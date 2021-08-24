Cherry Trees Care Home in Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, has been recognised as one of 20 top-rated care homes in the Yorkshire & The Humber region.

Part of Orchard Care Homes’ portfolio of residences for the elderly, Cherry Trees received the accolade in the annual Care Home Awards 2021, which recognises 20 of the top-rated care homes in each region of the UK, based on reviews from residents, service users and their family and friends. The carehome.co.uk Top 20 award is a mark of excellence, serving as a testament to the hard work and dedication of each individual in care home organisations.

This latest achievement is a continuation of the home’s success story. Cherry Trees is the only care home in Rotherham to be awarded ‘Outstanding’ in Caring by industry regulators CQC. In addition, the home was awarded Care Home of the Year at the 2018 Orchard Care Home Heart Awards and also boasts an Activity Coordinator Award for Yorkshire & The Humber at The Great British Care Awards.

Quality of care and invigorating best practice is at the forefront of Orchard Care Homes’ strategy. The group’s impressive record demonstrates the highest quality of care it provides its residents, with 88.5% of its homes now rated ‘Good’.

Sharron Whaley, Home Manager at Cherry Trees, is absolutely delighted to feature in the top 20 for her region, saying “With almost 1500 care homes in the Yorkshire & Humber region, it is a real achievement to be acknowledged as one of the top homes. We have worked hard over the last 18 months dealing with COVID-19 and every member of staff has given more than 100% to make sure our residents receive the care they deserve in a safe and loving environment.”