Škoda Auto hit another record year in 2025; will double its all-electric portfolio in 2026

Record financial results: Škoda Auto Group achieved all-time-high revenue of €30.1 bn (+8.3%) and operating profit of €2.5 bn (+8.6%); return on sales at 8.3%

Sustained customer demand: 1,043,900 vehicles delivered worldwide (+12.7%), surpassing the one-million mark for the first time in six years

Strong position in Europe: Third overall and fourth among EV manufacturers in Europe (EU27+4)

Registrations momentum: Fastest year-on-year growth in Europe (EU27+4) among the Top 10 brands (+9.6%)

Electrification progress: Electrified models accounted for 25.7% of deliveries in Europe (EU27+4)

International expansion: Record deliveries in India; start of production in Vietnam; broader presence across ASEAN and the Middle East

2026: Škoda to double its fully electric line-up with the new Epiq and Peaq

Mladá Boleslav, 12 March 2026 – In 2025, the Škoda Auto Group delivered another record year. Building on the strong performance of 2024, the Czech car manufacturer posted an all-time high revenue of €30.1 billion (+8.3%), an operating profit of €2.5 billion (+8.6%), and a robust return on sales of 8.3%. Additionally, the company significantly increased its net cash flow to a new record high of €2.3 billion (+14.9%). Worldwide deliveries to customers rose to 1,043,900 units (+12.7%), surpassing the one-million mark for the first time in six years. In Europe (EU27+4), Škoda ranked third overall and fourth among EV manufacturers, while recording the fastest year-on-year growth in registrations among the Top 10 brands. International expansion also accelerated, with record deliveries in India, the launch of production in Vietnam, a strengthened position across ASEAN and the Middle East, and growth in Türkiye and Morocco. In 2026, Škoda will continue to electrify its line-up by doubling its fully electric portfolio with the new Epiq and Peaq models. These exceptional results take centre stage in our Annual Performance video, highlighting the key milestones, momentum and ambitions that drive Škoda Auto’s continued success.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, said: “Škoda Auto again proved in 2025 that we can sustain profitable growth based on a robust business model and a clear customer focus. In our 130th anniversary year, we achieved the highest revenue, operating profit and net cash flow in the company’s history, exceeded one million vehicles delivered, and, for the first time, ranked among the three best-selling brands in Europe – our core home market, while doubling sales in our aspirational growth market, India. Our success in Europe was underpinned by an unrivalled 9.6% year-on-year increase in registrations – the strongest growth among the Top 10 car manufacturers in Europe. Despite challenging market conditions, it is clear that our customer focus is the right foundation for our strategy, and that we are meeting customers’ needs, as shown by our success in India and other regions. We are deeply grateful to our customers for their trust and loyalty, which inspire us to continue delivering accessible and innovative mobility. My thanks also go to all Škodians and the KOVO trade union, as well as to our suppliers, dealers and business partners. Looking ahead, I am confident we can maintain and build on these accomplishments, helped by two important new electric vehicles to be unveiled this year. The Epiq and Peaq will make a strong contribution to sustaining the success of Škoda Auto.”

Holger Peters, Škoda Auto Board Member for Finance, IT and Legal Affairs, added: “Our financial results underline that Škoda Auto is operating from a position of strength. With one of the highest returns among high-volume brands and a strong net cash flow, we have the financial stability required to steer the company confidently through demanding conditions and to invest in strategically relevant products and services. Through our Next Level Efficiency+ programme and accelerated digitalisation – including the targeted use of AI in development, production, procurement, customer services, and administration – we are further improving operational efficiency and strengthening Škoda Auto’s long-term resilience.“

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, commented: “2025 again demonstrated the strength of our brand. We offer true freedom of choice across models, body styles, and powertrains – and this resonates with our customers. Globally, we delivered 12.7% more cars to customers than in 2024. We strengthened our position as Europe’s third best-selling car brand and we ranked fourth among EV manufacturers – driven by strong demand for the Elroq and the Enyaq family. The Elroq finished as the second best-selling EV in the region overall. With our compact all-electric SUV, we have also managed to win new customers for the Volkswagen Group, further expanding our electric footprint. With more than 1,200 retail sites already updated to our new corporate identity and two all-new electric models, the Epiq and Peaq, arriving this year, we are expanding our line-up significantly and making electric mobility accessible to entirely new customer groups.”

Best financial results in the company’s history: a solid foundation for the future

In a challenging global environment, the Czech carmaker demonstrated the resilience of its business model. In 2025, it achieved record financial results, with an all-time high revenue of €30.1 billion (2024: €27.8 billion; +8.3%) and an operating profit of €2.5 billion (2024: €2.3 billion; +8.6%). Return on sales remained at a robust 8.3%, unchanged from 2024. Net cash flow rose to an all-time high of €2.3 billion (2024: €2 billion; +14.9%), underscoring the company’s financial stability.

