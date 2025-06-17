Suzuki announces pricing for e Vitara – its first electric car

Priced from £29,999 for 49kWh Motion 2WD model.

0% Finance available from launch with a 2-year PCP agreement.

Free Ohme home charger offered to customers who order their e Vitara by 30 th September plus 10,000 home charging miles credit.

Up to 10 years / 100,000 miles vehicle and EV Battery warranty included.

Ahead of the UK media launch later this year and sales introduction in July, Suzuki is very pleased to announce official pricing for the new e Vitara – its first fully electric car. Priced from £29,999 for the 49kWh battery model with a 61kWh capacity version available too, the very highly equipped e Vitara will be available in both Motion and Ultra grades as well offering ALLGRIP-e as an option – Suzuki’s all-new four-wheel drive system.

Further specification and technical details of the e Vitara range will be issued closer to the public launch date.

OTR Pricing for the e Vitara is as follows:

49kWh Motion 2WD £29,999 61kWh Motion 2WD £32,999 61kWh Ultra 2WD £35,799 61kWh Motion ALLGRIP-e 4WD £34,999 61kWh Ultra ALLGRIP-e 4WD £37,799

ALLGRIP-e is an electric 4WD system that utilises Suzuki’s expertise in four-wheel drive technology, featuring two independent motors at the front and rear. This system not only provides powerful performance but also allows for precise control with excellent responsiveness.

ALLGRIP-e has been developed specifically for e Vitara and Suzuki is currently one of only a few brands to offer 4×4 as an option in the SUV EV sector. Suzuki has a vast experience of 4×4 technology and celebrates 55 years of ALLGRIP this year.

For customers looking at finance options, e Vitara will be available from launch with 0% PCP, payable over two years and with a 20% deposit. Taking the 61kWh Motion 2WD as an example, a deposit of £8,436 is required followed by monthly payments of £379 per month with the usual optional final payment required to keep the car at the end of the agreement.

As an additional and attractive offer for customers ordering their e Vitara before 30th September, Suzuki will provide a free Ohme home charger along with 10,000 miles home charging credit.