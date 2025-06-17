Kia launches premium streaming service across Europe

Kia Entertainment Package transforms vehicles into rich media environments

Broad range of content available, including Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, news and karaoke

Three tiers: Entertainment Standard, Plus, and Plus WIFI, offer flexible pricing options for both monthly and annual subscriptions

Selected providers will continue to expand their offer, making even more diverse content available over time

Kia Corporation today announced the launch of the brand’s premium in-car streaming service in Europe. Debuting on the recently introduced EV3, the availability of the service will be extended to the new Sportage, EV4, EV5 and all upcoming models.

Offered as an optional Entertainment Package, this new service reimagines the in-vehicle experience by transforming Kia models into rich multimedia environments. Available only when parked, video streaming lets occupants turn the car into a private cinema — perfect for sharing special moments with friends and family while taking a break.

Top tiers of the Entertainment Package are powered by LG’s webOS-based Automotive Content Platform, enabling users to stream, connect and engage with a wide variety of content and applications.

What content does Kia’s Entertainment Package offer?

The Entertainment Package includes access to popular streaming apps and content services, such as:

Streaming Services: Netflix, Disney+ *, YouTube, LG Channels

News & Entertainment Apps: Haystack News, Stingray Karaoke, Play.Works

Kids Apps: Baby Shark World for Kids

Fine Art: Vasari

Upcoming Services: Joyn, Napster

Additional content and services will be introduced later this year, with continued expansion planned to further enrich the user experience.

Access to certain apps may require a separate subscription.

Users can also enjoy enhanced audio through music streaming services, unlocking high-quality audio streaming alongside video content.

What subscription plans will Kia offer for its Entertainment Package?

Kia’s Entertainment Package will be offered in three tiers to suit different needs and usage patterns:

Entertainment Standard **

Entertainment Plus

Entertainment Plus WIFI

Each tier offers both monthly and annual subscription plans, with options varying by package. Entertainment Plus and Plus WIFI include a one-month free trial with a minimum commitment.

To ensure access to fresh and diverse entertainment options, Kia will continue to expand its roster of content services and providers.

Further information on the Kia Entertainment Package is available through the Kia Connect Store.