These results were driven by the brand’s most extensive and modernised model portfolio to date, which continued to attract strong global customer demand. Additional momentum came from an improved sales mix, as well as further efficiency gains delivered through the Next Level Efficiency+ programme, including cost optimisation and synergies within the Brand Group Core. Together, these factors reinforce the financial base for Škoda Auto’s ongoing transformation and provide long-term stability as the company accelerates its shift towards electric mobility.

2025 milestones: one million deliveries worldwide; fastest-growing Top 10 brand in Europe

Škoda Auto recorded a significant increase in customer demand in 2025, delivering 1,043,900 vehicles worldwide (+12.7%) and surpassing the one-million mark for the first time in six years. Growth was supported by strong performance across key markets, including Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, India and Poland.

In Europe (EU27+4), Škoda ranked third overall and fourth among EV manufacturers. It also recorded the fastest year-on-year growth among the Top 10 brands, with 840,295 registrations (+9.6%).

The Škoda Octavia remained the brand’s best-selling model. The current fourth generation has been on the market since 2020 and has now exceeded one million units sold. In 2025, it was followed in deliveries by the Kodiaq, Kamiq and Fabia.

Electrified models drive performance: Elroq was the second best-selling BEV in Europe

Electrified vehicles played a key role in Škoda’s 2025 performance. Deliveries to customers more than doubled year on year to 218,700 units (+117.5%), comprising 174,900 BEVs and 43,800 PHEVs. In Europe (EU27+4), BEVs and PHEVs accounted for 25.7% of all Škoda deliveries (+116.5%), meaning one in four vehicles was sold with a plug.

The Elroq became the second best-selling electric car in Europe and topped the BEV rankings in the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Netherlands and Slovakia, while placing in the top three in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The larger Enyaq ranked seventh in Europe and reached podium positions in the Czech Republic, Finland, Austria, Slovakia and Switzerland. In the first half of this year, Škoda will unveil the new fully electric Epiq, followed by the seven-seater Peaq, doubling the brand’s all-electric portfolio in 2026. By adding these two models, Škoda will round off its electric line-up at both ends and make electric mobility more accessible and attractive to new customer groups.

Progress in internationalisation: Vietnam production launched, India sales almost doubled

A pivotal step in Škoda Auto’s international development in 2025 was the start of production of the Kushaq and Slavia in Vietnam with local partner Thanh Cong Group. Deliveries in India almost doubled, and Škoda also recorded significant growth in Türkiye (45,100 vehicles delivered, +6.8%) and North Africa, with deliveries increasing in Morocco (6,000; +37.1%) and Egypt (5,300; +32.9%). The brand also strengthened its presence in the Middle East by entering the markets of Oman and Saudi Arabia.

India is a core element of Škoda’s internationalisation strategy and is developing into an increasingly important second pillar outside the European home market. The Czech car manufacturer posted record deliveries of 70,600 vehicles (+96.1%) there, driven mainly by strong demand for the locally built Kylaq SUV in the popular sub-4-metre segment. India and Vietnam are strategic priority markets for Škoda’s planned expansion in the ASEAN region. Additionally, they help to leverage existing sales capacity in Australia and New Zealand.

Detailed information on the activities over the past year is provided in the Škoda Auto a.s. Annual Report 2025, which for the first time also includes a Sustainability Statement. The report is available online on the Škoda Report 2025 website as well as in PDF format.

Škoda Auto Group1) – Key financial indicators for January to December 2025

2025 2024 Change (%) Deliveries to customers cars 1,043,900 926,600 +12.7% Production3) cars 1,106,300 1,027,300 +7.7% Sales4) cars 1,173,355 1,090,034 +7.6% Sales revenue € million 30,105 27,787 +8.3% Operating profit € million 2,502 2,305 +8.6% Return on Sales % 8.3 8.3 – Investments € million 2,082 1,825 +14.1% Net cash flow € million 2,329 2,028 +14.9%

Škoda Auto Group comprises Škoda Auto a.s, Škoda Auto Slovensko s.r.o., Škoda Auto Deutschland GmbH, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. Percentage deviations are calculated from non-rounded figures. Comprises production in the Škoda Auto Group, excluding production at partner assembly plants in China and Slovakia, but including other Group brands such as SEAT, VW and Audi; vehicle production excluding part/complete kits. Comprises Škoda Auto Group sales to distribution companies, including other Group brands such as Seat/Cupra, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini.