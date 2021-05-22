Alpine presents the A110 Légende GT 2021, a new special edition model for Europe

Limited to 300 units, it combines the performance of the Alpine A110S with the comfort and grand-touring luxury of the Légende GT models

The A110 Légende GT 2021 is powered by the 292hp 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the exhilarating A110S for the most engaging and responsive drive

More intense and sophisticated than ever before, this new version is offered in two unique colour schemes, with an emphasis on ‘Grand Tourisme’

The Alpine A110 Légende GT 2021 is available to order now from £61,655 OTR

Alpine has presented the new A110 Légende GT 2021, a limited-edition version of the A110 that takes the model range to new heights of elegance and performance. Limited to just 300 units in Europe, the Légende GT 2021 debuts new design elements and enhanced level of equipment.

Following the success of the A110 Légende GT launched in 2020, the Légende GT 2021 reinterprets the grand-touring coupe by adopting the 292hp engine from the A110S to create an entirely new blend of comfort and performance, underlining its dynamic nature while combining even more refined elements for an unprecedented new model.

Two design combinations for two worlds of expression

The A110 Légende GT 2021 is available in two unique design combinations. The modern, technical and sophisticated look is delivered through the exclusive Mercury Silver matt paintwork option, the first time this exterior paint colour has been available in this finish. This design combines with black leather Sabelt Comfort® bucket seats with contrasting grey stitching for a resolutely sporty look.

Alternatively, customers can choose Abyss Blue exterior paintwork with exclusive Amber Brown leather Sabelt Comfort® seats for a more elegant and refined take on the Alpine formula, immersing the occupants in an interior environment that’s unmistakably GT.

All A110 Légende GT 2021 models feature pale gold Alpine monograms and 18-inch diamond cut Grand Prix alloy wheels, complemented by vibrant gold brake calipers that provide a distinguished yet subtle contrast to the two exterior body colours. The translucent LED rear lights are another feature unique to the Légende GT 2021, the final touch that differentiates it from other Alpine A110s.

On the inside, the colour of the six-way adjustable Sabelt Comfort® leather seats are matched to the leather door panels, with brown or grey stitching on a mid-point marker on the steering wheel.

Other distinctive elements to the interior include Dinamica headliner and gloss carbon fibre elements with unique copper weave on the centre console, the dashboard visor and air vents. The floor mats and aluminium footrest on the passenger side complete the dynamic environment and enhance the grand touring spirit of the limited edition Légende GT 2021. A numbered plate below the centre console emphasises the exclusivity of the model.

High-level technical specification

Along with its elegant exterior design and distinctive cabin, the A110 Légende GT 2021 stands out thanks to its exceptional chassis and engine combination that ensures the limited-edition model provides a balance of comfort and performance never seen before in the A110 line-up. The Légende GT 2021 is based largely on the A110 Légende, but adopts the 292hp powertrain, sports exhaust and high-performance braking system previously only available on the A110S.

It is built on a lightweight aluminium structure, with a centrally mounted rear engine with double wishbone front and rear suspension setup. The 1.8-litre turbocharged engine delivers 292hp, with 320Nm of torque available between 2,000rpm and 6,400rpm. The car’s light weight and dual-clutch transmission help to propel the Légende GT 2021 from zero to 62mph in just 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 155mph.

On top of the enhanced performance and bespoke exterior and interior finishes, the Légende GT 2021 boasts a comprehensive standard equipment list including front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera and powerful Focal audio system to offer the perfect balance of comfort that makes it easy to drive every day, yet precise and dynamic.

Reserve with the Alpine App

Like all versions of the A110, the Légende GT 2021 can be reserved using the Alpine App. Once an account is created, customers have access to all features of the app, including receiving notifications of Alpine’s latest news, along with the ability to reserve a car in a single click. If customers change their mind, a full deposit refund is issued at any time, at no cost.

To convert the reservation into an order, customers select the Alpine Centre of their choice. At this stage, particular specifications of the car can still be changed, and customers become members of the Alpine family.

Ensuring exclusivity, the distinguished A110 Légende GT 2021 is limited to just 300 units for Europe.