The most exclusive high performance M car in the premium midsize segment

Fuses track-focused performance with the excitement of open-air driving

High-revving 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine develops 510hp and 650Nm of torque

Optimum traction afforded by M xDrive system enables 0-62mph acceleration in 3.7 seconds

BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive priced from £81,915 OTR

Production commencing in July 2021

BMW M GmbH has revealed its most exclusive M car in the premium midsize segment with the debut of the BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive.

Blending convertible style with a 510hp six‑cylinder in‑line engine and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the new arrival complements track-focused M performance with an exhilarating open-air driving experience.

With the M xDrive system delivering optimum traction, the BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive can sprint from 0-62mph in only 3.7 seconds. The M xDrive system also enhances handling, but a rear-biased setup means the classic M-style driving experience is always available.

Signature M design features and a new panel bow softtop roof create a standout appearance that is accentuated when the roof is open. The BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive provides room for four people to experience the exciting drive, with front seat occupants benefitting from the standard-fit Air Collar system. This directs warm air to the back of the neck and head, ensuring the interior is always comfortable, even when the roof’s down.

Model

Max Power

(hp)

Peak Torque

(Nm)

Acceleration

(0-62mph)

Top Speed

(mph) **

Fuel economy

(mpg)*

CO2 emissions

(g/km)*

OTR Price***

M4 Competition Convertible

M xDrive

510

650

3.7

155

27.7

233–231

£81,915

** Electronically governed.

*** Preliminary on-the-road pricing, subject to confirmation of VED band.

The new BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive follows the recent UK launch of the BMW M3 Competition Saloon and BMW M4 Competition Coupé. M xDrive versions of both models will start production in the summer, completing the M high performance sports car offering in the premium midsize segment.

Production of the BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive will begin in July 2021.

Elegant profile enhanced with innovative new panel bow softtop roof

The new BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive instantly shows an uncompromising commitment to sheer driving pleasure and racing-inspired characteristics. Its new panel bow softtop roof complements crisp body lines to generate a distinctive, powerful profile. The roof delivers the best of both worlds, fusing the practical benefits of a retractable hardtop with the classic style of a fabric hood. It is also around 40 per cent lighter than its predecessor’s retractable hardtop.

The softtop’s electric drive mechanism allows it to be opened or closed, while on the move, at speeds up to 31 mph. The process takes just 18 seconds. When driving with the top down, the boot can hold 300 litres of luggage, an increase of 80 litres over its predecessor. When it’s closed, the variable softtop compartment increases load capacity to 385 litres.

With the roof either open or closed, the vehicle’s profile accentuates the M-specific design features. The front-end lines of the car converge on the vertical BMW kidney grille and, together with the large apertures to either side, the kidney grille ensures sufficient cooling air is always channelled through to the powertrain and braking. The slim headlights use LED units as standard to generate both low and high beam. Adaptive LED Headlights with BMW Laserlight can be ordered as an option.

Other unmistakeable design elements of the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive include flared wheel arches, M Side Gills integrated into the front side panels and prominently extended side sills that combine with the attachment parts for the front and rear aprons to form a black band around the whole of the car. The black rear diffusor frames the exhaust system’s two pairs of tailpipes. An M Carbon exterior package is available as an option, while the retrofit options from the BMW M Performance Parts range provide further scope for individualisation.

Six-cylinder in-line engine with a high-revving character

The 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine in the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive combines the hallmark high-revving character of engines developed by BMW M GmbH with the latest version of M TwinPower Turbo technology. The engine delivers throughout the rev range, generating peak torque of 650Nm between 2,750 and 5,500rpm, while maximum output is reached at 5,510rpm and then maintained up to the 7,200rpm redline.

The engine channels its power via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and, combined with the enhanced traction offered by M xDrive, contributes to stunning acceleration times. The new BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive takes just 3.7 seconds to power from 0 to 62mph and only 13.1 seconds to reach 124mph from standstill. Midrange acceleration from 50-75mph takes only 2.8 seconds (in 4th gear) or 3.7 seconds (in 5th gear). Specifying the optional M Driver’s Package increases the electronically limited top speed from 155mph to 174mph.

