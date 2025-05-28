Global hunt for a new automotive legend to become a Hot Wheels die-cast model heads to the UK

Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour returns to the UK, searching for a car to transform into a 1:64 die-cast, induct into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends™

Three UK finalists to be judged on Saturday 23 August at Slammed UK’s Gravity Show at the NEC, Birmingham

Judges this year will include Hot Wheels designer Craig Callum, YouTuber Mat Armstrong and presenter Nicola Hume

Entries are now open for modified, classic, road or track vehicles here

LONDON, 28 MAY. UK petrolheads have their chance to make their mark on global car culture as the Hot Wheels Legends Tour returns for 2025. Now in its eighth year globally and fifth year in the UK, classic car modifiers and restorers, race car builders, JDM tuners, alongside truck and custom car constructors can now enter the competition for the chance to have their vehicle reimagined as a 1:64 scale die-cast model and become inducted into the revered Hot Wheels Garage of Legends™. New for 2025, the UK winner will also be flown to El Segundo, California, to experience the last stop of the US Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

Judged by Hot Wheels designer Craig Callum, YouTuber Mat Armstrong and presenter Nicola Hume and in partnership with Smyths Toys Superstores, Forge Motorsport and Collecting Cars, Hot Wheels will seek out entries that embody authenticity, creativity and the unmistakable ‘garage spirit’. Vehicles of all shapes, sizes and ages are eligible, including restomods, racing cars, custom classics, drag racers, off-roaders and trucks. Entry is simple and quick, with just three images and a short description uploaded at hotwheelsuklegendstour.co.uk required.

After an initial online selection process, three UK finalists will be invited to attend the Gravity Show on 23 and 24 August at the NEC, Birmingham. There, judges Craig, Mat and Nicola will select the UK finalist in front of a live audience.

The judges’ pick will progress to the European final, which will narrow down the selection and send an entrant to compete at the Global Grand Finale. The overall winning vehicle at the Global Grand Finale will be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends™ – a collection of the brand’s most iconic and historic vehicles. Alongside this accolade, the winning vehicle will be transformed into a 1:64 scale die-cast, available for sale at retailers around the world.

“What began as a series of U.S. events has grown into a global tour for car and Hot Wheels enthusiasts around the world to share their passion projects while competing for a chance to have their creations immortalised in 1:64-scale,” says Ted Wu, senior vice president and global head of design for vehicles at Mattel. “The UK always provides compelling contenders to the competition – entrants take huge pride in their vehicles, demonstrating ingenuity, charm and true garage spirit. We can’t wait to see this year’s UK finalists!”

In the five years of the country’s representation at the competition, UK entrants have made a strong impact on the event by reaching the global final every year. The 2024 event saw the Bentley-inspired 1983 Mini ‘Mentley’ victorious on the national level. Emphasising the UK’s standing in global automotive culture, the 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser went all the way in 2021 – the first outright global win for a non-US vehicle. Each embodied the core values that Hot Wheels is seeking for its 2025 contenders:

Authenticity – Hot Wheels vehicles stand out from the crowd and the judges expect the next entry into the Garage of Legends™ to continue pushing the boundaries of automotive design

Creativity – The judges want to see unique and exciting projects that exude purpose-built performance

Garage Spirit – It should be evident to the judges that early mornings, late nights, grit and determination went into the project

Entries for the 2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK are now open here and will close on 4 July. For more information about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK 2025, please visit https://hotwheelsuklegendstour.co.uk/.

Partners for the 2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK are Smyths Toys Superstores, Forge Motorsport and Collecting Cars, who will provide a special selection of prizes to the winner of the UK competition, including a merchandise bundle and a £150 Forge Motorsport voucher.

Those inaugurated into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends™ to date include:

Inaugural 2018-winning 2 JetZ™

2019-winning THE NASH™

2020-winning 1970 Pontiac® Firebird™

2021-winning 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser

2022-winning “Texas Toot” 1992 Autozam Scrum micro truck

2023-winning “Chimera” 1990 Mazda MX-5 roadster

2024 winner “La Liebre”, a 1968 Baufer-Ford Falcon Sport Prototype