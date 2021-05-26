Demand for holiday vehicles soars as 62% of Brits plan on going on holiday in the UK in the next 12 months

On Auto Trader, page visits for motorhomes have increased by 148% year-on-year (YoY) and 117% YoY for caravans in April alone

Fears of major traffic jams increase as the nation’s staycationers flock to popular holiday sites in droves

17th May 2021 – With rules around international travel still uncertain but hospitality opening up even further from today, Brits are seeking out new ways to get their holiday fix as they plan ‘staycations’ around the UK.

Research by Auto Trader, the UK’s largest digital automotive marketplace, has revealed that almost two thirds (62%) of people are planning to holiday in the UK this year, bringing a much-welcomed boost to the British hospitality sector. Country escapes have proved most popular, being the choice of two fifths (42%) of holidaymakers, followed by a third (33%) hoping for a beach getaway.

Since lockdown, Auto Trader has seen accelerated growth in page visits for wheeled accommodation, with visits up 148% YoY for motorhomes and 117% for caravans – making staycations the likely choice for many. However, this has prompted fears of major traffic jams and queues on the roads during peak holiday season as the nation’s staycationers disperse across the UK in droves.

Over half (53%) of people said they’ll be holidaying with their family this year, seeing staycations as a chance to reconnect with loved ones after long periods apart. Motorhomes and caravans safely offer the chance to reunite, as separate households can park over two metres apart and enjoy time outside together.

Three quarters (77%) of those surveyed are also planning to take their dog away with them. Over 3.2 million pets were bought by the British public during the pandemic, and over 60% of motorhome and caravan buyers now have their own pup. Staycations allow travellers to leave the puppy passport at home and enjoy a holiday with their four-legged friend.

Auto Trader’s Editorial Director, Erin Baker, says: “More than 2 million people enjoy holidays in caravans and motorhomes each year in the UK – a figure that is set to rise this year due to the third wave of COVID-19 across the EU – so it’s no surprise those looking to own their own caravan or motorhome has increased.

“Holidaymakers will have to be extra savvy though when planning their trips, as sites are set to sell out quickly. Heavy congestion is likely when staycationers hit the roads around peak times, particularly the second May and August bank holidays and school summer holidays, so road trips should be planned in advance and scenic detours considered.”

For help finding a great deal on your new caravan or motorhome, or for advice on part-exchanging, visit: https://www.autotrader.co.uk/caravans or www.autotrader.co.uk/motorhomes.