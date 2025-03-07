Top Sleep Expert Helps Sufferers of Snoring, Sleep Apnoea & UARS with Free Webinar

Despite its serious health consequences, sleep apnoea remains widely undiagnosed and untreated in the UK. Studies suggest that 80% of sufferers do not know they have sleep apnoea, while another 80% of those diagnosed fail to receive adequate treatment. Sleep apnoea is known to cause high blood pressure, heart rhythm problems, diabetes, weight gain, depression, and reduced life expectancy. The complexity of the condition, spanning multiple medical specialities, often leaves patients feeling lost and with a serious health condition.

This World Sleep Day (Friday 14th March), renowned ENT consultant and sleep apnoea specialist Vik Veer is hosting a free, informative webinar on ‘How to Fix Sleep Disordered Breathing (Snoring & Sleep Apnoea)’. During the session Professor Vik Veer will offer his expert advice for those struggling with sleep problems and provide a clear, step-by-step path to better sleep and improved health.

Professor Vik Veer went to University College London Medical School and came first in Head & Neck Anatomy and Neuroanatomy exams. He went on to secure a place on the Barts & Royal London Surgical Training Rotation. His Higher Surgical rotation was at Newcastle, before completing placements at the Evelina Paediatric Hospital, London – New Zealand, Italy, Australia and France.

Professor Veer has won multiple awards in the medical field, and is designing a new sleep pillow for those who need to sleep on their side at night. He is involved in the creation of a new implant that will cure sleep apnoea. He also runs a popular medical YouTube channel which explains sleep problems and how to treat them – https://www.youtube.com/c/VikVeerENTSurgeon

Professor Vik Veer will discuss:

· Understanding Snoring, UARS, OSA and OHS

· The risks of sleep disordered breathing

· What tests you need and how to know that you have achieved good quality sleep

· Treatment options including – Throat exercises, weight loss, devices, surgery & implants

· Maintaining long-term, deep refreshing sleep

14th March 2025, 1900, GMT