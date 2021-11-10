Solicitor Rosie Lovett is taking the next step forward in her career after joining North East law firm Hay & Kilner.

Rosie has moved into a new role with the Newcastle-headquartered firm’s commercial litigation and dispute resolution team, and is a specialist in managing contentious probate situations.

Originally from Leeds, Rosie moved to the North East to study for a law degree at Northumbria University before deciding to stay and practice in the region after completing her legal qualifications.

She says: “I spent many happy holidays visiting family in the region and the North East very quickly felt like home when I moved here to study.

“I’ve always enjoyed the problem-solving nature of dispute resolution work, identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the argument and finding the best solutions for my clients in each situation.

“Hay & Kilner has a strong reputation in this area of the law, and being part of a full service law firm provides plenty of opportunities to get involved with a wide range of different projects.

“The team has been really welcoming and it’s great to be part of such a well-respected North East practice.”

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides comprehensive legal advice across every aspect of the law to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Lucy Gray, partner in the dispute resolution department at Hay & Kilner Law Firm, adds: “Rosie has already developed an impressive track record in what is a specialised area of the law and she’s an excellent addition to our team.”