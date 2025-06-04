Sabina Inspires Through Art and Words

Newcastle has welcomed an inspiring new addition to its creative and literary scene with the presence of Bulgarian-born artist and author, Zanara.

Zanara, also known as Sabina Nedelcheva Williams, is a third-generation artist drawing from her rich heritage and the remarkable legacy of her father, Radi Nedelcheva. Radi was a celebrated Bulgarian naive artist whose evocative works captured the essence of Bulgarian village life, festivals, and traditions, resonating with audiences worldwide.

“My father’s art was a celebration of Bulgarian tradition, evoking memories of childhood, community, and connection,” says Sabina. “I’ve inherited his passion for creativity, and I hope to inspire a new generation to think deeply, explore their emotions, and dream big.”

Now based in Newcastle after 15 years in London, Sabina is dedicated to fostering imagination and sparking meaningful discussions about life and society through her art and books with inspiration coming from folklore and fairytales from around the globe. She is also trained in Philosophy for Children (P4C), a method that encourages young minds to question and focus their creativity on learning while provoking critical thinking and curiosity.

“In a world driven by social media and rapid change, it’s crucial to give children the tools to think critically and nurture their imaginations,” Sabina explains.

Reflecting on the power of books in shaping young minds, she adds: “Reading has a unique ability to open new ways of thinking. It allows children to see the world from different perspectives, connect with their emotions, and develop empathy. Through creativity, they can discover who they are and how they want to contribute to the world.”

Sabina is also currently working on a book to celebrate her father’s artistic legacy, ensuring that his timeless work continues to inspire future generations.

Under her artistic name, ZANARA, she has authored six picture books for children and adults. With an MA in Arts and studies in Myths and Cosmology at the prestigious University of Canterbury, she brings a unique perspective to storytelling.

ZANARA is also the founder of Quantum Storytelling, a self-development and healing technique that explores the intersection of applied quantum physics, the mysteries of time, and the connection between fate and synchronicities in life. Her work delves into the mystical experience of navigating the 3D reality with our multi-dimensional souls, offering readers and young learners a thought-provoking journey through creativity and philosophy.

Through her dedication to literature, education, and artistic expression, Sabina Nedelcheva Williams, as ZANARA, is enriching Newcastle’s cultural landscape and inspiring the next generation to embrace creativity, self-discovery, and a deeper understanding of the world around them. Her artistic designs can be found at https://zanara.etsy.com