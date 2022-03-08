• Exclusive design and equipment features on three new special editions; Resolute, Untold and Untamed.

• Resolute Edition available on MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI Electric, MINI 5-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible.

• Untold Edition available with MINI Clubman and Untamed Edition for the MINI Countryman.

• Available to order now at www.mini.co.uk

MINI launches three new special editions across the entire range – Resolute, Untold and Untamed – with exclusive design and equipment features, emphasising each models’ individual characteristics.

The Resolute Edition is available on the MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI Electric, MINI 5-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible. The Untold Edition is paired with MINI Clubman and the Untamed Edition with the MINI Countryman. All are now available for customers to order.

Customers can tailor each new MINI edition to suit their personal needs and requirements, combining them with the available Comfort, Driver Assistance and Navigation equipment packages. Individual options such as Steptronic sport transmission, adaptive chassis, Harman Kardon HiFi speaker system or the panoramic glass roof can also be specified on the different models.

The MINI Resolute Edition: go-kart handling and charisma.

The Resolute Edition’s exclusive design features make up a carefully crafted package for premium exterior and interior style. They also tie in particularly harmoniously with the clear and purist MINI design language and reinforce the hallmark characteristics of the small MINI models.

On the exterior the edition has a traditional-style colour scheme in Rebel Green, previously available exclusively on the sportiest John Cooper Works models, combined with a Pepper White roof finish and exterior mirror caps on the MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI Electric and MINI 5-Door Hatch. On the MINI Convertible Resolute Edition, the soft top and exterior mirror caps are finished in black. All chrome elements are removed on the outside, which will be standard on future MINI models.

Hallmark design features are finished in exclusive Resolute Bronze. This includes the headlight surrounds, radiator grille, rear lights, side scuttles, door handles and tailgate. On the MINI Cooper S, the air intakes in the front apron and the fuel cap are also bronze. The brand logos and model lettering provide a Piano Black contrast across all models. On the MINI Cooper S, the inner frame of the radiator grille, tailpipe trim and horizontal radiator grille strut are also Piano Black. On the MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI Electric and MINI 5-Door Hatch, there is also a Black Waistline Finisher that runs along the lower edge of the windows.

The bonnet stripes and door sill panels of the edition vehicle feature a pattern of parallel lines with a gold colour gradient and the lettering “RESOLUTE”. The subtle sporty appearance of the edition is completed with 18-inch alloy wheels in the Pulse Spoke Black design. The MINI Electric features 17-inch alloy wheels in Electric Collection Spoke design. 17-inch alloy wheels in Tentacle Spoke Black design are also offered across all models.

The exclusive interior of the Resolute Edition models is enhanced by sports seats in Black Pearl / Light Chequered fabric/leatherette, which are combined with black armrests and knee rolls. This colour scheme harmonises with the Rebel Green paint finish and the black and gold exterior design features. The MINI Yours Leather Lounge option is available on request in Carbon Black with striking stitching and piping and a perforated Union Jack motif on the headrests. The Nappa sports leather steering wheel has an edition emblem on the lower spoke, and the roofliner of the MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI Electric and MINI 5-Door Hatch is in anthracite.

The interior surfaces on the Resolute Edition emphasise the cars’ premium style. Parallel and evenly curved lines in a light shade of gold form a pinstripe pattern on the black background of the surfaces, reflecting the pattern of the bonnet stripes. These design features are highlighted with interior LED lighting and the Ambient Light package, which has a laser-engraved ring around the central instrument, light piping in the doors and cockpit area and illuminated door handles and door entry. The MINI Driving Modes are also included as part of the edition equipment package.

The classic sporty flair of the colours and materials on the interior is combined with advanced digital technology. The latest generation of the MINI operating system optimises the quick and intuitive control of vehicle functions, audio programme, communication, navigation and apps. Live widgets on the 8.-inch touch display of the central instrument are used to activate each menu item, which can be selected by swiping.

The MINI Untold Edition: Sporty understatement.

The MINI Clubman stands out in the premium compact segment with its long roofline and split rear-doors. Its interior offers seating for five and a generous, variable storage volume that can be expanded from 360-1,250-litres.

The Untold Edition emphasises the individualist role of the MINI Clubman, and is available across all engine variants – Cooper and Cooper S.

The exterior of the edition is in metallic Sage Green, available for the first time on the MINI Clubman, and is complemented by the sporty and distinctive front and rear aprons inspired by the John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit. The hallmark MINI surrounds on the lower body sections are a dark shade of green, instead of the usual black. Five parallel sport stripes running centrally across the bonnet and roof are also specific features of the Untold Edition. The side scuttles, manufactured using a high-quality 3D printing process, have a striped graphic, which also features in the logo on the wing mirrors and door sill trims.

