Predicted Spike in Proposal’s as Many Look to Make Up For Lost Time

This Christmas, it is predicted, a record number of people will hope to get engaged, as restrictions this year will likely allow for multiple indoor gatherings for couples to celebrate with loved ones.

Traditionally, the most popular day of the year to pop the question is Christmas day, with 19% of all proposals happening on 25th December*. However, new data reveals that lockdowns which separated loved ones last Christmas as well as uncertainty around restrictions, reduced the number of proposals by almost a third, with a 27% fall in demand for engagement ring insurance quotes from 2019 to 2020.

Last year’s restrictions actually banned people from starting new relationships for almost 12 months, and family bubbles meant those with existing partners who didn’t live together were unable to meet up – 40% of people in England, rising to 71% among 16 to 29 year-olds – don’t live in a couple.*

Now, insurance comparison experts Quotezone.co.uk are predicting a sharp spike in proposals this Christmas as couples can finally plan surprise proposals and engagement parties. Already, couples are bucking last year’s trend significantly, as searches for engagement rings for women have increased by 250% from last year.**

In addition to December 25th being the single most popular day to pop the question, the month of December has the highest rate of engagements. With the average cost of an engagement ring in the UK estimated at £1,470, the insurance comparison experts at Quotezone.co.uk warn about safeguarding one of the most important purchases you will ever make.

Quotezone.co.uk’s jewellery insurance section typically sees a 28% jump in traffic in the final week of December, compared to average weekly traffic levels for the rest of the year. Many of those visitors are interested in insuring a new engagement ring, with 7 out of 10 of the most popular marriage proposal dates happening around Christmas, including the top three: Christmas Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day – in that order***.

Although no one knows what knock-on effect Omicron will have on would-be proposers this year, it is likely that many will consider popping the question, as the wedding industry has yet to be affected by the latest restrictions.

While some brides decide to take out standalone engagement ring insurance to protect their ring, the insurance experts at Quotezone.co.uk have pointed out that it’s usually possible to add your ring to your home insurance policy under the ‘personal possessions cover’ element of your contents insurance.

However, it is important to bear in mind that personal possessions cover usually has a single item limit of around £1,000, which means if your ring is worth more than this you should add it separately as a ‘named item’.

The type of ring will determine the information an insurer will need in the event of a claim:

If the ring was made as a bespoke purchase, the jeweller should provide a valuation form, estimating its worth and describing the materials used.

If the ring is a family heirloom, it will need appraised by a professional which can cost anything from £30-£100 (note if the value is determined at over £10k, the insurer may require annual appraisals across the term of your contract).

Finally, if the ring was brand new and purchased directly from a store, the customer will usually be aware of the exact cost of purchase already, which means the receipt should be all that is needed.

Greg Wilson, Founder of insurance comparison website Quotezone.co.uk, comments: “Engagement rings are the most popular specified item on our home insurance policies as it’s probably one of the most expensive single items purchased. I would recommend reading carefully through the add-ons and customising the policy to whatever suits you best. For example, if you’re fond of travelling it might be wise to add ‘home and abroad’ cover for this particular item.

“We can also help customers find bespoke insurance products to protect their big day, such as wedding insurance which can include change of date cover, loss of wedding rings, accident cover and cancellation cover, as well as public liability insurance for guests, or a combined policy for all.”

Other niche products available via Quotezone.co.uk include Wedding Marquee Insurance, Wedding Abroad Insurance and Wedding and Honeymoon Insurance.