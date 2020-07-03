Each sport has its staple pieces of apparel. The hoodies, the sweats, the practice jerseys — and all the sport-specific evolutions of that apparel (the windbreaker in track and field, the bomber jacket in baseball, the swim parka for the pool). Over time, these foundational pieces become integral to the look and feel of the game itself.

The Swoosh Fly collection, a women’s-specific apparel capsule created by Nike Basketball, channels the emotional connection that players have with “standard issue” gear and designs them for the female body.

“There’s an entire culture of needing those pieces,” says Mistie Boyd, Nike Basketball apparel manager and former center for the Phoenix Mercury. “This is why we have standard issue — to meet those needs, because that’s what players are actually wearing.”