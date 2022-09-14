Scott Bros is providing a free skip service to assist Teesside-based autism charity Daisy Chain recover from a devastating break-in at its Stockton charity superstore.

The thieves struck last month causing an estimated £10,000 worth of damage to the roof, ceiling, and furniture – leaving the charity to fund the cost of the clean-up and repairs.

Daisy Chain supports and empowers autistic and neurodivergent individuals through the provision of holistic person-centred services, whilst promoting training, wellbeing, inclusion and acceptance regionally and nationwide.

Still recovering from income losses during the pandemic, the charity already faces rising costs of more than £30,000 from 2023 due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Family run recycling specialists Scott Bros, which also provides haulage, skip and plant hire, offered to provide a free skip service to help staff and volunteers clean up after the break-in.

It also sent an additional skip to Daisy Chain’s main site in Norton, where the majority of its face-to-face services are delivered, to allow the charity to dispose of operational waste and animal bedding from its farm.

All the skips will be recovered to Scott Bros’ facility near Stockton where the contents will be recycled.

Martin Shuttleworth, Operations Manager at Daisy Chain, said: “The charity raises funds in a variety of ways, including through our charity superstore. For thieves to target us is devastating.

“We are very grateful to Scott Bros for getting in touch to see how it could help. Their kind offer of a free skip service saves us both time and additional expenditure.”

David Scott Jr, a director of Scott Bros, said: “This is a Teesside charity which offers fantastic support for autistic people in this area. When I heard about this mindless attack, I wanted to offer our support and hope other businesses in the area will do whatever they can.”

In addition to recouping the funds lost, the superstore also requires building work to its roof and internal structures.

Anyone able to donate to Daisy Chain here www.daisychainproject.co.uk/donate/ or to contact the charity email info@daisychainproject.co.uk