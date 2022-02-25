Seriös Group recently increased the number of its graduate and apprentice consultants to six as the expanding business continues to play a role in retaining tech skills within the North East.

Raymond Wu joined the Newcastle-headquartered boutique data analytics and testing specialist having recently completed his Masters in Human Computer Interaction at Newcastle University.

He said: “This was an ideal opportunity to remain in this region while progressing my career in the technology sector, I’m working as part of a team that actively encourages innovation and creativity.”

In his first few weeks with Seriös Group, he has already conducted research as part of a project to develop a new visualisation tool.

Raymond joins fellow graduate consultants Jake Wedge, who gained a Mathematics degree at Newcastle University, Elliot James, who has a Computer Systems Engineering degree and a Masters in Business Technology Management from Sunderland University, and James Carter, who has a Computer Science degree and a Masters in Business and Management from Northumbria University

Seriös Group, which formed in 2020, has also taken on apprentices Kevin Morson, 31, after he was facing redundancy as a performance analyst with Npower, and Jonathan Hastings, who found the apprenticeship an ideal way of getting into the tech sector after leaving Newcastle University with a degree in Chemistry and a Masters in Creative Writing. Both are junior consultants.

Paul Davison, managing director of Seriös Group, said: “This is a dynamic business that continues to actively recruit graduates and apprentices in the North East.

“Previously many talented people felt they had little choice but to leave this region to find opportunities in the tech sector. As a company we are proud to play our part in helping to retain knowledge, expertise, and nurture future talent within the region

“As part of the schemes for both apprentices and graduates we provide the opportunity to train towards industry-recognised qualifications that allow them to enhance their skillset and progress their careers without having to move away.”

Its current growth trajectory means Seriös Group has already had to readjust its headcount target upwards from 30 to more than 50 within five years.

The company, which currently has a 20-strong team, is currently recruiting a further six positions, including BI & Data Analytics Consultant, Test Automation Consultant and Python Developer, responsible for coding, designing, and debugging development projects. For details visit: https://www.seriosgroup.com/careers