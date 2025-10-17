Subaru’s Japan Mobility Show 2025 exhibits set to showcase two STI Performance concept vehicles and other models that embody Subaru’s future brand strategy

World Premiere of two new Subaru STI concept models in Performance Scene

Adventure scene showcases E-Outback (Trailseeker) concept for Japan premiere

Also displayed will be Wilderness editions of Forester & Outback, plus the 1983 Subaru GL Family Huckster

Japan Mobility Show 2025 open to the public Oct 31 – Nov 9

Tokyo, October 15, 2025 – Subaru Corporation today announced its exhibit outline for the Japan Mobility Show 2025 (press days: October 29-30, public days: October 31-November 9).

The booth at this year’s Japan Mobility Show will feature the area showcasing the Performance Scene for the world premiere of two STI concept models, and the area showcasing the Adventure Scene with highly distinctive Wilderness models, highlighting the unique appeal of the Subaru brand.

Performance-E STI concept

A battery electric vehicle (BEV) concept model that represents the future of the Performance Scene, spearheading Subaru’s new generation. Combines thrilling aesthetic proportions with outstanding aerodynamics and practicality, with a design that evokes the brand’s heritage while providing a driver-friendly layout and a comfortable, spacious interior. By incorporating various innovative technologies, this concept model offers intuitive, exhilarating driving experiences.

Performance-B STI concept

A concept model representing Subaru’s Performance Scene, with an internal combustion engine (ICE) base. The design achieves a balance of advanced performance and power with practicality. By flexibly incorporating the assets Subaru has honed over many years, including a horizontally opposed engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, this model expands the range of options that deliver the Subaru difference, offering more customers the chance to experience the joy of driving.

Subaru Exhibition Concept

The exhibition concept is “Driving the Subaru Difference.” Guided by our philosophy of human-centred manufacturing, Subaru has long been committed to continuously refining our technologies and products to deliver “Enjoyment and Peace of Mind,” always staying close to our customers’ lives. To continue being a “Different” brand for our customers, Subaru will further build on this foundation of “Enjoyment and Peace of Mind” to elevate two experiential worlds: the Performance Scene, which expresses the enjoyment of driving, and the Adventure Scene, which conveys the exhilaration of embarking on an adventure. Through these two worlds, we aim to deepen the bonds and emotional connection with our customers.

Subaru Corporation President Atsushi Osaki will take the stage for a press conference at the Subaru booth (East Exhibition Hall 5) on October 29th at 12:30 PM(JST).

The speech will be delivered in Japanese, with no simultaneous translation available at the Subaru booth. English subtitles are provided on the live stream on Subaru On-Tube. The video, including subtitles, will remain accessible for later viewing.

The live stream can be accessed on Subaru On-Tube at: https://www.youtube.com/user/SUBARUOnTube

(English subtitles available during and after live streaming)

Subaru models to be exhibited at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Performance Scene

Performance-E STI concept – World Premiere

Performance-B STI concept – World Premiere

Adventure Scene

E-Outback (Trailseeker) prototype – Japan Premiere

Forester Wilderness prototype

Outback Wilderness prototype

1983 Subaru GL Family Huckster