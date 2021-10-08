Incredible display of up to 40 Turbo Technics vehicles of all eras from all over the UK and Ireland

Parade laps and fast laps formed a moving display

TT Founder Geoff Kershaw placed a fastest lap in his latest 600bhp Ford Focus

02/09/2021

Turbo Technics, the renowned UK-based specialist turbocharger engineering company, celebrated its 40th anniversary with a high-octane gathering at TunerFest, held at Donington Park, Monday 30th August.

Centred around a Turbo Technics paddock area, a wide-reaching display of some of the best-loved performance road and competition vehicles was assembled to celebrate 40 years of forced induction.

The display of Turbo Technics enhanced examples included all ages of vehicles across its 40 years of turbo technology. Early examples of TT conversions included a 1982 Honda Civic S, a 1983 Ford Sierra XR4i, and a 1986 VW Scirocco through to several examples of the famed Ferrari beating ‘Minker’ conversions, based on the Ford Sierra.

Many more recent examples of later vehicles were also in attendance, including a 1994 Mercedes E320 twin-turbo cabriolet, a Ford Escort RS Cosworth, and several recent conversions including Mitsubishi Evo 6, Evo 8, a Fiat 500 Abarth track car, and a VW Golf Mk 7.

Prizes were awarded for attending Turbo Technics vehicles in seven categories:

Overall best in show – Honda Civic S, owned by Raymond Lau

Most original TT kit – VW Scirocco, owned by PJ Byrne

Best presented – Ford XR4, owned by Mark Petty

TT staff choice – Honda Civic S, owned by Raymond Lau

Most intriguing – Ford XR3 TFSi, owned by Merv Griffiths

Best presented modern – Abarth 500, owned by Michael Southcote

Geoff’s choice – Minker, owned by Geoff Lloyd

Turbo Technics founder and owner Geoff Kershaw said: “I was delighted to welcome such an eclectic array of the many tuned machines that we have worked on over the years. It was a real pleasure to speak to the owners, many of whom have owned and enjoyed their TT cars for decades, showing that not only are TT cars a pleasure to drive, they are also engineered to last.”

Geoff Kershaw was competing on the day in the 6th round of the Time Attack track series, in the latest and most highly-tuned Turbo Technics car, the 600 bhp Ford Focus. Kershaw, a seasoned racer as well as forced induction expert put in a masterful performance in the Focus, posting a fastest lap time of 1:25.957 in the highly competitive Pro-Class.

Founded in 1981, Turbo Technics remains a global leader in both its turbo charging technology and its comprehensive range of turbocharger testing and remanufacturing machines. The company’s famed conversion kits made high performance tuning accessible to a large consumer market, and the company continues to lead the way in convenient performance upgrades courtesy of its hybrid and bespoke performance turbochargers. In the commercial market, Turbo Technics VSR balancing, and flow test machines have transformed the global turbocharger manufacturing industry, and contributed to an increase in the number and quality of aftermarket manufacturers.

Kershaw added: “Seeing so many examples of the vehicles we have converted over the decades was a great celebration of 40 years of Turbo Technics. To have the pleasure of setting a fastest lap in our latest 600BHP Ford Focus was also wonderful, proving Turbo Technics has a rich history in the conversion and enhancement of vehicles, and continues to push the limits of performance engineering to this day.”