TOP SEAFRONT HOTEL UNVEILS EVENING MENU…

CHEFS at one of Sunderland’s most prestigious hotels have unveiled a light evening menu for those heading to the beach this summer.

The four-star Roker Hotel has been at the heart of the seafront at Roker for more than 180 years and is a go-to destination for holidaymakers, local residents and families alike.

And, to celebrate the start of the summer season, its 1842 café and bistro – named after the year the hotel opened – has unveiled a three-course menu for those wanting to round off their day over good food with family and friends.

Diners can choose from one to three courses from a menu of starters, mains and desserts.

Starters include smoked salmon with fennel and cucumber salad, capers and toasted sourdough, soup with warmed artisan bread and wild mushrooms and blue cheese on toast.

There is also the option of roast tomato arancini, stuffed with mozzarella and served with tomato relish and roast pork belly, with Korean barbecue sauce, sesame and spring onion.

Baked cod with spinach, new potatoes and a white wine and prawn sauce heads up the choice of main dishes, followed by chicken supreme with creamed potatoes and seasonal greens in a wild mushroom, onion and pancetta sauce.

Customers can also opt for a trio of sausages with roasted onion gravy, mashed potato and seasonal greens or a vegetarian and gluten free risotto with red peppers, sundried tomato, courgette and feta cheese.

For meat lovers, a 10oz ribeye steak served with roasted tomato, mushrooms and hand cut chips is also available for a £5 surcharge.

Side dishes priced from £4 are also available and include seasonal mixed veg, hand cut chips, new or mashed potatoes and mixed salad.

Diners can then bring their meal to a close with a choice of desserts such as chocolate fondant with raspberry compôte and vanilla ice cream, Roker Mess –mixed fruits layered with meringue and whipped cream – treacle tart, sundae of the day and summer fruit jelly with crème anglaise.

The 43 en-suite bedroom hotel – which also has two function rooms for up to 350 people and the Poetic License bar – was taken over last year by Seaton Hospitality.

And owner Raman Sanghera said its appeal has always been in “putting families first and making sure they have the very best experience, whether they are staying at the hotel or just popping in for a drink or something to eat.

“And what could be better after a day at the coast than enjoying a good meal and watching the sun set over our Blue Flag beach,” he said.

The evening menu at 1842 is available from Monday to Saturday from 6pm until 9pm and priced at £18 for one course, £24 for two and £30 for three.

For more information or to book visit https://rokerhotel.co.uk/