UK and Ireland set for Euro 2028 Economic Windfall

After Spain defeated England in the 2024 European Championship final in Germany last month, attention immediately turned to the next edition of the continental showpiece.

The countdown to Euro 2028 has already begun, with the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland set to host the event. Ten stadiums across five nations will host Europe’s finest in their battle for continental supremacy.

Read on as we take a closer look at the venues and explore the potential impact of Euro 2028 on the UK and Ireland’s economic landscape.

Which Stadiums Will Host Euro 2028?

Newcastle United’s St James’ Park is set to stage a major international football match for the first time since 1996 when England hosted the Euros.

The iconic stadium has previously hosted several sporting events, including the 2023 Rugby League World Cup opening fixture, the 2019 European Cup Rugby finals and the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

The city has an excellent track record of hosting elite sporting events, and Chief Executive of Newcastle City Council Pam Smith has promised they will deliver again for Euro 2028.

Other host stadiums, such as Northern Ireland’s Casement Park and Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock, are not yet ready. The latter will be up and running for the 2025/26 season, but the delay around Casement Park remains ponderous.

Games have not been played on the Belfast-based ground since an Ulster Senior Football Championship match in 2013. Redevelopment plans have stalled since then.

Casement Park remains derelict as the Northern Ireland government and the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) debate who will cough up the remaining sum needed to revamp the stadium.

Casement Park once used to host Gaelic sports fixtures that attracted thousands of fans and massive interest from the betting industry in Ireland. The matches were not just about the sport but also a chance to engage in GAA betting.

The passionate atmosphere crackled with excitement as fans cheered on their teams, while many of them also place wagers on the games. However, the stadium now lies dormant.

If the GAA and other stakeholders continue to dither with plans for Casement Park, Northern Ireland risks denying its citizens the chance to engage properly with Euro 2028.

The tournament will generate serious revenue for the betting industry. Sports betting in the UK and Ireland is a multi-billion-pound industry, and Euro 2028 will provide a ton of betting opportunities.

This translates to increased revenue for local bookmakers and potentially more tax income for the government. These funds can be allocated to vital public services and reinvested into sports infrastructure development.

Euro 2028 Will be a Game-Changer for the UK & Ireland

Beyond St James’ Park, Casement Park and Bramley-Moore Dock, seven other venues have been chosen to host the event.

Wembley Stadium is set to be a centrepiece for the showcase, having hosted Euro 2020, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup finals.

The 90,652-seater arena will be electric when it hosts the semi-finals and finals of the Euro 2028 despite being snubbed for the opening game.

The Principality Stadium, home to the Welsh national football team and rugby union, beat off competition from Wembley to host the opening game.

Tottenham Hotspur’s ultra-modern stadium has also been chosen for the showpiece, adding a touch of modernity.

Villa Park is also earmarked to host games. The Birmingham-situated stadium previously hosted Euro 96 matches and will undergo a £100 million makeover ahead of the tournament.

Hampden Park in Glasgow is set to be a beacon of Scottish pride at Euro 2028. The ground previously hosted two European Cup finals.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin could not host Euro 2020 fixtures due to COVID-19 regulations but will bounce back on the international stage at Euro 2028.

Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium pipped Manchester United’s Old Trafford to hosting rights thanks to their ambitious redevelopment plans.

Hotels, restaurants, bars, souvenir shops and travel agencies across the UK and Ireland can expect a surge in activity from the influx of international visitors coming for Euro 2028.

Retailers will benefit from selling team jerseys, scarves, commemorative merchandise and travel essentials. Increased bookings, higher spending per customer and extended stays will translate into more profits for hotel businesses in the host nations.

Transportation and construction sectors will also experience a rise in demand, stimulating the wider economy.

Euro 2028 will likely shatter television viewership records set by this year’s showpiece. Millions of people worldwide are expected to tune in to witness the best of European football.

The UK and Ireland will be showcased globally, attracting potential tourists and investors. Tourists, inspired by the vibrant atmosphere and scenic locations, are more likely to plan trips to the UK and Ireland, bringing revenue to the hospitality industry.

Euro 2028 is also an opportunity to promote grassroots football development initiatives across the host nations, potentially inspiring a new generation of players.