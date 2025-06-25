Škoda Superb joins the elite with Autocar’s top Five-Star honour

New Superb recognised in annual Autocar Awards

Flagship model receives coveted five-star honour

Reviewers praised the Superb’s practicality and engineering

Milton Keynes, 25 June 2025: The new Škoda Superb has been hailed by Autocar as one of the finest cars it has ever tested, earning the magazine’s prestigious Five-Star Car award. Reserved for only the most exceptional vehicles, Autocar’s five-star rating is rarely given.

The Superb follows in the wheel-tracks of previous Five-Star Car winners such as the Ferrari 296 GTB, Porsche Cayman GT4 RS and BMW M5, and is the first Škoda model to take the award.

Autocar’s Editor, Mark Tisshaw, summed up the Superb’s evolution: “Credit goes to Škoda’s design philosophy and its engineering team, which has taken a much more prominent role within the wider Volkswagen Group in recent years.”

Autocar highlighted the Superb’s excellent handling and ride comfort, adding: “Škoda has also stepped up its game when it comes to traditional values of ride, handling and powertrain. The Superb, particularly with the diesel engine of our road test car, is quietly great to drive. Instead of in-your-face sportiness, it soothes with excellent seats and a nicely settled, quiet ride. And yet the measured and surprisingly tactile steering and sound balance make it unexpectedly enjoyable on a twisty road.”

Tisshaw concludes: “The result is something quietly but decidedly fit for purpose, which is why there’s no doubt that the Škoda Superb earns its name more than ever – and five stars in the Autocar road test.”

Introduced last year, the fourth-generation Superb has built on the success and remarkable reputation of its predecessors. Completely redesigned from the ground up, the latest model delivers more space, technology and safety features than before, without compromising any of the qualities that have endeared the Superb to more than 1.6 million buyers.

The current Superb range is available in estate and hatchback body styles and four trim levels, each with their own Design Selection interior options. The Superb’s advanced aerodynamics deliver reduced fuel consumption and improving performance, making it the most aerodynamic estate car Škoda has ever developed. Prices for the Superb hatchback start at £35,925 OTR, with the estate range priced from £37,225 OTR.