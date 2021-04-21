In the 21st century, the digital revolution has changed how businesses operate and offer services to their clients. Trading and tradies have not been left behind in this quest, as integrating some powerful tools in their daily operations has solidified how they operate. One of these toolkits that have been set out as a standard rule of operation is having websites for tradies. Any serious business currently has a robust and well-designed website. To clients and around the market, this is a standard natural requirement that any company must-have. Consequently, having a website acts as the first point of reference to any serious buyer who comes knocking at your shop. A website provides the essential information and answers the questions your clients might have regarding the services and products you offer in the market.

One question that keeps ringing in every tradie mind is; How do I create a custom website for my business? Having a well-customized website will boost your trading experience, and this guide will act as a reference and go to the bible when designing your custom website. The focus will illustrate and outline the essential requirements and the steps one will have to follow to set up and host their customized website in the shortest time possible.

Step 1: Finding the best platform to create your website

There are big names and technology one can adopt regarding technology one can adopt in the creation and development of a custom trading website. Some of the technologies widely used in creating and generating a website include WordPress, Wix, and Weebly. But for trading purposes, a tradie is looking beyond a simple website but a custom website that is easy to set up, customizable, and offers the best mobile experience. One such powerful technology or platform for trading is square space.

Once done with deciding on the platform to use in designing your tradie website, the next step is to decide on the hosting plan. Various technologies and media used in developing a website have varying hosting packages. For instance, Squarespace that is quite popular with tradies begins its hosting package at only $12, which is relatively acceptable. They also have a trial plan for testing your website before going live to the market. Have

Step 2: Building blocks

By now, I hope you, as a trade, have made up your mind on the platform to use in this crucial exercise. For this purpose, allow us to use Squarespace for demonstration and illustration purposes. Squarespace comes with a strong support team developed to use in-house kinds of stuff to transform your website to the way you want. This platform offers various options to choose filters from that allow one to customize their trading them easily. With this platform, you do not need technical knowledge about coding and programming as done for you by the Squarespace team. Upon selecting your favorite theme, you will get prompted to enter your website name.

Another advantage of using Squarespace in your trading website is the number of available resources on the internet to guide you through your customization exercise. Finally, square space has a supportive customer support team that is well trained, professional, and ready to assist in any way out.

Step 3: Have your Domain secured

The third step of creating a customized trading website is purchasing a domain name related to your business. There are various reputable domain name sellers you can buy from. With Squarespace, you are a step ahead as it comes with an already developed inbuilt domain search functionality. With just a simple search, the platform will let you know whether the domain name exists or it’s taken already. If the domain name of your choice is available, proceed and make a payment against your preferred domain and hurray it done.

Step 4: Create and design your website logo

A beautiful eye-catching log is of paramount importance to any business, and a website is no different. Have a well-designed logo by a professional, or use a host of free software and platforms available at your disposal to generate a logo for your website.

Step 5: Generate content for your website

You have done a fantastic job and your website gets now set up and running the far you have come. But there is one crucial aspect remaining to complete the journey to website customization—creating content for your website. It is the most vital part of realizing your customized website. Your content must be flawless and at most easily readable.