The new Mercedes-Benz Vito and eVito Tourer (combined power consumption: 26.2 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) [1]: attractive upgrade for the van with the star

Stuttgart. It is a proven specialist for the trades, commerce and service: the success of the Mercedes-Benz Vito is based on strengths such as versatility, flexibility and a balanced price/performance ratio. Extensively updated, the new version is now even more attractive. Highlights include the locally emission-free eVito Tourer with a high-torque electric machine and up to 421-kilometre range[2] [3] as well as the new, efficient and powerful four-cylinder diesel generation of the OM 654 engine family. New products and features in infotainment and the assistance systems as well as enhancements in the design round off the facelift. The new Mercedes-Benz Vito can be ordered in the UK in Q2 2020 (date TBC) with pricing and specification to be confirming shortly. The eVito Tourer follows in the summer of 2020.

The highlights of the 2020 facelift:

eVito Tourer with 150 kW and 421-kilometre range 12

New OM 654 engine generation, incl. 176 kW top major assembly with passenger car registration

AIRMATIC air suspension

More safety thanks to Active Brake Assist as standard and optional DISTRONIC

Improved reversing camera

Digital rear-view mirror

New infotainment portfolio

Enhanced vehicle interior and new seat covers

Radiator grille in new look

Since its launch, the Mercedes-Benz Vito, which is produced in Vitoria, Spain, has been the epitome of a versatile mid-size van. Around 530,000 units of this current third generation have been sold since its introduction in autumn 2014. Thanks to its versatility the Vito is an established partner for SMEs, in particular those with up to five vehicles. More than 70 percent of all Mercedes-Benz Vito vehicles are used in such conditions.

Pia Herkewitz, Product/Marketing Management Mercedes-Benz Midsize Vans, adds “The extensive range of new assistance systems and the new engine generation continues the Vito’s success story and makes it even more attractive. The Vito is still uncompromising when it comes to operating costs or the desire for low emissions. As before, the payload and diversity of variants are among the best in the segment. The new infotainment offerings also meet the increased demands of our commercial customers.”

“The new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer sets benchmarks in its segment with regard to everyday suitability and usability. Thanks to the rapid charging function and to a higher range –compared to its predecessor – it can be used flexible. It underscores our idea of a locally emission-free van,” explains Benjamin Kaehler, Head of eDrive@VANs at Mercedes-Benz AG.

1. The new eVito Tourer: emission-free specialist for passenger transportation

The mobility revolution is already having an increasingly marked impact on urban traffic. In order to keep traffic moving over the last mile in the future, the purely electric drive of medium-sized vans is the next sensible step. With the eVito in 2018 and the eSprinter in 2019, Mercedes-Benz Vans took on an early pioneering role for emission-free, commercial goods traffic in the urban environment. The driving performance and range of the now unveiled eVito Tourer define a new dimension and fulfil all requirements: be it as a hotel shuttle, as an MPV taxi or vehicle for ride-sharing services.

The new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer takes on the autonomous look of its brothers with a combustion engine. But beneath the dynamic front with a charging connection in the bumper at the front left is the electric drivetrain (eATS), which powers the front wheels with a peak output of 150 kW. The electric motor, the transmission with fixed transmission ratios, the cooling system and the power electronics form a compact unit. The energy is stored in a lithium-ion battery in the vehicle’s underbody. It is configured low down and centrally, which has a positive effect on the eVito Tourer’s handling. The top speeds of 140 km/h with standard and 160 km/h with special equipment ensure rapid progress both in and out of urban traffic.

Fast charging – wide range

The Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer comes as standard with a water-cooled on-board charger with alternating current with an output of 11 kW. This means that it is prepared for both AC charging at home and public charging stations, and DC charging. Therefore, the eVito Tourer, with a maximum output of up to 100 kW, can be charged from 10-80 % in under 45 minutes at a rapid charging station. The battery with a usable capacity of 90 kWh facilitates a range of 421 kilometers.1, It enables DC charging.

Thanks to its intelligent operation strategy, the Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer also charges its batteries when driving. In overrun or braking mode the mechanical rotation is transformed into electrical energy and used for charging the high-voltage battery (recuperation). Drivers have a huge influence on recuperation. They can influence the recuperation performance via gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel. An especially efficient and comfortable driving style is enabled by a new feature of the eVito Tourer: The recuperation state D Auto . In keeping with the maxim “drive with an anticipatory style and save”, traffic sign recognition and information from the safety assistance systems are networked and the strength of recuperation is adjusted depending on the situation and in real time.

Moreover, three driving programs allow the customer to choose individually, and with the press of one button, between comfort and maximum range.

As practical as its brothers with a conventional drive

As the battery is housed in the underbody the load compartment offers unrestricted use. The eVito Tourer thus meets the most discerning requirements regarding functionality and variability and covers virtually all applications in passenger transportation. The locally emission-free van can be ordered in two different lengths: long (L2) with a total length of 5140 millimetres or in an extra-long (L3) version measuring 5370 millimetres.

Private Hire customers can benefit from features such as the diverse seat configurations. With two rear bench seats the eVito Tourer becomes a comfortable shuttle vehicle with an agile and especially quiet driving experience to meet all the requirements when it comes to contemporary passenger transportation. Thanks to its flexible seating configuration the eVito Tourer can be equipped with up to nine seats or face-to-face seating.

Charging infrastructure: advice and practical implementation

Alongside analysis and advice, Mercedes-Benz Vans also offers hardware solutions for charging infrastructure: for individual customers, the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox Home, featuring a compact, high-quality design, is available through Parts Sales. It must be installed by a competent electrician – who can be chosen freely by the customer – in accordance with local regulations. Even more comprehensive is the offering for customers with more than two vehicles at one location: with the charging infrastructure offering for fleet customers, Mercedes-Benz Vans supports vehicle fleets – together with selected partners – from advice and location preparation, installation of the charging hardware, right through to maintenance and support.

Specific Mercedes PRO connect Services for electric vehicle fleets

Drivers of an eVito Tourer also benefit from the Mercedes PRO connect connectivity solutions. The Connectivity Package features two services. Thanks to the “Remote eCharging” service, customers have the possibility to set the temperature in the vehicle interior before they even start their journey. Therefore, the full battery charge is available at the begin of the journey. Using the Mercedes PRO connect App, drivers can remotely program when they would like to begin their journey and thus specify how the vehicle temperature should be adjusted ahead of time. Besides the driver, the fleet manager also receives all relevant information on the battery charge level and climate control in the Vehicle Management Tool. Programming is possible directly via Mercedes PRO. This has no influence on the range, as the charging current is used for pre-entry climate control.

Technical data of the Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer

CO 2 emissions 0 g/km Electrical consumption, combined 26.2 kWh/100 km[4] Range 421 km3[5] Charging time at a wallbox or at a public charging station (AC charging, 11 kW) <10 h (0-100 %) Charging time at a rapid charging station: DC charging, 50 kW DC charging, 110 kW 10-80 % in approximately 80 min 10-80 % in <45 min Drive system Front-wheel drive Output (peak) 150 kW (204 hp) Output (duration) 70 kW (95 hp) Max. torque 362 Nm Battery Lithium-ion Battery energy content (usable) 90 kWh Energy content of battery

(installed) 100 kWh Lengths 5140 mm, 5370 mm Luggage compartment L2: 999 l, L3: 1,390 l Maximum speed 140 km/h (standard), 160 km/h (optional) GVW 3,500 kg

2. Large selection of drives – even more powerful and more efficient with new engines

The facelift coincides with the availability of the four-cylinder 2.0-litre OM 654 diesel engine for all variants of the Mercedes-Benz Vito with rear-wheel drive. It is familiar from the Mercedes-Benz Cars engine portfolio and has been optimised for efficiency and emissions. The new engine generation had previously only been available for the Vito Tourer. Commercial vehicle customers can choose from the following four output categories, exemplary for a