Like the cooling system, the oil supply system has been designed to handle track driving. The M-specific exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps delivers a distinctive engine note that enhances the overall performance experience, particularly when the car’s roof is open.

M xDrive: precise power distribution, supreme performance

The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system deployed in the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive uses an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch in the transfer case to ensure fully variable and super-smooth distribution of the engine’s power between the front and rear wheels. Its rear-wheel bias adds to the signature M feeling while significantly enhancing both traction and agility. The multi-plate clutch’s oil supply has been optimised to enable sustained all-wheel-drive performance even in hard track driving. The M xDrive teams up with the Active M Differential at the rear axle to deliver optimum handling capabilities.

The Setup menu allows the driver to change the default 4WD setting to 4WD Sport mode, which directs a greater proportion of the engine’s drive to the rear wheels. Drivers can also switch off the DSC system altogether and engage 2WD mode. In this setting, drive power is relayed solely to the rear wheels and there is no intervention from the chassis control systems to stabilise the vehicle. This allows skilled drivers to enjoy a highly engaging driving experience.

Model-specific body stiffening and chassis technology

The handling qualities of the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive are characterised by its supreme steering precision. The high torsional stiffness of the body structure and chassis mountings creates the perfect basis for precisely controllable handling. Key features include bracing elements focused on enhancing driving dynamics and an aluminium shear panel in the front-end structure, underfloor bracing elements and a rear axle subframe with a rigid connection to the body. The convertible also benefits from unique torsion struts at the rear of the body.

A bespoke version of the double-joint spring strut front axle also factors in the specific demands connected with all-wheel drive, featuring specially adapted axle geometry and an individually tuned steering ratio. The five-link rear axle on the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive boasts meticulously refined kinematics and elastokinematics.

The convertible puts its power down via forged M light-alloy wheels measuring 19 inches in diameter at the front and 20 inches at the rear.

The M Servotronic steering enables accurate turn-in when powering through bends on the one hand and effortless parking and manoeuvring on the other. It does so by combining the benefits of speed‑sensitive power assistance and a variable steering ratio. The new BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive also features adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers.

The range of functions of the DSC stability control system includes M Dynamic Mode that allows extra wheel slip at the push of a button to induce an exceptionally sporty driving experience. Drivers also benefit from the new M Traction Control function as standard, which allows them to set individual intervention thresholds for wheel slip limitation through ten stages.

M Carbon bucket seats and M-specific control/operation system

The interior of the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive blends a contemporary feel with performance-focused M highlights, such as the M leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles, M-specific gearshift lever and red colour accents. Electrically adjustable and heated M Sport seats and Extended Merino leather trim come as standard, as does the innovative Air Collar system that enhances comfort for occupants when the roof is down by directing warm air around their necks.

A highlight of the options list are the new heated M Carbon bucket seats. Their structure-based design fuses racing functionality with a lightweight construction and excellent comfort over long distances.

The M-specific control/operation system of the BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive includes the Setup button on the centre console. This provides direct access to the settings options for the engine, chassis, steering, braking system and M xDrive. Two overall vehicle setups can be stored and called up by pressing one of the M buttons on the steering wheel. The control panel on the centre console also houses the M Mode button as standard. This can be used to adjust the responses and characteristics of the driver assistance systems and the displays in the instrument cluster and Head-Up Display to deliver a driving experience suited to the situation at hand.

Extensive standard equipment and enhanced driving assistance systems

Standard equipment including three-zone automatic climate control, LED interior lighting with ambient lighting and Harman Kardon HiFi system enhance comfort in everyday driving and over longer journeys. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a fully digital display grouping, the cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant also come as standard in the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive.

The technological progress made since the predecessor model is also reflected in the significantly expanded availability of driving assistance systems. New additions include the Steering and Lane Control Assistant complete with Active Navigation function – which are part of the optional Driving Assistant Professional – and the standard-fit Reversing Assistant.

Customers can choose from a variety of optional Packages – Comfort, M Carbon, Visibility, Technology Plus, M Pro and Ultimate. Each has been compiled to further elevate the M experience and tailor it to the customer’s preference, the individual components perfectly complementing each other.