Rolls-Royce celebrates floral art in Chelsea with Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre joins the celebration of floral art in Chelsea, with flower-inspired hues, finished in elegant Velvet Orchid with a Peony Pink Coachline

Floral themes have long inspired many of the marque’s most celebrated Bespoke creations

“As the British Season begins, we’re delighted to join the celebration of floral art in Chelsea this week, a popular event in the social calendar for many of our clients. Dress codes are an inherent part of the allure for such an occasion and, like our clients, we like to hit the brief. We debuted a striking Rolls-Royce Spectre finished in Velvet Orchid with a Peony Pink Coachline, reflecting the quiet confidence and refined beauty that resonates with our clients and defines our marque.”

Boris Weletzky, Regional Director, United Kingdom, Europe and Central Asia, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The ongoing success of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is based upon an intimate understanding of the unique world in which its clients live, socialise and entertain. In this spirit, the marque delights in maintaining a gentle presence in the world’s luxury hotspots.

This week, Rolls-Royce Spectre is joining clients in celebrating the breathtaking floral art displayed in the streets and residence entryways in the heart of Chelsea, South-West London. In keeping with the flower-inspired theme and reflecting the brand’s enduring connection with nature, the Spectre is finished in Velvet Orchid – one of nature’s most captivating flowers, admired for its rich colour, velvety texture and luxurious appearance – and complemented by a delicate hand-painted Peony Pink Coachline.

Floral motifs have long inspired Rolls-Royce Bespoke commissions. Nature – and flowers in particular – provide a rich language of symbolism, sentiment and beauty. This Spectre follows some recent exceptional commissions inspired by the natural world, including the celebrated Phantom Cherry Blossom and Daisy Cullinan. These creations are not simply motor cars, but deeply personal artworks – each a reflection of the commissioning clients’ values, identity and lifestyle.