Vito panel van:

The Vito 110 CDI with 75 kW (102 hp) and 270 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6,5-6,4 l/100 km,

CO 2 combined emissions 172-169 g/km [6]

with 75 kW (102 hp) and 270 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6,5-6,4 l/100 km, CO combined emissions 172-169 g/km The Vito 114 CDI with 100 kW (136 hp) and 330 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6.6-5.8 l/100 km, CO 2 combined emissions 173-154 g/km) [7]

with 100 kW (136 hp) and 330 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6.6-5.8 l/100 km, CO combined emissions 173-154 g/km) The Vito 116 CDI with 120 kW (163 hp) and 380 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6.4-5.8 l/100 km, CO 2 combined emissions 169-156 g/km) 6

with 120 kW (163 hp) and 380 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6.4-5.8 l/100 km, CO combined emissions 169-156 g/km) The Vito 119 CDI with 140 kW (190 hp) and 440 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6.4-5.8 l/100 km, CO 2 combined emissions 169-154 g/km)6

The OM 654 engine generation is even more efficient and cleaner than the OM 651 and additionally offers further improved noise and vibration characteristics. It is pleasantly quiet inside the vehicle and annoying vibrations have been reduced. The combination of aluminium housing and steel pistons, the stepped recess combustion process and the NANOSLIDE® cylinder wall coating for reduced in-engine friction, together with the dynamic multi-way exhaust gas recirculation and the in-engine exhaust gas aftertreatment, facilitates lower consumptions plus low emissions. Due to its near-engine, insulated position, the exhaust gas aftertreatment works with little heat loss and in optimum conditions. Its measures include:

High and low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation including cooling

A diesel oxidation catalytic converter (DOC) reduces the carbon monoxide (CO) and unburnt hydrocarbons (HC) emissions

A particle filter with SCR catalytic converter functionality (sDPF)

An SCR catalytic converter (Selective Catalytic Reduction) for reducing nitrogen oxides. In this process, ammonia is mixed into the exhaust gas upstream of the sDPF in the form of AdBlue ®

An additional selective catalytic reduction catalytic converter (SCR) with ammonia slip catalytic converter (ASC) in the exhaust gas duct

How efficient these measures are can be seen on the basis of the fuel savings of around 13 percent which the new Vito 119 CDI can boast in comparison with its predecessor model[8]. The SCR tank’s capacity is 24 litres for all models.

Maximum comfort with exemplary efficiency: the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission

For the first time the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission is now available without restrictions for all Vito variants with rear wheel drive. The especially comfortable and efficient automatic transmission with torque converter replaces the

7G-TRONIC and was previously reserved for the Vito Tourer. Drivers can use the DYNAMIC SELECT switch to select the drive programs “Comfort” and “Sport” and thus tailor the shifting behaviour to their driving requirements. Alternatively, they can shift manually in “M” mode using DIRECT SELECT steering wheel gearshift paddles.

Unique drive variety

In addition, as a variant with front wheel drive, the Vito is available with the entry-level engine from the OM 622 family: The compact four-cylinder with a 1.7 l displacement and 75 kW (Vito 110 CDI, combined fuel consumption 6.5-6.4 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 172-169 g/km) plus 100 kW (Vito 114 CDI, combined fuel consumption 6.5-6.4 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 172-168 g/km) are installed transversely and combined with a manual six-speed transmission.

