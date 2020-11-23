It has been quite a year for University of Sunderland Radio student Emma Millen.

The 23 year old picked up an impressive four honours at this month’s Student Radio Awards, including gold in the prestigious Best Presenter category.

Now the Spark radio presenter is preparing to say goodbye to the University which has helped her lay the foundations of a dream career.

The Whitley Bay student is aiming for the stars as she joins an array of students who are this week celebrating their graduations.

Although the pandemic has meant the usual in-person graduation ceremonies cannot be held this year, that isn’t stopping students marking the life-changing moment.

A three-day online celebration event will take place from Wednesday, November 25 and students can join here.

Emma said: “University has allowed me to have some of the best moments of my life so far.

“Meeting friends for life and creating memories is a massive part of it, however there is more to it than that. The teaching was amazing especially in my industry and I feel I have made the current connections within my degree that I can take on into the future, I feel prepared and raring to go.

“The highlight for me has been getting involved with the UoS’s radio station – Spark.

“Spark has truly changed my life and propelled me to be the best broadcaster I can be as well as finding my true passion for the industry.

“But I will also never forget the amazing work I have achieved and broadcast throughout my BA and MA course. I have really developed my skills to the best of my ability no thanks to the support and teaching.”

So after such a positive University experience, what are Emma’s plans for the future?

“At the moment I am keeping busy broadcasting with Spark,” she adds. “I’m constantly looking for my break in the industry. Presenting and producing radio is my passion.

“I’ve just managed to bag a gold for Best Presenter at this year’s SRA awards which has been a massive push in the right direction.

“I’ve loved my time at the University and hopefully you will hear my Geordie voice on a national radio station soon.”

A video of Emma can be used by media on their websites and is available from here