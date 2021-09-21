The statement E-Sport refers to competitive and professional video gaming, this genre of the industry is an opportunity for skilled gamers to win a big sum of cash. E-Sports has grown in popularity over the years for a variety of reasons, there are millions of people around the world that tune in daily on various viewing platforms like YouTube and Twitch to watch their favourite gamer play.

The main causes for the E-Sports industry to have exploded in terms of popularity is mainly because of the global pandemic, as a result of crisis, the business world came to a halt, as many companies and small businesses were forced to close their doors and had to wait for their local government to announce re-openings. However, the competitive gaming scene was not impacted as much as these gamers could still compete in tournaments whilst at home, all they needed was the good setup, which 99% of gamers already had and a solid internet connection.

Furthermore, in this article, we look at the two most popular games that are being played and hosted at E-Sporting tournaments. These two games mentioned draw in millions of viewers per stream and generate a lot of revenue.

League of Legends – Even if you aren’t a gamer, you ought to heard of the game ‘League of Legends’ this game was released in 2009 and to this day, it is still one of the most popular games out there, on a day-to-day basis, you will see this game placed 1-4 on Twitch as the most watched game (LIVE time) because it is so incredibly popular around the world, especially in Japan.

Every year, this game holds a World Championship tournament, the tournament in 2020 viewership was peaked at 46 million concurrent viewers! As well as this, the prize pool for these tournaments is typically in the millions, in 2020, the prize pool was 2.34 million USD dollars.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Counter-Strike is also another popular game being shown at E-Sporting events, it may not be as popular as League of Legends but it still holds up within competitions. On average this game has 600k concurrent players in a 24-hour cycle, the reason why this game is popular is because it is a heavy game based on team play and communication.