The engine range of the new Vito panel van at a glance:

Vito 110 CDI

FWD Vito 114 CDI

FWD Vito 114 CDI

RWD Vito 116 CDI

RWD Vito 116

CDI

RWD Vito 119

CDI

RWD No. of cylinders / arrangement 4/R 4/R 4/R 4/R 4/R 4/R Displacement (cm3) 1749 1749 1951 1951 1951 1951 Rated output (kW/PS) 75/102 100/136 100/136 120/163 120/163 140/190 Rated torque (Nm) 270 330 330 380 380 440 Transmission 6-Speed manual 6-Speed manual 9G-TRONIC 6-Gang-manuell 9G-TRONIC 9G- TRONIC Combined consumption (l/100 km) NEFZ 6.5-6.4[9] 6.5-6.49 6.1-5.89 6.2-5.99 6.1-5.89 6.0-5.89 Combined CO₂-emission (g/km) NEFZ 172-1699 172-1689 160-1549 162-1569 160-1549 157-1549 Emission class Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP

The engine range of the new Vito crew van with commercial registration at a glance:

Vito 110 CDI

FWD Vito 114 CDI

FWD Vito 114 CDI

RWD Vito 116 CDI

RWD Vito 116

CDI

RWD Vito 119 CDI

RWD No. of cylinders / arrangement 4/R 4/R 4/R 4/R 4/R 4/R Displacement (cm3) 1749 1749 1951 1951 1951 1951 Rated output (kW/PS) 75/102 100/136 100/136 120/163 120/163 140/190 Rated torque (Nm) 270 330 330 380 380 440 Transmission 6-Gang-manuell 6-Gang-manuell 9G-TRONIC 6-Gang-manuell 9G-TRONIC 9G- TRONIC Combined consumption (l/100 km) NEFZ 6.6-6.59 6.6-6.59 6.0-5.89 6.2-5.99 6.0-5.89 5.9-5.89 CO 2 -Emissionen komb. (g/km) NEFZ 174-1729 174-1719 157-1549 162-1579 157-1549 1549 Emissionsklasse Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP

Diversity for success

The Vito also demonstrates its diversity in other areas. For instance, it is the only model in its class to be available in a choice of three lengths, two wheelbases and two drive systems. With a payload of up to 1369 kg it is also the giant in its class. The wide diversity of variants make it a partner for a large range of trades: as a panel van it reliably meets all requirements in goods and freight transportation. Almost as frequently it is used as a mobile parts store and service vehicle. The Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer, on the other hand, predominantly transports people and goods – often also in factory traffic. The Vito Crew Vanbridges the gap between the panel van and Tourer: it is particularly suitable for mobile tradespeople teams. Last but not least, customers can choose from different equipment packages. For example, the Vito Tourer is available with the Lines , PRO or SELECT.

In view of its use as a commercial vehicle, the optional equipment of the Vito is particularly diverse. There are numerous door and window variants or roof rails with carrier bars. The load compartment is fitted with a wooden floor, a rail system for load anchoring, lashing rails on the sidewall and interior panelling. These options provide an maximum of functionality. In the panel van a new, optional and hard-wearing lightweight-construction floor made of plastic plays fully to its strengths compared with the standard metal load compartment floor and increases the payload leeway by 12 to 15 kilograms compared with the wooden floor. Roof attachments, carrier systems and load compartment trays are either available ex-factory or as accessories. More comfort and easier handling come courtesy of the rail system in the Vito Tourer, which can be used to move the rear bench seats in the rear effortlessly.

3. Extra safety and assistance systems

Active Brake Assist, DISTRONIC and the digital inside rearview mirror extend the range of safety assistance systems for the new Vito from the previous 10 to 13 systems. This sees the Vito continuing the tradition of redefining safety standards in its segment. The Vito Panel Van was the first van to be equipped as standard with airbags and seat belt reminders on both the driver’s and co-driver’s side. And with Crosswind Assist and ATTENTION ASSIST among the standard equipment, five years ago the Vito already redefined safety standards in its segment.

Active Brake Assist and DISTRONIC

The new Active Brake Assist can detect the risk of a collision with a vehicle driving ahead, and first initiates a visual and acoustic warning. If the driver responds, the assistant builds up brake pressure appropriate to the situation. If there is no reaction the system provides support with active braking manoeuvres. In urban traffic, Active Brake Assist also reacts to stationary obstacles or crossing pedestrians. This becomes standard with the Vito Facelift.

