McLaren Trophy America secures prestigious support to Miami Grand Prix in 2026

McLaren Trophy America to support Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix in 2026

2026 calendar also includes the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Exciting addition reflects growing popularity of the McLaren Trophy America series following successful inaugural season

McLaren Trophy America competitors will race at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix event in 2026 as the championship secures a prestigious support slot in its second season of competition. The appearance alongside Formula 1 at the Miami International Autodrome headlines the 2026 calendar and reflects the growing popularity of the championship featuring the Artura Trophy EVO race car.

“To be a major support event for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix is a fantastic achievement and proves the strength of the McLaren Trophy championship in our biggest market. The Artura’s race-proven design, with its lightweight, rigid and safe carbon fibre platform, powerful twin-turbocharged V6 engine and class-leading driving dynamics makes it the perfect basis for a competition car. I’m really looking forward to the incredible atmosphere when the grid of McLaren Artura Trophy EVO cars appears at the Miami International Autodrome next May.”

Nick Collins, CEO, McLaren Automotive

Following the opening rounds at Sonoma Raceway in March, the Miami race will be the second event of the 2026 championship season. Taking place during the Grand Prix race weekend in early May, the McLaren Trophy America drivers will have the prestigious honour of racing in front of 275,000 fans on the 3.363-mile, 19-turn F1 circuit that surrounds the Hard Rock Stadium.

McLaren Trophy America’s continued support of the GT World Challenge America package ensures access to more renowned circuits and high-profile events. Following the Miami rounds, the series will head to Road Atlanta in June.

The penultimate rounds of the 2026 season will be held at Road America at the end of August before the season closes in style at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October, with the new McLaren Trophy America champion crowned at the ‘Racing Capital of the World’.

Round Dates Circuit 1 & 2 26 – 29 March Sonoma Raceway 3 & 4 1 – 3 May Miami International Autodrome 5 & 6 11 – 14 June Road Atlanta 7 & 8 27 – 30 August Road America 9 & 10 8 – 11 October Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Initially launched in Europe in 2023, McLaren Trophy America commenced as a separate championship in 2025, with both series featuring 10 rounds spread over five events on each continent. Competitors in both championships compete in identical Artura Trophy Evo cars – based on the award-winning Artura supercar – powered by a V6 twin-turbo engine tuned to provide up to 620PS. Like the road car, it is built around the race-bred McLaren Carbon Fibre Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) and also features a high downforce package making it capable of lap times close to GT3 race cars.

Further details about the 2026 McLaren Trophy America championship, including details of the race calendar can be found here https://mclarentrophyamerica.com/