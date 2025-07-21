SureSet generates over £1 million in contract value in the last 12 months

July 2025 – SureSet, the original pioneers of resin bound paving in the UK, is entering a new chapter — combining a sharp new brand identity with a fast-growing presence in commercial surfacing. In the past 12 months alone, SureSet has completed over 100 commercial projects, installing more than 20,000m² of resin bound paving and generating over £1 million in contract value. With a further 130 live commercial contracts in the pipeline, representing 8,000m² and an estimated £500,000+ in upcoming work, the business is firmly focused on high-performance, large-scale environments.

SureSet’s recent portfolio spans public realm upgrades in Castle Street, Trowbridge, pedestrian surfacing around University of Birmingham Rail Station, and a branded courtyard at a Cardiff Business Park. Other notable installations include an entire campus scheme at the University of Bath, new surfaces at London Bridge Primary School, a bespoke resin logo at the Entrepreneurs Circle HQ in Solihull, and accessible pathways at Horatio’s Garden in London — a therapeutic outdoor space for hospital patients.

While SureSet continues to deliver high-quality resin bound solutions for residential projects, the brand’s strategic direction reflects growing demand across the education, healthcare, local authority, public realm, and commercial branding sectors. In these settings, performance, sustainability, and aesthetics are non-negotiable — and SureSet’s solutions consistently deliver on all three.

“We’ve seen a real shift in the commercial sector recently — not just in volume, but in the types of spaces embracing resin bound paving,” said Peter Watts, Founder of SureSet Resin UK Ltd.

“From universities to public parks and healthcare settings, the demand reflects a broader understanding of resin’s permeability, durability and design flexibility. Our refreshed brand has brought new energy and clarity to our offer, and with a stronger presence in specification and frameworks, we’re ambitious about doubling our commercial footprint over the next two years.”

Rebranding for a modern market

SureSet’s rebrand has been carefully rolled out across every customer and stakeholder touchpoint — from rebranded ProResin product kits and updated installer communications to a refreshed website, CPD assets, commercial literature, and fully liveried vehicle fleet. The result is a confident, cohesive identity that reflects the professionalism and expertise required on large-scale commercial jobs.

“SureSet has been setting the standard in resin bound paving for over 25 years,” added Peter Watts.

“The evolution of our brand marks a renewed focus on where we can deliver the greatest long-term value — in helping developers, councils and contractors build spaces that are beautiful, hardwearing, and future-ready.”

The rebrand was driven by both internal ambition and market opportunity. As the business has matured, so too has the market — with more architects, planners, and developers now specifying resin bound surfacing on complex and high-profile projects.

SureSet is also increasing its visibility across major specification and compliance platforms, including Glenigan, NBS, SpecifiedBy, and Causeway, alongside recognised accreditations such as BBA, CHAS, ISO, and Guildmark.

Supporting specifiers with expertise and execution

SureSet’s ambition is to be recognised not just as a product supplier, but as a specification partner — a team that combines technical insight, design collaboration, and on-the-ground delivery through a trusted national installer network.

“The refreshed brand is about reinforcing trust and raising the standard across the surfacing industry,” said Watts.

“We want to be seen as the most knowledgeable and dependable resin bound team in the UK — with a proven track record in delivering attractive, high-performing surfaces that meet both practical and aesthetic goals.”

This commitment is already being recognised by partners across the sector. As Max Harriman of Tom Stuart-Smith Ltd said, following a charity garden installation:

“SureSet were committed to ensuring that the best finished product was achieved… Professional, helpful and polite throughout, from concept to aftercare.”

Why resin bound is the smart commercial choice

SureSet’s resin bound solutions offer a compelling alternative to traditional paving, delivering proven benefits for developers and public sector clients alike:

· SuDS compliance, helping reduce surface water runoff and manage flood risk

· Durability and slip resistance, even in high-footfall environments

· Custom finishes, enabling integration with placemaking and wayfinding strategies

· Minimal maintenance, cutting operational costs over the surface’s lifetime

Backed by technical knowledge, design support, and a robust UK installer network, SureSet is well-positioned to shape the next generation of public spaces — making towns, cities, campuses, and communities more resilient, more sustainable, and more beautifully surfaced.