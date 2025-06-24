SWEET REGGAE MUSIC FILLS TK MAXX PRESENTS LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL AS UB40 HEADLINE

Iconic British reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell made a triumphant return to The Piece Hall, Halifax tonight (FRI 20th) – on a steamy summer’s evening.

Headlining the latest TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025 summer show, Ali Campbell brought his unmistakable voice and reggae magic to the iconic courtyard again, having previously played in 2023.

Opening the show was Reggae Roast ft Mr Williamz, followed special guest Bitty McLean who asked the crowd: “Are we ready for sweat reggae music?”, before telling them it was his “first time in this beautiful town”.

Bitty joined UB40 for a cover of the Everley Brothers Cathy’s Song, and Charles and Eddie hit Would I Lie To You in the midst of the band’s headline set, which also included favourites Food For Thought and Homely Girl, before an encore featuring Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You.