SsangYong Motors UK is delighted to confirm its presence at this year’s CV Show, taking place from 31st August to 2nd September, at the NEC in Birmingham. Specialising in 4×4 pick-up’s and SUV’s, the brand will showcase its new model-year, facelifted Musso, illustrating diversity and versatility ideally suited to the fleet market.

SsangYong’s dedicated fleet support team, and the multi-purpose, newly designed Musso pick-up truck, can be found in Hall 5 Stand 5E92. The brand will also showcase a Rexton that has been commissioned to meet police specifications with vehicle adaptations that have been completed with a conversion partner, Bespoke Traffic and Highway Solutions Limited (BTHS).

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: “Over the past few years, we’ve implemented a strong fleet strategy to strengthen our fleet business, and to develop relationships within the specialist fleet marketplace. And to prove the confidence that we have in our product, we’ve a market-leading 7-year warranty on our vehicle range, which is always appealing to fleet operators and fleet managers. The Commercial Vehicle Show is an important event for us, and we are looking forward to a busy few days.”

The Commercial Vehicle Show is the largest and most comprehensive road freight transport, distribution and logistics event staged in Britain, catering for every operator’s requirements and purposely designed to give a truly rewarding and informative day. The show attracts close to 20,000 business visitors and its central location in Birmingham ensures a nationwide attendance.