Sammy Helps 10 Gateshead College Students

The Sunday for Sammy Trust has reinforced its commitment to nurturing the North East’s next generation of creative talent by awarding £500 bursaries to ten students at Gateshead College.

The £5,000 initiative recognises the outstanding support Gateshead College has provided to the Trust over recent years while helping talented students take their next steps into careers across the creative industries.

The bursaries have been awarded to ten students studying the Level 4 Creative Entrepreneur programme, a course designed to prepare aspiring creatives for careers ranging from music performance and production to filmmaking, technical production, media, and other self-employed creative professions.

Tony Apicella of the Sunday for Sammy Trust, said:

“Supporting emerging creative talent has always been at the heart of Sunday for Sammy. It’s in our DNA. These bursaries are about giving young people a stronger footing as they begin building careers in the creative industries, whether that’s as performers, technicians, filmmakers or entrepreneurs. We hope this financial boost helps fuel their ambitions.”

The partnership between the Trust and Gateshead College has grown significantly since the charity announced that there arena show would return last February. College staff and students have played an important role in supporting Sunday for Sammy events, providing everything from flash mob performances and videography to promotional content, audition venues and event support.

Tony added:

“We recognised that working with Gateshead College was one of the best ways of engaging with young creative people across the region. Since day one they’ve been fantastic partners. They’ve supported our relaunch, helped stage events attended by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, and the students have brought incredible energy, creativity and professionalism. It’s only right that we’re able to give something back.”

Janek Podhajecki, Curriculum Leader for Level 3 Music Performance and Production and the Level 4 Creative Entrepreneur programme at Gateshead College, said the partnership had provided invaluable real-world experience for students.

He said:

“Working with Sunday for Sammy has been fantastic. It’s given our students the opportunity to contribute to a major regional project and gain genuine industry experience. They’ve worked in a variety of roles, from event runners and production support to videography and live performance. Those kinds of opportunities are exactly what we’re about at Gateshead College, giving students meaningful insight into the creative industries while helping them develop the confidence and skills they’ll need for successful careers.”

The bursaries will help the students invest in equipment, travel, networking and other opportunities as they continue their journey into the creative sector.

The Sunday for Sammy Trust exists to encourage, support and develop emerging performing arts talent across the North East, ensuring the region continues to produce world-class performers, technicians and creative professionals for generations to come.