DISTRONIC is also available for the Vito for the first time. Active Distance Assist can maintain the distance to the vehicle travelling ahead set by the driver and relieves drivers, for example, when driving on the motorway or in stop-and-go traffic. The system accelerates the vehicle by itself and brakes it with a maximum of half the vehicle’s braking power in order to maintain a safe distance. If the system recognises that stronger braking is necessary, drivers are visually and acoustically warned, so that they – if necessary – can slow down the vehicle. In the package with DISTRONIC the Vito also always includes the HOLD function.

A tyre pressure loss detection system is standard equipment for the Vito Tourer. In addition, the Vito can be individually equipped with numerous other assistance systems, such as Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist. Equally available as an option is PRE-SAFE which provides occupant protection if there is a risk of collision at the rear.

The Intelligent Light System ILS is also available for the new Mercedes-Benz Vito as an alternative to the halogen headlamps. The complete package encompasses LED turn signal lamps, LED daytime running lights and LED dipped beam, main beam and cornering light. The headlamps have a variable light distribution which changes to suit the vehicle speed and thus the prevailing conditions when driving on motorways and out-of-town routes. The Intelligent Light System can also be extended to include the optionally available Highbeam Assist PLUS. It reacts adaptively to the visibility conditions and adjusts the light distribution and range to the respective traffic situation; it does this by actuating the dipped-beam, partial main-beam and main-beam headlamps as required.

Digital inside rearview mirror: clear visibility to the rear in all conditions

The digital inside rearview mirror is a special highlight and USP in the segment. It transmits the image from the HDR camera in the rear window to the mirror’s display, which can be used in the same way as a conventional, visual inside rearview mirror – even if the boot or load compartment are full to the roof. The advantage: the view of what is happening behind the vehicle is not restricted by head restraints, passengers or other impediments. The camera mounted on the inside of the rear window conveys a field of vision which is twice as wide as a conventional inside rearview mirror, which is limited due to the window area. A clear safety bonus for the digital inside rearview mirror.

The digital inside rearview mirror also comes into its own when visibility is poor: the camera also copes perfectly with multi-storey car parks and rain, transmitting a sharp image to the high-resolution 1600 x 320-pixel TFT LCD screen. The digital inside rearview mirror’s image processing ensures that dark and light image sections are displayed in a balanced way. Not even the low-lying sun can affect the image in the display.

Via the familiar anti-dazzle switch the digital inside rearview mirror can be switched from the camera image to the analogue view. As an optical mirror it facilitates a rearward view of the vehicle interior.

Built-in speed limit

The built-in Speed Limiter is of particular interest to fleet customers. It restricts the maximum speed of the commercial variant of the Vito to either 120 km/h or 160 km/h as required. This helps minimise not only fuel costs but also the already low TCO thanks to lower wear.

4. Fully networked and with a new look

The facelift also extends the range of infotainment systems. The new Vito uses digital radio reception (DAB+) for all radio options.

Vito Facelift introduces the new Audio 30 infotainment systems as standard. . Both Audio 30 and 40 have a 7-inch touchscreen with Smartphone Integration via Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. The integrated navigation system can also be controlled via the screen on the Audio 40 system. In conjunction with Mercedes PRO Connect this means that navigation with Live Traffic Information is possible in the Vito for the first time. Information and displays in the navigation system with 3D city and landmark views are intuitively comprehensible. The screen has a further function: on the Audio 30 and Audio 40 it also serves as a monitor if the 180° reversing camera has been selected, in order to record the traffic area behind the Vito. Because the image signals from the reversing camera are now conveyed digitally, the image is sharper than ever.

The Bluetooth® interface with audio streaming and hands-free functionality for distraction-free telephony while driving and the USB interfaces for charging mobile end devices complete the offering.

