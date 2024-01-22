Teesside tech firm Alt Labs eyes growth with ‘invaluable’ management appointment

A TEESSIDE tech firm has hired an experienced figure within the digital sector to help drive the company’s international growth.

Alt Labs said the appointment of Rob Jackson as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) was an “invaluable addition” to the Middlesbrough firm’s leadership team.

Bringing with him decades of experience in key positions across the digital sector, Rob has a proven track record in establishing, acquiring, selling, developing, and scaling businesses.

Alt Labs CEO, Imran Anwar, said his appointment would help the firm enhance its position as an industry leader.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the Alt Labs family as our Chief Growth Officer,” said Imran.

“His extensive experience and proven record of accomplishment in driving business growth make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team.”

Launched in 2017 on the back of Imran’s successful career developing products for major firms, Alt Labs has rapidly grown into the North East’s leading innovation consultancy.

Boasting a team of consultants with over half a century’s experience, the company has worked with clients in a range of sectors as varied as transport and tech.

Previously Alt Labs made headlines having created the UK’s first ever app to report crime. The design, rolled out by Cleveland Police in September 2022, was praised by the region’s Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner and the success of it has seen the Welsh Government award Alt Labs a contract to develop it for forces there.

And the appointment of Rob is expected to result in even more growth in the coming years, adding even more experience to Alt Labs’ already well-stacked management team.

With a CV featuring collaborations with major diverse brands including Eon, Santander, Trainline and Warburtons, his experience spans across multiple sectors while his experience in all aspects of client management makes him a versatile and accomplished leader in the growth and tech domain with particular success in the fields of app and software development.

He’s also held key positions with innovation and tech leaders Netsells and Hedgehog Lab, returning to the latter in 2023 as Client Partner following their merger, having played a crucial role in Netsells’ operations and growth.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Alt Labs at what is an incredibly exciting stage of their journey,” added Rob.

“The work being done at Alt Labs is pioneering, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”