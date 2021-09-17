Sara Tye, the PR specialist and creator of the Master Your Own PR programme, is sponsoring the Moment of Entrepreneurship Inspiration Award at the inaugural International Women’s Podcasting Awards held in London on Thursday 23rd September 2021. She is also a judge.

The awards will be staged at the Allbright, London by superstar BBC Radio 1 presenter, journalist and author Vick Hope, whose podcast ‘Songs To Live By’, launched earlier this year.

The Moment of Entrepreneurship Inspiration Award celebrates moments of business brilliance. This celebration attracted Tye as entrepreneurship and inspiration are subjects close to the PR entrepreneur’s heart. Speaking as the founder of her own PR coaching programme, which develops solopreneurs and enables them to become much more successful by increasing their profile, Sara Tye commented:

“I’m sponsoring this award because I love championing empowerment, especially for women and those that identify as non-binary. I love entrepreneurship and business and want everyone to learn from the experience of another, as sometimes it might be one moment that turns a light bulb on. I love it when people have their own thing going on – without having to rely on others to be creative or be heard. That was why I created my course ‘Mastering Your Own PR’”. www.myopr.co.uk

Naomi Mellor, the founder of The International Women’s Podcast Awards, is herself a podcaster and champion of the interests of woman in the world of podcasting. Mellor has launched this innovative international event to raise the profile of podcasters and honour the phenomenal work they are creating.

Naomi Mellor, said: “I am so excited that Sara Tye is sponsoring the Moment of Entrepreneurship Inspiration Award. To have the support of someone like Sara, who has achieved so much during her PR and media career, means a huge amount as we prepare for the inaugural International Women’s Podcast Awards in September”.

About the International Women’s Podcast Awards

The International Women’s Podcast Awards was conceived to help celebrate the women of the podcast industry. From hosts to writers, editors and producers whose work deserves recognition, the awards celebrate moments of pure podcasting brilliance.

Winners will be chosen from eight categories including:

Moment of Comedy Gold

Moment of Raw Emotion

Moment of Cliffhanging Drama

Moment of Touching Honesty

Moment of Entrepreneurship Inspiration

Moment of Badass Business Advice

Award for Changing the World One Moment at a Time

Moment of Behind-the-Scenes Brilliance

About Mastering Your Own PR

Sara Tye created The Master Your Own PR programme to help businesses survive and thrive throughout the pandemic and beyond, by teaching entrepreneurs how to raise their profile, gain traction on and off social media and become hugely successful. Mastering Your Own PR starts with a free workshop, ‘The 4 Basic Steps You Need to Mastering Your Own PR’, which has been carefully designed to help teach solopreneurs and business owners the building blocks they need to put in place for any successful PR and social media programme.