Digital services under the Mercedes PRO brand umbrella

It is not just the eVito that benefits from the digital connectivity services under the umbrella of Mercedes PRO. There is also an increasing awareness of efficiency, economy and monitoring of the vehicle fleet for small and medium-sized companies which have conventional vehicles in their fleet. The products from the Mercedes PRO connect connectivity and fleet management solution help increase efficiency, lower operating costs, improve the availability of your vehicles whilst also facilitating communication between the entire fleet and lessening the driver’s workload. Mercedes PRO bundles all the relevant services on a web-based platform. This provides direct access via www.mercedes.pro to networked products and services which are above and beyond the classic van.

The technical requirements for recording and exchanging data are fulfilled by means of a communication Module (LTE) with permanently-installed SIM card. The services themselves can be used either on a PC or a mobile device. The following eight packages are currently available for the Vito:

Live Traffic Information [10]

Optimised Assistance

Simplified Fleet Communication

Digital Records

Efficient Fleet Management

Efficient Driving Style Analysis

Mobile Vehicle Access

Data Interface Mercedes-Benz Vans

In addition to the eight packages for the conventionally driven Vito variants, the “Digital eVan Management” package is also available for the Mercedes-Benz eVito.

Rapid assistance following an accident or a breakdown

The Vito is optimally equipped to deal with emergencies thanks to the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system and the Breakdown Management function available from vehicle handover. The emergency call system comes as standard. Via crash sensors, accidents can be registered immediately and rescue services can automatically be alarmed if the passengers do not react via an immediately established voice call. Alternatively, the emergency call can also be initiated manually using the SOS button in the overhead control panel. The system establishes a voice call with the Mercedes-Benz emergency call centre. The precise location is then transmitted along with further information which is needed for the rescue and recovery operation.

In the event of a breakdown, the driver can receive technical assistance via the Accident and Breakdown Management function. To this end, they must operate the breakdown button in the overhead control panel. Contact with the Customer Assistance Center (CAC) is established and the current location, together with relevant vehicle data is automatically transmitted. The CAC informs the nearest Mercedes-Benz Service partner who can then either provide assistance on-location or have the vehicle towed to the nearest Mercedes-Benz partner workshop. Downtimes can thus be reduced and the subsequent continuation of operations with the vehicle can be ensured more quickly.

New radiator grille and enhancements in the vehicle interior

The designers have modified the distinctive and dynamic design of the Mercedes-Benz Vito. For instance, the new Vito can be identified by the restyled radiator grille.. The Mercedes star plate is centrally positioned in the radiator grille and surrounded by three black grained louvres. A radiator grille in a chrome design is a standard feature on the PREMIUM trim level, but can also be selected as an option for all Vito models – the louvres are then in a chrome look.

The designers have also updated the Vito in the interior. The robust and elegant fabric “Caluma” fabric replaces the previous fabric “Tunja” fabric. The facelift brings new air vents in a sporty turbine look on the left- and right-hand edge of the instrument panel. In conjunction with the optional Chrome Package the central dashboard is now framed by an element in a high-quality piano-lacquer look. With this option the frames of the new air vents are also in chrome.

Expanded range of colours, new 17, 18 and 19-inch wheel options

As of last year, customers now also have a whole host of new configuration options for the exterior of all Vito models. The colour palette for metallic paint finishes was extended to include graphite grey and selenite grey. Plus, the well-loved hyacinth red metallic familiar from Mercedes-Benz passenger cars was also added to the selection list for all models. Equally new is the optional steel blue paint finish.

For those who want a striking and dynamic appearance, a number of new light-alloy wheels has been available since the start of 2019: a 10-spoke 19-inch light-alloy wheel design painted in black with a high-sheen finish, as well as two 18-inch light-alloy wheels – one with a 5-twin-spoke design in tremolite grey with high-sheen finish and one with a 5-spoke design in black also with a high-sheen finish. What’s more, 17-inch light-alloy wheels painted in black have also been added to the scope of available equipment. The 17-inch variant is designed in such a way that it offers improved vehicle aerodynamics.