Ryecroft Glenton Corporate Finance (RGCF) has marked its 10th year anniversary with plans to further grow its team to meet the increasing demand for its strategic corporate finance advice from its clients in the North East and beyond.

Currently with a team of nineteen, including four partners, the Newcastle-based, multi award winning, full-service CF boutique, which advises clients on all aspects of growth, change and transformation, including acquisitions and disposals, MBOs, MBIs, debt and equity fundraising, while also providing transactional tax advice and financial and tax due diligence, is planning to recruit further in the next 12 months.

RGCF was established by experienced dealmaker Carl Swansbury in May 2011 and has grown into a major dealmaking force in the region. It has carved out a position in the lower to mid-market, advising businesses on M&A transactions that have an equity value of between £5m and £50m.

Although sector agnostic, the firm has been highly active in advising on transactions in the technology, healthcare, human capital and manufacturing & engineering sectors.

The 2020-21 year was RGCF’s most successful to date as it advised on north of 20 transactions. It was also, this year, recognised as the North East’s second most active M&A advisor by Experian.

Among the transactions RGCF advised on was the acquisition of North East telecommunications specialist Nice Network by Onecom, which was backed by private equity firm LDC, the Management Buy In (MBI) of JST Services in Scotland, which was funded by Shard Credit Partners, which also provided a £12m senior secured unitranche loan facility to the incoming management team to complete the acquisition and the MBO of Newcastle-based recruitment business Nigel Wright.

In the second half of the year completed transactions have included the acquisition of Classic Windows by North East-based Premier Roof Systems, the MBO of e-Quality Solutions, along with the business’ simultaneous acquisition of Amano Technologies and the MBO of Enshore Subsea.

Also, during the past 12 months, RGCF has helped support many businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 with a number of initiatives.

In collaboration with RTC North’s Scaleup North East programme, RGCF provided clients with access to part-funded advice and support on areas such as preparing financial forecasts and securing funding. RGCF also forged an arrangement with TurnerFelix Associates to provide pro bono business mentoring to its clients during the pandemic.

Carl Swansbury, founder, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance at RGCF, said: “In the past decade we have built a reputation for being able to deliver strategic advice that helps shareholders and business owners create, and then realise the value of their businesses, through well planned, attentively executed M&A transactions, by utilising our market leading research capabilities and national and international network to attract the right strategic private equity investors, debt funds and strategic trade acquirers.

“Through our innovative approach, which is built on long-term collaborative relationships with businesses rather than being transactionally driven, we have built a solid and growing client base, which has led to the continual growth of our firm.

“RGCF is keen to bring on board senior dealmakers to help us achieve our strategic growth objectives and we welcome applications from ambitious individuals who will thrive as part of our regionally-based, nationally-focused CF business.”