
|110/150
|245
|52
|241-247*
|15.6 – 15.9
|8.2
|93
Up to 26 advanced driver assistance systems are available, many on a par with the best in the segment above, including rear occupant safe exit alert, active driver assist combining adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go and lane centring assist, as well as blind spot monitoring and hands-free parking. Renault 4 E-Tech electric includes My Safety Shield, which allows drivers to activate their preferred settings at the touch of a button.
Six body colours are available from launch, including an exclusive new shade – Hauts-de-France Green – that pays tribute to the Île-de-France Blue of the 1960s. It joins Glacier White, Urban Grey, Diamond Black, Carmin Red, and Cumulus Blue, while the option of a contrasting Diamond Black roof – with or without a matching Diamond Black bonnet – is available on techno and iconic models. All models in the range wear 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels as standard.
Already the recipient of the highly coveted ‘Electric Car of the Year’ award in the TopGear.com Electric Car Awards 2025, the Renault 4 E-Tech electric will be available to order from 1st July for R-Pass customers with prices starting from £26,995 OTR.
For more information, please visit https://www.renault.co.uk/electric-vehicles/r4-e-tech-electric.html
Pricing
|MODEL
|BIK (2025/2026)
|BASIC PRICE
|VAT 20%
|TOTAL RETAIL PRICE
|VED YR 1
|DELIVERY CHARGE
|FRF
|OTR PRICE
|evolution 150hp comfort range
|3%
|£21,858.33
|£4,371.67
|£26,230
|£10
|£700
|£55
|£26,995
|techno 150hp comfort range
|3%
|£23,525.00
|£4,705.00
|£28,230
|£10
|£700
|£55
|£28,995
|iconic 150hp comfort range
|3%
|£25,191.67
|£5,038.33
|£30,230
|£10
|£700
|£55
|£30,995
Grade walk
evolution standard equipment
- 18-inch ‘Sixties’ black diamond cut alloy wheels
- automatic high/low beam
- automatic windscreen wipers with rain sensor + sensitivity setting
- adjustable door mirrors, manual folding
- electric front and rear windows with one touch
- heated windscreen washer nozzles
- rear wiper
- keyless entry
- dual-zone climate control
- grey quilted textile upholstery with tricolour stitching
- grained mottled light grey dashboard
- front centre storage console with armrest
- 60/40 split-folding rear seats
- 10-inch OpenR Link central touchscreen multimedia system
- wireless Android Auto + Apple CarPlay smartphone replication
- 7-inch digital driver information display
- multifunction steering wheel
- 2x front USB-C ports
- cruise control with speed limiter
- rear parking sensors
- rear view camera
- active emergency braking system; urban, pedestrian + cyclist
- driver attention alert
- emergency brake assist with collision avoidance braking
- lane departure warning
- lane keeping assist
- safe front stopping distance warning
- vehicle dynamic control + hill start assist
- vehicle sound for pedestrians
- my safety switch
- electric parking brake
- isofix child seat anchor points (2x rear + 1x front passenger)
techno standard equipment (in addition to evolution)
- 10-inch OpenR Link central touchscreen multimedia system with Google built-in (supporting electric route navigation)
- wireless induction smartphone charger
- Reno, the official Renault avatar
- 10-inch digital driver information display
- 2x rear USB-C ports
- adaptive cruise control with stop & go function
- front, rear and side parking sensors
- multisense driving modes – sport, comfort, perso and eco
- frameless electrochromic rear view mirror
- safety coach + safety score
- hands-free parking
- ambient interior lighting with 48 colour combinations
- cloth/synthetic leather seat upholstery: mixed 100% recycled textile denim copper stitching /dark blue refined textile
- fabric dashboard with grey stitching including touches of textile denim
- synthetic leather steering wheel
- paddle shifters with 4 levels of regenerative braking and one pedal driving
- shark fin antenna
- heated electrically adjustable door mirrors with electric folding
- privacy glass
- roof rails
- electric parking brake with auto-hold
- bidirectional charge adapter (V2L)
iconic standard equipment (in addition to techno)
- 18-inch ‘Parisenne’ black diamond cut alloy wheels
- electric power hands-free boot opening
- front seats with manual height adjustment + 6-way driver’s lumbar
- heated front seats
- heated steering wheel
- cloth/synthetic leather seat upholstery: 100% recycled upholstery/black quilted refined textile/grey houndstooth textile with yellow ribbon
- synthetic leather dashboard with yellow stitching
- illuminated ‘Renault 4’ on dashboard
- active driver assist: adaptive cruise control + lane centring
- contextual adaptive cruise control
- blind spot warning
- intelligent speed assistance inc. sign recognition and speed alert
- rear cross traffic alert
- rear occupant safe exit alert
Technical Specifications
|Motor
|150hp comfort range
|Electric motor technology
|synchronous motor with coiled rotor
|Approval protocol
|WLTP
|Maximum power (kW)
|110
|Maximum power (hp)
|150
|Maximum torque (Nm)
|245
|Battery
|Usable capacity (kWh)
|52
|Battery type
|lithium-ion (NMC)
|Total voltage (v)
|400
|Battery weight (kg)
|297
|Number of battery modules / cells per module
|4/46
|Performance
|Maximum speed (mph)
|93
|0-62 mph in seconds
|8.2
|Standing 1000m (s)
|31.2
|Acceleration 50-75mph (s)
|6.4
|Range & consumption
|WLTP driving range (miles)
|241 – 247
|Combined cycle consumption (kWh/62 miles)
|15.6 – 15.9
|Steering & suspension
|Steering type
|Power assisted
|Front suspension type
|Pseudo McPherson
|Rear suspension type
|Multi-link
|Turning circle kerb to kerb (m)
|10.8
|Steering turns lock to lock
|2.6
|Wheels & tyres
|Tyre size
|195/60 R18 96H
|Tyre brand
|Goodyear
|Brakes
|Front: vented discs dia./thickness (mm)
|296/26
|Rear: discs dia./thickness (mm)
|280/9.6
|Weight
|Kerb weight (kg)
|1462
|Gross vehicle weight (kg)
|1980
|Gross train weight (kg)
|2730
|Max. trailer weight braked/unbraked (kg)
|750/750
|Max. roof load (kg)
|80
|Charging
|Charging capability (adaptable for single or three phase power)
|AC 11kW + DC 100kW
|2.3kW domestic socket (10A single phase) 15-80% / 0-100%
|17hr 13mins / 28hr 27mins
|7.4kW wallbox (32A single phase) 15-80% / 0-100%
|5 hr 11 mins / 7hr 47mins
|11kW charging point (16A three phase) 15-80% / 0-100%
|3 hr 13mins / 4hr 51mins
|DC rapid charger 15-80% / 0-100%
|30mins / 55mins
Dimensions
|Dimensions (mm)
|Wheelbase
|2,624
|Overall length
|4,144
|Front overhang
|766
|Rear overhang
|753
|Overall width with unfolded/folded door mirrors
|2,020/1,808
|Unladen height with/without roof rails
|1,572/1,552
|Open tailgate height
|2,055
|Boot sill height
|607
|Ground clearance unladen
|181
|Front elbow width
|1,385
|Rear elbow width
|1,371
|Front shoulder width
|1,369
|Rear shoulder width
|1,317
|Knee room in 2nd row
|164
|Front headroom
|889
|Rear headroom
|853
|Interior width between wheel arches
|1,006
|Volumes (VDA/litres)
|Boot volume
|420
|Cable storage volume [under boot floor]
|55
|Maximum boot volume with seats folded down
|1,405
*WLTP certified.
**Full details TBC.