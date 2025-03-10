Grenadier goes freestyle for winter sports spectacle

INEOS Grenadier announces global partnership with The Snow League

All-new global professional winter sports series founded by three-time Olympic Gold medallist, Shaun White

The first events of 2025 are to be held on 7-8 March in Aspen, Colorado – one of the world’s most prestigious mountain resorts – followed by Yunding Secret Garden, China in December

London, 26 February 2025 – The INEOS Grenadier and Quartermaster 4X4s will hit the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, on 7-8 March, partnering with The Snow League to drive the first in a season of global events that will redefine the future of winter sports competition.

Bringing the best freeskiers and snowboarders to compete at the world’s most prestigious mountain resort venues, the Grenadier will deliver The Snow League’s fresh format to a global audience, starting at Buttermilk in Aspen Snowmass in March before heading to Yunding Secret Garden, China in December 2025.

Having won three Olympic Gold Medals since bursting onto the scene at the Winter Games in Turin in 2006, retired snowboarding legend and The Snow League founder, Shaun White, will go a step further in transforming the sport in this fresh freestyle format, featuring the biggest names in winter sports, including Olympic and X Games Gold medallists Maddie Mastro, Jiayu Liu and Ayumu Hirano.

The Snow League will deliver explosive drama and epic rivalries from the first to the last run, but it’s not just the halfpipe where guests and visitors will get to experience thrilling winter action. As well as providing official transport to athletes, event officials and VIP guests, visitors to the season’s opening event in Aspen will have the opportunity to experience the capabilities of the Grenadier over a bespoke mountain off-road test track.

Whether traversing mountain terrain in support of The Snow League or hauling skis to the slopes for a family vacation, the tough, go-anywhere Grenadier delivers best-in-class off-road capability and features the modern comfort, refinement and quality standards expected by those seeking adventure around the world.

“Partnering with INEOS Automotive is a groundbreaking step toward redefining the future of winter sports. The Grenadier’s rugged design and reliability align perfectly with the adventurous spirit of The Snow League, pushing boundaries and taking snowboarding and freeskiing to new heights,” comments Shaun White, Founder of The Snow League.

Lynn Calder, CEO INEOS Automotive adds: “We know what it takes to build something from scratch and establish a brand that delivers a fresh option to those looking for something different. The Grenadier continues to break boundaries around the world and The Snow League shares our philosophy of offering an experience like no other, so we’re excited to see the action unfold on the mountains, starting in Aspen.”