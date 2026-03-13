Revealed: the 11,000 mobile speed camera hotspots

UK drivers can now stay informed about the location of more than 11,000 mobile speed camera zones in a simple, screen-free format, providing motorists with timely warnings like never before.

Available through a new feature on CO-DRIVER NO1 and NO2 devices from road safety technology company OOONO, the tool combines publicly available data from multiple UK authorities, including police forces, augmented by more than 20 years of analysis and research, bringing all mobile camera information into one place. The screen-free devices alert drivers through simple audio warnings, helping reduce distraction while keeping motorists informed as they approach enforcement zones.

Unlike fixed cameras, mobile vans can appear at lay-bys, bridges, village entrances, and roadside pull-ins, often catching drivers off guard. With this new feature, drivers can now see patterns in enforcement activity and be alerted to areas where mobile cameras are most frequently deployed and known to operate.

Analysis shows that rural areas dominate the list, with long A-roads, fast B-roads, and popular tourist routes among the most monitored. The data also identifies the top ten counties with the highest concentration of mobile speed cameras zones, which together account for a significant proportion of the UK’s total enforcement activity.

The UK’s top ten mobile speed camera counties

Derbyshire – 200 sites Lancashire – 195 sites Wiltshire – 186 sites Essex – 170 sites Norfolk – 143 sites Hampshire – 140 sites Warwickshire – 134 sites Devon – 119 sites Staffordshire – 114 sites Leicestershire – 112 sites

Sean Morris, OOONO’s UK Chief Operating Officer, said: “Mobile speed cameras are not placed in random locations, they are often positioned at areas known for accident black spots or sections of the road which need extra care and attention from motorists.

“With over 11,000 identified locations, they don’t sit at every site every day, but by pre-warning drivers that they are entering a regular zone, the system tells them they are entering a part of the road where extra vigilance is needed – and it might have a mobile speed camera van parked there. With almost as many regular zones across the UK as there is fixed camera locations, the scale of enforcement coverage is far greater than many drivers realise.”

Mobile speed cameras differ from fixed cameras in that they can be deployed flexibly at approved roadside sites. Police forces and road safety partnerships typically publish lists of these approved locations, often based on:

Collision history

Speed data

Community complaints

Traffic flow and road design

Seasonal risk factors

By analysing this publicly available information, OOONO has created one of the most comprehensive overviews of mobile enforcement coverage nationwide.