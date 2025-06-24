CDG: 3D TECHTM to host 3D scanning open days in Basingstoke and Derby

– UK launch events feature demonstrations of latest 3D scanners, reverse engineering, and inspection software –

3D technology specialist, CDG 3D TECH, is hosting two open days at its new Additive Manufacturing Centre in Basingstoke on 1st July, and at its 3D Tech Centre in Derby on 3rd July. Attendance at both events is free of charge.

The open days are being offered in partnership with 3D scanning manufacturer, Shining3D, and scan-based inspection and reverse engineering software provider, Geomagic.

Shining 3D scanners are used in a multitude of industries including automotive, aerospace, defence, prosthetics, product design, film production, and cultural heritage.

Geomagic’s software is used for precision measurement, inspection, quality control, and scan-to-CAD for reverse engineering.

Visitors to the open days will gain live demonstrations of Shining 3D’s new Rigil, Omni, EinScan Libre, and FreeScan Trak Nova 3D Scanners. Delegates can also gain technical demonstrations of Geomagic Design X software for scan-to-CAD applications, Geomagic Control X for inspection, and Shining3D’s ExModel for reverse engineering.

CDG 3D TECH’s Basingstoke Additive Manufacturing Centre, which opened in May, features large industrial 3D printers, alongside 3D scanners and post-processing equipment.

For free tickets to the Basingstoke AM Centre open day on Tuesday 1st July visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cdg-3d-tech-3d-scanning-open-days-basingstoke-tickets-1392333730669?aff=oddtdtcreator

At the 3D Tech Centre in Derby, visitors gain hands-on experience of the latest 3D scanning and printing technologies. Free tickets to the open day on Thursday 3rd July in Derby are available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cdg-3d-tech-3d-scanning-open-days-derby-tickets-1408311470519?aff=oddtdtcreator

The event takes place from 9.30am – 3.30pm at the Derwent Business Centre on Clarke Street, Derby, DE1 2BU

Grant Cameron, founder and managing director of CDG 3D TECH, comments, “The open days are unique UK launch events for Shining3D’s latest 3D Scanners. We want to show UK designers and manufacturers how they use these scanners to capture physical data more quickly so that we can assist in increasing their profitability.”

According to the Additive Manufacturing UK Action Plan, the global additive manufacturing (AM) market is projected to be worth between £3 billion and £4.5 billion within the next five years. The UK has the potential to grow its share of that global market from the current 4% to 7% by 2030.