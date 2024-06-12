Sunderland AFC’s Top Scorers: A Look Back at the Past 24 Seasons

Over the past 24 years, Sunderland AFC has experienced a rollercoaster journey through English football, from the heights of the Premier League to the challenges of the Championship. Throughout this period, several players have stood out as top goal scorers for the club, each leaving their mark in different seasons. Here’s a detailed look at Sunderland’s top scorers over the last 24 seasons, showcasing their significant contributions to the team’s efforts on the pitch.

2023-24: Jack Clarke – 15 Goals

Jack Clarke emerged as Sunderland’s top scorer with 15 goals in the Championship, demonstrating his effectiveness in front of goal and his vital role in the team’s attacking play.

2022-23: Amad Diallo – 13 Goals

On loan from Manchester United, Amad Diallo made an immediate impact, leading the scoring charts with 13 goals and adding flair and creativity to Sunderland’s forward line.

2021-22: Ross Stewart – 26 Goals

Ross Stewart had a remarkable season, netting 26 goals in League One. His prolific form was crucial in Sunderland’s promotion push.

2020-21: Charlie Wyke – 30 Goals

Charlie Wyke’s 30 goals were instrumental for Sunderland in League One, showcasing his clinical finishing and consistency throughout the campaign.

2019-20: Chris Maguire – 11 Goals

Chris Maguire led the team with 11 goals, providing experience and reliability in a challenging League One season.

2018-19: Josh Maja – 15 Goals

Before his January transfer to Bordeaux, Josh Maja scored 15 goals, helping Sunderland maintain a competitive edge in League One.

2017-18: Lewis Grabban – 12 Goals

Despite leaving in January, Lewis Grabban’s 12 goals made him Sunderland’s top scorer in a difficult Championship season that ended in relegation.

2016-17: Jermain Defoe – 15 Goals

Jermain Defoe’s 15 goals in the Premier League highlighted his enduring quality, although Sunderland were ultimately relegated.

2015-16: Jermain Defoe – 15 Goals

Defoe’s consistent scoring, with another 15 goals, was crucial in helping Sunderland avoid relegation from the Premier League.

2014-15: Connor Wickham – 6 Goals

Connor Wickham was the top scorer with 6 goals in a season where goals were hard to come by for Sunderland in the Premier League.

2013-14: Fabio Borini – 10 Goals

On loan from Liverpool, Fabio Borini scored 10 goals, playing a key role in Sunderland’s escape from relegation and their run to the League Cup final.

2012-13: Steven Fletcher – 11 Goals

Steven Fletcher led the scoring with 11 goals in his debut season, providing much-needed firepower in the Premier League.

2011-12: Stephane Sessegnon – 8 Goals

Stephane Sessegnon’s 8 goals showcased his versatility and importance in Sunderland’s midfield and attack.

2010-11: Asamoah Gyan – 11 Goals

Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan scored 11 goals, becoming a fan favorite with his dynamic performances.

2009-10: Darren Bent – 25 Goals

Darren Bent’s 25 goals in the Premier League were crucial, making him one of Sunderland’s most prolific strikers in recent history.

2008-09: Djibril Cissé – 11 Goals

On loan from Marseille, Djibril Cissé’s 11 goals provided a significant contribution to Sunderland’s attack.

2007-08: Kenwyne Jones – 7 Goals

Kenwyne Jones led the scoring with 7 goals in a season where Sunderland fought hard to maintain their Premier League status.

2006-07: David Connolly – 13 Goals

David Connolly’s 13 goals in the Championship helped Sunderland secure promotion to the Premier League.

2005-06: Anthony Le Tallec – 5 Goals

In a tough Premier League season, Anthony Le Tallec was the top scorer with 5 goals, as Sunderland struggled in front of goal.

2004-05: Stephen Elliott – 15 Goals

Stephen Elliott’s 15 goals were key in Sunderland’s Championship-winning campaign, earning promotion to the Premier League.

2003-04: Marcus Stewart – 16 Goals

Marcus Stewart scored 16 goals in the Championship, highlighting his goal-scoring ability despite the team’s mid-table finish.

2002-03: Kevin Phillips – 6 Goals

Kevin Phillips led with 6 goals in a season that ended in relegation from the Premier League.

2001-02: Kevin Phillips – 13 Goals

Phillips’ 13 goals provided a bright spot in an otherwise difficult season for Sunderland.

2000-01: Kevin Phillips – 14 Goals

Phillips continued his impressive form with 14 goals, helping Sunderland achieve a respectable finish in the Premier League.

These players have not only been instrumental in scoring goals but have also played significant roles in shaping Sunderland’s fortunes over the years. From promotion battles to relegation struggles, their contributions have been vital in the club’s ongoing journey through the tiers of English football.

