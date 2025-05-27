  • Tue. May 27th, 2025

SOMETHING TO SUIT EVERY PALETTE …

Dave Stopher

May 27, 2025

BUDDING artists will be able to unleash their creativity under expert guidance at a   special event in Northumberland next month (June).

On Wednesday 11 June, The Northumberland Arms, at Felton, is joining forces with acclaimed North East-based artist Nancy Harper to hold a landscape painting workshop.

And, not only will each guest be guided to create their own acrylic on canvas painting, but they will also enjoy a two-course lunch in the venue’s renowned Garden Room restaurant.

The workshop begins at 10am with tea and coffee on arrival before Nancy – whose work has been exhibited in London and at the Baltic – takes guests step by step through the construction of their paintings.

Through demonstrations and working with smaller groups, she will tailor the pace of the class, so no one gets left behind, making the workshop suitable for people with every level of painting experience, from beginners to accomplished artists.

Nancy, whose current paintings are inspired by the natural landscape and the experience of being in the wild said, “I hope that by working closely on their landscape paintings, the workshop will encourage those who come along to reflect on their relationship with the outdoors and what brings them joy.”

Following the workshop and while the artworks are drying, a light lunch will be served in the Garden Room, overlooking the River Coquet.

“We are so pleased to have secured someone of Nancy’s calibre to host our workshop,” said Vanessa Charlton, guest relations, at Northumberland Arms.

“It promises to be a lovely event, where you can not only learn a new skill – or brush up on an existing one – but also create something beautiful to take home with you.”

Tickets for the landscape painting workshop cost £50pp with a £10 deposit required at the time of booking and include lunch and all the materials needed for the art class. Each painting will also be packaged up, when dry, for its owner to take home.

To book, call the Northumberland Arms on 01670 787370. Limited spaces are available.

For more information visit www.northumberlandarms-felton.co.uk