18-inch Untold Spoke alloy wheels have bicolour surfaces in Jet Black/Refined Brass and have been developed exclusively for the edition vehicles. The colour scheme, based on refined brass, is also used for the grille surround and crossbar on the MINI Cooper S Clubman and for the “Clubman” lettering on the split doors at the rear on all variants. A black paint finish for the roof and exterior mirror caps is available as an option. Piano Black exterior equipment including door handles, exhaust tailpipes, MINI logos and model lettering is an integral part of the Untold Edition.

Sports seats in the exclusive MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sage Green, bring the powerful exterior character to the interior of the edition. The seats also have light-coloured seams, piping and textile inserts in the backrests. Sports seats are also available in the MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black option as an alternative. In the cockpit, illuminated accent strips in Sage Green and exclusively designed interior surfaces with a subtle striped pattern and green colour scheme are combined. The surrounds of the air vents are highlighted in Refined Brass and the bottom spoke of the Nappa sports leather steering wheel, as well as the floor mats, feature the edition emblem.

The MINI Clubman Untold Edition offers high-quality equipment in addition to the exclusive design features. Beyond the standard equipment of the premium compact model, it also includes Adaptive LED Headlights, MINI Logo Projection and the MINI Driving Modes, as well as the anthracite-coloured roof lining and Interior Light Package.

The MINI Untamed Edition: Ready for adventures beyond the city limits.

The biggest model in the MINI range is also the most versatile: The MINI Countryman has established itself in the premium compact segment as a stylish all-rounder. Four doors, a big tailgate, five seats and a variable interior with a luggage compartment volume of 450-1,390 litres ensure a high degree of practicality. The optional ALL4 all-wheel drive distributes power as required in all weather and road conditions. The MINI Countryman handles everyday urban traffic just as confidently as it does excursions that take it onto unpaved terrain. It also plays a pioneering role on the path to sustainable mobility. The MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid ALL4 enables emission-free driving in city traffic and beyond thanks to its electric range of up to 31.7 miles (WLTP).

The new Untamed Edition emphasises the adventurous nature of the MINI Countryman, with exclusive design and equipment features highlighting its robust look and off-road potential. The edition is available on the Cooper, Cooper S and Plug-In Hybrid variants.

On the exterior, the Untamed Edition has exclusive Momentum Grey metallic paintwork gives this MINI Countryman a unique appearance. Complementing the body colour, the lower air intake surround, air inserts in the front apron, side skirts, reflector inserts and the lower insert in the rear apron are also painted in metallic Momentum Grey. MINI brand logos on the bonnet and tailgate reveals are also finished in the body colour, as are the associated trim elements when ALL4 is specified.

Four diagonal stripes towards the bottom of the doors are highlighted in Frozen Bluestone. 18-inch alloy wheels in Untamed two-tone design with burnished surfaces have been developed exclusively for the edition. The roof rails and the headlight housings of the MINI Countryman Untamed Edition are also finished in black, along with the roof and exterior mirror caps. The Piano Black Exterior option, included in the equipment range of the edition, adds to the black design features including the grille surround, headlights, taillights, side scuttles, door handles, tailpipe trims, model lettering and, when specified, the ALL4 emblems on the front side panels.

Like the door sills, the side scuttles feature a graphic pattern inspired by a mountain landscape and the “Untamed” inscription. Corresponding lettering is also featured on the rear side windows. In addition to the inlays and the carrier plates of the side scuttles, the E logo on the tailgate of the Plug-In Hybrid is also in Frozen Bluestone.

Nature-inspired shades of green and blue dominate the interior design for the MINI Countryman Untamed Edition. The exclusive Highland Green colour is combined with blue and green contrast stitching on the surfaces of the sports seats in the MINI Yours Leather Lounge finish. MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black trim is also available as an alternative. The illuminated decorative trim in Frozen Bluestone is printed with a landscape pattern which is similar to the door sill trims. For the first time, a large graphic is used as a motif in this area of the interior, instead of a uniform structure. The “Untamed” lettering is also visible in the night design. The accent strips in the cockpit and on the centre console are painted in metallic Frozen Blue, whilst the door trim strips are in metallic Arctic Silver and the surrounds of the air vents in high-gloss black.

In addition, the MINI Countryman edition model features emblems with the “Untamed” lettering on the seats and in the bottom spoke of the Nappa sports leather steering wheel, floor mats with a three-dimensionally embossed landscape pattern in the style of the door sills and decorative trims and an anthracite-coloured roof lining. The characteristic graphic of the mountain landscape also adorns the discreet pins in the outer area of the seat backs in a stylised form. The Untamed Edition for the MINI Countryman also includes the MINI Driving Modes.

PRICING

Resolute Edition

MINI 3-Door Hatch From £22,040 RRP MINI Electric From £34,470 RRP MINI 5-Door Hatch From £22,690 RRP MINI Convertible From £25,300 RRP

Untold Edition

MINI Clubman From £28,400 RRP

Untamed Edition