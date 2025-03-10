THEATRELAND TO EXPAND WITH OSCAR AT THE CROWN VENUE

London’s world famous Theatreland is set to expand with the addition of a new venue, custom-built to bring acclaimed musical, OSCAR at the Crown to life, following its success Stateside.

Behind an unassuming door on Tottenham Court Road, visitors will be transported to a secret bunker far in the fascist future, where the only things to survive are reality TV, glitter balls and the complete works of Oscar Wilde.

The underground dystopian musical invites guests to drink, party and join the throng of colourful outcasts among burnt-out tube carriages and smashed TV screens, as they ignite the fiery embers of a cultural revolution in an Orwellian future, propelled by the dramatic rise and fall of the flamboyant literary icon.

The theatrical dance party experience will make its London premiere with an ambitious reworking, featuring brand new songs and after show parties, following its hit performances at Brooklyn’s 3 Dollar Bill, where New York Times branded it “a party-inducing Rocky Horror transplanted to a 1990s Madonna video.”​​

Following its success in New York, the show delighted audiences at Edinburgh Festival in 2023, where The Sun called it “a high-energy show that could be the best musical since SIX” and To Do List branded it “dopamine for the soul.”

​The Crown will also host a programme of exciting events, to be announced soon.

The production is created by American juggernauts in the queer theatre space, The Neon Coven; book writer and star Mark Mauriello – who will reprise his role as Wilde, which The Guardian called “dazzling” – composer, lyricist and choreographer Andrew Barret Cox – creator of the biggest RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni hits – and director Shira Milikowsky, who is lauded for her radical re-imaginings of musicals and classic texts.