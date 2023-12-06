Twisted announces expansion into Japanese market

Twisted’s automotive division agrees a long-term brand license deal with Yone Motors Inc.

Twisted enters the Japanese market for the first time.

Initial Twisted vehicles depart Thirsk for Tokyo in November.

October 12th, 2023, Thirsk – British 4×4 modifier Twisted Group Ltd. (Twisted) has announced a deal with Yone Motors Inc. (Yone Motors), owned by Valuence Holdings Inc. (Valuence), to form the brand Twisted Japan.

The exclusive supply agreement secures imported classic Defender from Twisted over three years.

Valuence focuses on repurposing and reusing luxury goods, antiques and art to extend their lifecycles and promote a circular economy in Japan and abroad.

Yone Motors buys and sells new and used luxury cars in Japan and abroad. It also provides maintenance, services and customisation.

The first cars are shortly due to leave Thirsk for their 6000-mile journey to Tokyo’s Yokohama port via sea. They are petrol-powered TVS and TV8 models built to Twisted exacting specification.

Founder of Twisted, Charles Fawcett, said: “To take the British icon that is classic Defender, re-engineer and upgrade it in Yorkshire, then send it to Japan is monumental for the Twisted team. The vehicles leaving the workshop have had over 1200 hours each spent on them by the finest British technicians.

“There is a significant volume of standard Defender in the Japanese market and longer term these will be used as base models and assembled under license in Japan by Twisted trained technicians. This is the beginning of an exciting journey for Twisted on the other side of the world.”

Kazuya Tanai of Valuence, who is heading up the project of Twisted Japan, added: “There’s a growing demand in Japan to buy and repurpose classic, quality products. It’s this circular economy ethos that’s at the core of what we do, so the partnership with Twisted makes sense.

“The Yone Motors network has contributed to the goal of a circular economy where customers can continue driving their existing cars through expert maintenance instead of buying new. We have intentions for Twisted technicians to train the team in Japan, so the expertise is something we can offer to domestic Land Rover Defender owners too.”