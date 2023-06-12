This Summer Newcastle United will been keep a close eye on the follow players?

Newcastle United had a decent season in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, finishing in 12th position, but there is still a lot of work to be done for the team to break into the top six. This summer promises to be an interesting one for Newcastle United, as the team is expected to be quite active in the transfer market. The Magpies are known for their shrewd and economical transfer dealings and this summer will be no different. Here are the five players that Newcastle United will be keeping a close eye on this summer:

1. Axel Tuanzebe

Axel Tuanzebe is a highly rated young defender who has been at Manchester United since 2005, but has struggled for regular game time in the last two seasons. Tuanzebe has all the attributes that Steve Bruce looks for in a centre back, he is quick, strong, technically gifted and is a good reader of the game. Newcastle need a new defender to strengthen their backline and Tuanzebe is a player who could slot right into the team. United have reportedly slapped a price tag of £10 million on the 23-year-old, and with his contract set to expire in 2022, Manchester United could be looking to sell him this summer, as they continue to build for the future.

2. Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts is the Welsh right-back who impressed with his performances in the Euro 2020 campaign. He played a crucial role in Wales reaching the Round of 16, making a number of key tackles, interceptions, and clearances. The 25-year-old was one of the standout performers for Wales, and he could be a good addition to Newcastle United’s squad that is in need of reinforcements. Roberts’ contract with Swansea City is set to expire next summer, so he could be available at a good price. Roberts’ performances at Euro 2020 will have certainly caught the attention of Newcastle scouts, and he is a player who could be a good fit in the Premier League.

3. Tosin Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo is a 23-year old centre-back who currently plays for Fulham. He has been one of the standout performers for Scott Parker’s men and his performances last season earned him a spot on the PFA Championship Team of the Year. Adarabioyo has all the attributes that Steve Bruce looks for in a defender, as he is tall, quick, strong, and good in the air. Newcastle United were reportedly interested in signing him last season, but Fulham managed to sign him instead. Adarabioyo is reportedly valued at around £10 million, which is a fair price for a player who has the potential to become one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

4. Hamza Choudhury

Hamza Choudhury is a young midfielder who currently plays for Leicester City. He has been with the club since he was a teenager and has made over 50 appearances for the Foxes. Choudhury is known for his aggressive style of play and his ability to break up opposition attacks. Newcastle United are in need of a defensive midfielder, and Choudhury could be the perfect fit for Steve Bruce’s team. The 23-year-old has a contract with Leicester City until 2023, but he may be available for transfer this summer, as the Foxes look to raise funds for new signings.

5. Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is a young striker who has been at Chelsea since he was a teenager. He has made over 100 appearances for the Blues and has scored 30 goals in all competitions for the club. Abraham has had a good season, scoring 12 goals in the Premier League and helping Chelsea to a top-four finish. However, with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku imminent, Abraham may find opportunities limited next season. Newcastle United are in need of a striker, and Abraham could be the perfect fit for Steve Bruce’s team. The 23-year-old is valued at around £40 million, but Newcastle may be able to sign him on loan.

In conclusion, Newcastle United will need to make some smart and shrewd signings this summer if they are to break into the top six of the Premier League. These five players are all players who could be good signings for the club, and they will certainly be players that Newcastle United will be keeping a close eye on this summer.

